This Travel Center Chain Is Slowly Changing Road Trips, And Travelers Are Planning Their Stops Around It
Nobody sets out to fall in love with a gas station, yet here we are. Buc-ee's, a Texas-born chain of travel centers, has become a full-on mecca for road trippers, and it's reshaping how travelers get from point A to point B. Pilgrims come from near and far, not just for fuel, but for everything else a road trip needs — food, clean bathrooms, and plenty of merch featuring its beloved mascot: a toothy, cartoon beaver named Buc-ee.
For most Americans, hitting the road is still the preferred way to travel. According to a Club Wyndham survey, more Americans took road trips in 2024 than any other kind of vacation. Maybe that's because — as any seasoned road tripper knows — getting there is half the fun. Case in point: one fan built a route-planning tool called Roadtrip Beaver that creates maps based on Buc-ee's pit stops.
After entering route information and how far off that route you're willing to drive, Roadtrip Beaver generates an interactive map marking Buc-ee's locations in states where the company operates. That list of states continues to grow, with first-ever locations set to open in Arkansas, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Kansas, and North Carolina by the end of 2027. Its westernmost outpost opened in Goodyear, Arizona, in June 2026. The 74,000-square-foot travel center features a whopping 120 gas pumps.
Why people plan stops at Buc-ee's
Travelers can't seem to resist Buc-ee's, and it has received plenty of accolades. Bon Appétit named the chain the "Best Rest Stop in America" in 2016, and Cintas gave a shout-out to its New Braunfels, Texas, location for having the "Best Restroom in America" in 2012, due to its staggering number of stalls and impressive cleaning crews. In 2025, it was also ranked the top quick-service restaurant in the country, ahead of both In-N-Out and Raising Cane's, by dunnhumby — a British customer service analysis company (per PR Newswire). Additionally, its Luling, Texas, location is the largest convenience store in the world.
"If you know, you know," says one Yelp reviewer. "Road trips have to have a planned stop at Bucee's, whether you need to gas up, bathroom break, or grab road snacks and shop. If you're not stopping, we can't be friends."
Even celebrities have taken notice. Country music star Keith Urban pulled off the ultimate spontaneous collab: a last-minute concert in a Buc-ee's parking lot in Alabama. Demi Lovato snuck into a Texas location, incognito, and declared the place "bussin." Lenny Kravitz even strutted his way through the Daytona Beach Buc-ee's, decked out in leather, buying Beaver Nuggets and a brisket sandwich.
Brisket, Beaver Nuggets, and a bucket of grease
While the caramel-coated puffed corn Beaver Nuggets are Buc-ee's signature snack, it's the brisket sandwich that is the undisputed star of the menu. The brisket is smoked low and slow for 12 to 14 hours, and when it arrives at the cutting board, the pitmaster yells out: "Fresh brisket on the board!" The exclamation is then echoed by the barbecue team.
Beyond the barbecue, Buc-ee's features a bakery, homemade fudge, a whole pickle section, and a wall of jerky that comes in enough flavors to satisfy a dedicated snack enthusiast on the long road ahead. Buc-ee's also manages to fit in housewares, home décor, toys, and apparel — and that's before you get to the quirkier items. You never know when you might need a 7-pound bucket of bacon grease or a deer feeder. As Buc-ee's Head of Operations Richard Sebastian told CBS Mornings, the experience is best described as "sensory overload."
Whatever you call it, it appears to be working. The fact that Roadtrip Beaver has already produced more than 33,000 routes is a telling sign that road trip planning may be shifting, at least in states with Buc-ee's.