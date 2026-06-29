Mexico's Port City Is A Gulf Coast Escape With Fresh Seafood, Wide Beaches, And Historic Plazas

It's high time that travelers moved on from played-out Cabo San Lucas and Cancún when planning their Mexican beach getaways. There's much more to Mexico than its perennial spring-breaker hits, and no city exemplifies that like the superbly underrated Gulf Coast port city of Tampico. Located in the southeastern corner of the state of Tamaulipas, the so-called "New Orleans of Mexico" combines beautiful beaches with history and a stellar food scene. This attractive blend draws domestic tourists but hasn't quite put it on the international travel map yet – but it should.

First and foremost, Tampico's historic charms should place it on the radar of travelers seeking beach towns with local culture. This vibrant city is far from a planned resort: Once considered a backwater surrounded by swamp, Tampico only rose to become one of Mexico's most important ports in the early 20th century thanks to its proximity to much of the country's oil production and excellent rail infrastructure. Tampico's growth has followed a trajectory all its own, attested to by the well-preserved historic look of a city that's nevertheless full of life and energy. Fittingly, the port city's rapid, unexpected rise allowed Tampico to become an architectural gem that's stylistically unique in all of Mexico, as best seen in the stunning historic center.

Tampico's historic center isn't full of the Spanish-styled plazas of the country's old colonial cities. Rather, wrought iron and Art Nouveau design give the town its "New Orleans of Mexico" moniker and an aesthetic matched nowhere else in Mexico. It's best spotted in historic squares like the Plaza de Armas, where the ornate Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception dominates the scene, and the Plaza de la Libertad; taking in the rhythms of the city from one of these expansive plazas is a must here.