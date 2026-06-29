The East Coast Is Home To All 3 UNESCO-Designated 'Symbols Of Freedom And Democracy'

From Peru's Machu Picchu to the Acropolis in Greece, UNESCO World Heritage sites are worth traveling the globe for. UNESCO, a specialized agency of the United Nations — the name stands for "United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization" — works to preserve and highlight profoundly important global cultural sites, among its many purposes. Its prestigious World Heritage List celebrates 1,248 properties, 26 of them in the United States. Among these UNESCO-designated treasures, three are hailed as "symbols of freedom and democracy" — all of them on the U.S. East Coast.

It's hardly surprising that the world-famous Statue of Liberty, the ultimate symbol of freedom, has been a UNESCO-designated World Heritage site since 1984. This colossal New York Harbor icon, a gift from France to the United States in honor of the centenary of U.S. independence, meets two of the 10 rigorously defined criteria UNESCO considers for deeming a place of "outstanding universal value." The statue satisfies UNESCO's first criterion, that it be a "masterpiece of human creative genius," and sixth criterion, which recognizes it as representing ideas of "outstanding universal significance."

An exceptional creation of the French sculptor Frederic Bartholdi and the French engineer Gustave Eiffel (of Eiffel Tower fame), the Statue of Liberty has soared above pretty Liberty Island in New York Harbor since 1886, famously welcoming generations of immigrants. Nearly every aspect of Lady Liberty's 151-foot-tall frame (the statue measures 305 feet with its base) speaks to freedom and democracy. In one hand she bears a tablet inscribed with the date of the Declaration of Independence, in the other a torch symbolizing enlightenment. At her feet are broken chains signifying freedom from the bondage of slavery. The seven rays emanating from her crown carry these enduring ideals to every continent.