This Travel Center Chain Is Slowly Changing Road Trips, And Travelers Are Planning Their Stops Around It

Nobody sets out to fall in love with a gas station, yet here we are. Buc-ee's, a Texas-born chain of travel centers, has become a full-on mecca for road trippers, and it's reshaping how travelers get from point A to point B. Pilgrims come from near and far, not just for fuel, but for everything else a road trip needs — food, clean bathrooms, and plenty of merch featuring its beloved mascot: a toothy, cartoon beaver named Buc-ee.

For most Americans, hitting the road is still the preferred way to travel. According to a Club Wyndham survey, more Americans took road trips in 2024 than any other kind of vacation. Maybe that's because — as any seasoned road tripper knows — getting there is half the fun. Case in point: one fan built a route-planning tool called Roadtrip Beaver that creates maps based on Buc-ee's pit stops.

After entering route information and how far off that route you're willing to drive, Roadtrip Beaver generates an interactive map marking Buc-ee's locations in states where the company operates. That list of states continues to grow, with first-ever locations set to open in Arkansas, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Kansas, and North Carolina by the end of 2027. Its westernmost outpost opened in Goodyear, Arizona, in June 2026. The 74,000-square-foot travel center features a whopping 120 gas pumps.