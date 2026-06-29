Florida's Innovative Gulf Coast Resort Is Surrounded By Unspoiled Tropical Gardens With A Lazy River And Pools

Florida's Gulf Coast stretches from the panhandle to the Everglades and encompasses some stunning beaches along the way. So it shouldn't surprise you to learn that Gulf Coast resorts are plentiful in the Sunshine State. But if you want to stay in a resort surrounded by unspoiled tropical gardens with amenities like a lazy river and multiple pools, then the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa might be exactly the place you've been searching for. Located roughly 15 miles from Southwest Florida International Airport and less than 10 miles from Bonita Springs, Coconut Point Resort & Spa is an innovative retreat with luxurious amenities.

The lush grounds make every turn at this Hyatt Regency property feel like you've stepped into a tropical paradise, while the landscape around the resort leaves nothing to be desired. Nestled among the trees and across the bay from Lovers Key State Park, the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort offers Instagram-worthy photo ops from just about any angle. Hang out on the manicured grass and enjoy lawn games during the day, and then gather around one of two community fire pits, which are lit every day after sunset.

The pools are a big attraction at this resort, providing entertainment and a way to stay cool for guests of all ages. Meanwhile, a lazy river runs its course around the waterslides, giving you a chance to rest before tackling the stairs for another ride. Other pools at the resort are smaller for a more subdued swim when you're ready for a break from the thrills of the water slides. One Google Maps reviewer even says, "The water park is fantastic and a favorite of our family."