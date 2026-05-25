Florida's 9 Best Affordable Beach Resorts You Can Book For Less Than $200 A Night
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Plenty of celebrities have breathtaking homes in Florida's ritziest areas, as well as resorts with luxury villas and white sand private beaches. But you don't actually have to be made of money to enjoy a fantastic trip to the Sunshine State. Throughout Florida, travelers can still find affordable beachfront resorts that offer family-friendly amenities, clean rooms, and easy Atlantic or Gulf access, all without breaking the bank. The challenge here is figuring out which resorts actually fit the bill, especially if you're crunched for time to do research. That's where this guide comes in.
Here, we're going to traverse the state, showcasing Florida's 10 best affordable beach resorts that you can book for less than $200 a night. Bear in mind that hotel pricing fluctuates daily depending on seasonality, holidays, and availability. However, every property included here was chosen because it consistently offers rates below $200 nightly throughout the summer 2026 season. These resorts prove that budget-friendly Florida vacations are still possible if you just know where to look.
To gather details about each resort, we turned to the hotels' official websites, review sites like Google and Tripadvisor, as well as travel booking sites like Hotels.com, Trivago, and Agoda to confirm average nightly pricing. And as mentioned, we specifically focused on spot-checking nightly rates for throughout the summer 2026 travel season (June through early September) for the purposes of this guide.
DoubleTree by Hilton Deerfield Beach Boca Raton
DoubleTree by Hilton Deerfield Beach Boca Raton is a surprisingly affordable option in a popular vacation area that often has sky-high nightly hotel rates. This Hilton property, however, has a prime location just a few minutes from Deerfield Beach's large fishing pier, which juts into the Atlantic Ocean. Throughout the summer 2026 travel season, rates are regularly under $200 a night on Agoda. Although Friday through Sunday nights can exceed that price point, weeknights are generally priced between $136 and $153, which is remarkably affordable given its excellent location and amenities. The rooms here are modern and airy, and the suites offer separate sitting areas that feel like a luxe apartment.
Guests can also enjoy a beautiful pool, complete with classic striped umbrellas, and an on-site restaurant. Travelers love this DoubleTree property. One repeat Tripadvisor traveler wrote, "5 star customer service! ... My accommodations were top tier as per usual." Another repeat guest echoed the same sentiments on Tripadvisor, sharing, "Great experience, always a great stay with good service." Reviewers on the site also repeatedly praised members of the staff by name. Many visitors seem to return here time and time again due to the exceptional customer care, as well as the easy beach access.
Castillo Real Resort Hotel
America's oldest city, St. Augustine, is a family-friendly coastal gem. And Castillo Real Resort Hotel, part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is a great place to stay during your next trip. This property feels more upscale than its affordable nightly pricing suggests. Located near St. Augustine Beach on Anastasia Island, this boutique-style property fits in perfectly with the historic feel of the area. The exterior of Castillo Real was inspired by Mediterranean and Old World architecture, but it certainly doesn't lack for modern amenities. Guest rooms are modern yet warm, with minimalist coastal-inspired artwork and layered tan tones throughout. The pool courtyard has a European feel, with wrought-iron balconies overlooking it from some guest rooms and terra-cotta colored stone throughout.
Guests enjoy this beachfront St. Augustine hotel, with one Tripadvisor reviewer saying, "Great renovated hotel only a few hundred feet to the ocean." Another traveler on Tripadvisor noted, "We were very impressed and are sure to return!" On Agoda, many nights at Castillo Real in summer 2026 are priced between $139 to $147, with some holidays and weekends priced higher, and select dates as low as $114. Another major perk of this hotel is that it's just about 15 minutes from St. Augustine's downtown center, which boasts attractions like the Lightner Museum and Castillo de San Marcos. Guests can even take advantage of the hotel's concierge service to book dinner reservations, golf tee times, and more. This makes it more unique than many other beachfront properties, which focus solely on beach activities and water sports.
Jupiter Waterfront Inn
Jupiter is unique in that it offers some of Florida's best beaches with small-town vibes and big city benefits. Home to a bastion of celebrities over the years, including Burt Reynolds, Michael Jordan, and Tiger Woods, Jupiter is the perfect upscale destination for those who want a high-end Florida getaway. If you don't want to spend like a star, though, the Jupiter Waterfront Inn is the ideal place to stay. Located directly on the Intracoastal Waterway, with gorgeous water views, this property has its own network of piers and small sandy spots but is also within a seven-minute drive of Jupiter Beach Park. Throughout the Summer 2026 travel season, Agoda regularly lists rooms at this hotel for under $200 nightly. Typical rates run between $160 and $175, and even major holidays like the Fourth of July come in at just $206.
Vacationers are big fans of the Jupiter Waterfront Inn, with one Booking.com reviewer raving, "The facility is beautiful and extremely clean. The location is spectacular!" Another traveler on the same website gave the hotel a 10 out of 10 rating, writing, "Exactly what we were looking for. Very attentive and friendly staff. Place is very well cared for." The hotel takes pride in giving visitors a taste of Old Florida in a calm, relaxing setting. Its overall cleanliness, location, and great customer service easily make the Jupiter Waterfront Inn an exceptional choice for your next South Florida stay. One thing to note is that there are no on-site restaurants here, but Jupiter and Tequesta both have plenty of nearby options.
Hollywood Beachside Boutique Suites
For travelers who are looking for a retro-chic stay, Hollywood Beachside Boutique Suites are an affordable Atlantic Coast option. Located directly on Ocean Drive in Hollywood, Florida, some of the rooms here are apartment-style accommodations with kitchenettes. These are ideal for those planning longer vacations or those who simply don't want to eat out for every meal. All of the guest rooms at Hollywood Beachside Boutique Suites feature bright, beachy interior decor with pops of aqua. Rates throughout Summer 2026 often run between $140 and $165 per night on Agoda, making this an incredibly cost-effective beachfront hotel. Certain weekends and holidays are a bit higher, priced at around $236 nightly. Although this hotel does have its own outdoor pool area, one of its main draws is its close proximity to the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, rather than its own on-site amenities. The Broadwalk offers activities like biking, shopping at farmers markets, and dining al fresco at local restaurants.
Travelers typically have a great all-around experience here, as several Booking.com reviewers shared. "Good value," one wrote. "Very close to the beach and very nice staff. Pool was good for kids to play in." A repeat visitor said, "As always extremely friendly staff. The rooms are clean and very well kept." "It was very close to the boardwalk, the staff was so nice and accommodating," a third Booking.com vacationer posted. One quick note is that there is no elevator on this property, so if you have mobility issues, you may want to call ahead to request a ground-floor room. Furthermore, keep in mind that this is more of a retro-style beachfront hotel than a modern mega-resort. While it doesn't have huge waterslides and lots of programming, if you're looking for an authentic Florida stay right on the water, Hollywood Beachside Boutique Hotel fits the bill.
Sandpiper Beacon Beach Resort
For families headed on a getaway to Panama City Beach, the South's "Seafood Capital," Sandpiper Beacon Beach Resort offers excellent value. This particular Florida beachfront hotel provides a more traditional resort experience than some of the other properties we've looked at so far. Comprised of two hotels — the Sandpiper and the Beacon — that are both still owned by their founding families, this Florida beach resort is designed to offer everything guests need on-site. Known for its wide array of family-centric activities, guests here can enjoy bingo on the beach, a Polynesian fire show, all-ages karaoke, and much more. There are also traditional resort amenities, such as a tiki bar, several pools, a lazy river, and kids' play areas.
During summer 2026, rooms sometimes exceed $200 per night, but great deals can be found throughout the season. On June 29, for example, Agoda has rooms listed for a standard rate of just $92! Many other nights from June to September range from $148 to $175, making Sandpiper Beacon an affordable Florida Panhandle option for the whole family. Guests can even bring their pets, provided they don't exceed 20 pounds! One Tripadvisor reviewer loves the nostalgia factor of the rooms here and wrote, "We love this resort because it has EVERYTHING. The rooms are dated but adorable and comfy. [It's] like going back in time in a good way." Another person on Tripadvisor been loyal to the Sandpiper Beacon for 10 years, writing, "Every stay has been fantastic — never a single complaint."
Sun Viking Lodge
Similar to Sandpiper Beacon Beach Resort, Daytona Beach's Sun Viking Lodge offers a Florida vacation that feels a bit like a return to the 1990s in the best way. This resort focuses on plenty of family-friendly amenities and good old-fashioned summer fun. Guests can enjoy the Atlantic Ocean and beach right out the door, participate in bingo tournaments, enjoy both indoor and outdoor pools (complete with a popular waterslide), and check out the on-site game room. One mom on Sun Viking Lodge's website shared, "Our [kids'] favorite thing is going down the waterslide over and over again ... I love watching them create the same fun memories I had as a kid!" She's not the only guest who enjoys coming here year after year, taking annual photos of their kids growing up with the signature Viking photo op. Another reviewer on the Lodge's official site said, "We've been coming here for years!! Each time the girls have to get their picture taken with the Viking!"
Throughout the summer 2026 travel season, nightly rates on Agoda typically range from about $150 to $175, with some evenings as low as $113. Several room types at Sun Viking Lodge include kitchens, which are ideal for families who want to eat in on certain nights of their vacations. This is also the perfect place for multigenerational travel parties, since there's really something for everyone to do, and parents and grandparents can recreate their own Florida beach memories with a new generation. One grandparent wrote on Tripadvisor, "Loved that this hotel is close to everything. The atmosphere was great. Our grandkids made new friends and had [a lot] to do." If you're looking for an old-school Florida beach vacation that will make you feel like you're a kid in the summer again, too, Sun Viking Lodge is a fantastic Daytona Beach option.
Sea Dell Motel
The Florida Keys are nothing if not eccentric and amazing. This archipelago, especially Key West, has long been a haven for free spirits, such as Ernest Hemingway and Kenny Chesney. The islands' long tradition of living life on one's own terms continues today. Looe Key is even home to the world's only underwater music festival. However, because the Keys are such a popular destination with relatively limited infrastructure, finding affordable lodging can be a challenge. Enter the Sea Dell Motel. Located in Marathon, a city that spans about a dozen tiny islands, this recently renovated motel is the perfect place to stay for a budget-conscious (and pet-friendly) Keys getaway. During the summer 2026 travel season, Agoda lists most nightly rates at the Sea Dell Motel between $139 and $199. A few dates, specifically in July, do exceed $200, but the majority of dates throughout the season are below this threshold.
This lodging option leans into the Keys' laid-back, tropical lifestyle with recent renovations that added bright pops of color, as well as updated in-room amenities. The motel also offers an outdoor pool area for on-site relaxation. Laundry facilities are also available for travelers who may be staying awhile. Booking.com guests rave about these affordable Florida Keys accommodations. One person wrote, "The location was great and the staff was friendly!" Another person on Booking.com said, "We have stayed here for several annual [trips] to the Keys and will look forward to staying there again." Another repeat visitor on the same site shared, "We have stayed at the Sea Dell several times, happy to see the upgrades they have made." Sea Dell is just a five-minute drive from beautiful Sombrero Beach and is also near snorkeling sites, the Dolphin Research Center, and much more.
Beachside Hotel & Suites
Beachside Hotel & Suites in Cocoa Beach is a great, affordable lodging option on Florida's famous Space Coast. The property offers bright, colorful decor and tons of amenities for guests of all ages. There is a lazy river, bingo, activities for kids (including lawn games and mermaid actresses in the pool area), surfing in the Atlantic, bike riding, and more. Aptly named Beachside is also within walking distance of many of Cocoa Beach's beachiest restaurants, bars, and attractions. The Florida Surf Museum, Ron Jon Surf Shop, and spots like Poke Fin Cocoa Beach are all close by.
Many nights throughout the summer 2026 season at Beachside Hotel & Suites run about $157 to $199 on Agoda. Certain nightly rates, specifically around the Fourth of July, exceed $200, but the majority of nights clock in under that price. Guests who have stayed here love the property, with one Tripadvisor reviewer posting, "The value of this resort is amazing. Proximity to restaurants and shops was great. The pool was beautiful and not crowded." Another person on Tripadvisor also praised the pool and overall experience, "A+! The staff interaction is beyond amazing! Omar went above and beyond. The pool is beautiful and warm." If you're planning a trip to Kennedy Space Center or need somewhere to stay before a cruise from Port Canaveral, you can't beat Beachside.
Best Western Aku Tiki Inn
We return to Daytona Beach with the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn. This beachfront property offers a wide range of amenities, such as an outdoor swimming pool with stunning ocean views and a basketball court. The pool deck is a particularly attractive area of this hotel, with many guest rooms featuring balconies. Throughout the summer 2026 travel season, rooms are well under $200 almost every night, typically ranging from $125 to $168 on Agoda. Although the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn is within easy walking distance of various restaurants and bars, such as the Salty Pint, the Tiki Bar at Perry's, and even an IHOP, it also has its own on-site restaurant, called the Traders Restaurant and Tiki Lounge.
Guests seem to like everything about this property, with one Tripadvisor traveler sharing, "Perfect stay in Daytona. ... Great location and nice property right on the beach." Renovated in 2024, guests can expect clean rooms with updated amenities at the Best Western Aku Tiki. Another Tripadvisor reviewer noted, "I had [an] ocean view room with balcony. Beds are comfortable, room is clean, front desk service is great." For race fans attending the Daytona 500, spring breakers looking for a slightly quieter spot, or motorcycle enthusiasts coming to Bikeweek or Biketoberfest, this hotel is an exceptional option that won't cost an arm and a leg.