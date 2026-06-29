Florida's Innovative Gulf Coast Resort Is Surrounded By Unspoiled Tropical Gardens With A Lazy River And Pools
Florida's Gulf Coast stretches from the panhandle to the Everglades and encompasses some stunning beaches along the way. So it shouldn't surprise you to learn that Gulf Coast resorts are plentiful in the Sunshine State. But if you want to stay in a resort surrounded by unspoiled tropical gardens with amenities like a lazy river and multiple pools, then the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa might be exactly the place you've been searching for. Located roughly 15 miles from Southwest Florida International Airport and less than 10 miles from Bonita Springs, Coconut Point Resort & Spa is an innovative retreat with luxurious amenities.
The lush grounds make every turn at this Hyatt Regency property feel like you've stepped into a tropical paradise, while the landscape around the resort leaves nothing to be desired. Nestled among the trees and across the bay from Lovers Key State Park, the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort offers Instagram-worthy photo ops from just about any angle. Hang out on the manicured grass and enjoy lawn games during the day, and then gather around one of two community fire pits, which are lit every day after sunset.
The pools are a big attraction at this resort, providing entertainment and a way to stay cool for guests of all ages. Meanwhile, a lazy river runs its course around the waterslides, giving you a chance to rest before tackling the stairs for another ride. Other pools at the resort are smaller for a more subdued swim when you're ready for a break from the thrills of the water slides. One Google Maps reviewer even says, "The water park is fantastic and a favorite of our family."
Enjoy unspoiled tropical garden views at Florida's innovative Gulf Coast resort
The Hyatt Regency's entire floor plan is drenched in tropical vibes. Walk through the lobby to find yourself crossing the Belvedere Lounge that leads outside to a long fountain surrounded by towering palm trees and vibrant flowers. To the left of the fountain as you leave the lobby is the expansive Cypress Courtyard sitting on the edge of the resort's lake. In the evening, the Cypress firepit is a nice place to sit and enjoy the sunset with a lake view. Outside the Tarpoon Bay Restaurant is another firepit, and the Banyan Terrace firepit is adjacent to the Banyan Courtyard, right next to the Stillwater Spa.
The Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa is also surrounded by unspoiled tropical garden views. A peaceful nature trail with educational signs on the grounds leads through a forest of mangrove trees to the resort's marina. Schedule a ferry ride across the lovely Estero Bay to a private beach, and keep your eye out for dolphins and manatees along the way. On the beach island, chairs and umbrellas are available, ensuring you have a comfortable place to rest out of the sun. This may not be one of Florida's most affordable beach resorts, but according to this Google Maps review, it's still a "Beautiful resort with 5-star customer service and amenities."
Relax at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa's lazy river and pools
While you can find Gulf Coast getaways with poolside cabanas and white sand beaches all along Florida's west coast, not many can boast having a lazy river and multiple pools. An innovative amenity, the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa has the largest resort poolscape in Southwest Florida. And regular poolside activities add to the appeal of this Gulf Coast resort. In fact, you'll never have to leave the property to find relaxing entertainment during your stay, no matter your age.
An adult-only pool and hot tub give couples and solo travelers a quiet place to swim and soak. But the dueling waterslides and swirling inner tube slide can add a little excitement to any vacation. These water slides are encompassed by the resort's winding lazy river, where you'll naturally head after exiting the slides. Let yourself relax on the river as the water pulls you along until you're ready to tackle the slides again or retreat to one of the on-site restaurants. There's even an Adventure Pool for younger kids, complete with its own water slides that are perfect for little ones.
Cross a small plaza in front of the long fountain, and you'll come to the Waterfall Pool. It gets its name because it literally has a waterfall that flows into it from a fountain on the roof of the shade structure next to it. You can reserve a cabana to get your own private space around the pool, and several towel lockers provide RFID-tracked towels for guests right near the pool area, so you won't have to ask for one or bring one from your room. If you're looking for another Florida Gulf Coast beach resort with a private beach, the Clearwater Beach Sheraton Resort on Sand Key might be worth checking out.