Two Major US Airlines Are Changing The Game For Travelers' Wi-Fi Experiences

With more and more airlines offering free in-flight Wi-Fi, it's easier than ever to stay connected while traveling. But frequent flyers know that internet service in the air can be spotty at best, and sometimes it cuts out altogether. Good news for those with upcoming reservations on Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines: the two airlines are changing the game by installing stable, high-speed Wi-Fi across a significant portion of their combined fleet.

The two airlines, owned by the same parent company, now have 150 aircraft equipped with Starlink, dubbed the "fastest Wi-Fi in the sky" in a press release from Alaska Airlines. (A 2025 report from CNET described Starlink as "the fastest in-flight internet option by far" and "nearly twice as fast as any other in-flight Wi-Fi option.") For context, Alaska Air Group currently has a fleet of 413 aircraft, and that number is growing: in January 2026, Alaska Airlines announced the company had purchased more than 100 new aircraft, the largest order in the airline's history.

The plan moving forward, according to the press release published on June 25, 2026, is to install Starlink on the airlines' entire widebody fleet by this fall, then complete the process "across the remaining mainline fleet by 2027." Traveling on Alaska or Hawaiian and wondering if your plane will have Starlink installed? Check out the installation status of any aircraft using this online tracker.