Florida's Gulf Coast Getaway In Naples Has Cabanas, Coastal Dining, And A White Sand Beach
Florida's Gulf Coast lures travelers with its miles of white-sand beaches, translucent Gulf waters, and vivid sunsets. One of the jewels of this scenic coastline is the Edgewater Beach Hotel in Naples. Originally built in the 1960s, this beach hotel occupies a prime location on a 7-mile stretch of sandy beach. Between the hotel's main tower and two beachfront buildings are over 100 spacious suites, which offer a residence-style stay with one to three bedrooms, full kitchens, and balconies.
The hotel's palm-fringed central courtyard is anchored by a duo of swimming pools, lined by loungers and overlooking the Gulf. For those who prefer to be on the sand, the hotel's dedicated beach area along the white-sand shore is dotted by umbrellas, sun loungers, and luxury cabanas. The hotel offers coastal dining, from the alfresco Reflections Bar for poolside lunches to Coast, which serves Italian-inspired cuisine and fresh seafood with Gulf panoramas. Beyond the hotel, all of Naples' attractions are within a short drive, from shopping to birdwatching.
The Edgewater Beach Hotel is about a 40-minute drive from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers, which receives nonstop flights from most major U.S. cities. The hotel is open year-round, but the summer months between June and September can be very hot and rainy.
Staying and dining at Edgewater Beach Hotel
While Naples is one of the 10 fastest-growing cities in America for 2026, Edgewater Beach Hotel is a place to slow down. The hotel's suites are designed in neutral hues punctuated by sea-inspired tones of blues and greens. Here you can enjoy a stay just steps from the shore, but with plenty of the comforts of home. All of the one to three-bedroom suites feature gracious living areas, full kitchens, and private balconies or lanais that frame views of the Gulf, courtyard pools, or Naples' lush inland landscape. The top accommodation is the Penthouse, which crowns one of the beachfront buildings, and can sleep up to 10 guests.
Flanked by towering palm trees, the resort's central pools are a hub for lounging on sun beds, swimming, and enjoying poolside drinks and snacks. Closest to the Gulf is the family-friendly pool where children can freely splash and play, while set back in the courtyard is the hotel's lap pool for quieter swims. Next to the two pools is the Reflections Pool Bar, which has been described as the "best pool/beach bar in Naples" by a Tripadvisor reviewer. The bar serves up all-day snacks, such as fish tacos, coconut shrimp, and flatbread pizzas, along with tropical-inspired concoctions such as frozen pina coladas and daiquiris.
Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served at the hotel's signature restaurant, Coast. The dining room and outdoor veranda, with sweeping views from the pool courtyard out to the Gulf, is an ideal setting for enjoying the restaurant's seafood-focused menu. Begin with appetizers such as lobster bisque or jumbo crab cakes before main courses of shrimp and lobster ravioli, pan-roasted Gulf grouper, or blackened mahi mahi. For dessert, finish with Florida's favorite dessert, key lime pie.
Enjoying the beach at the Edgewater Beach Hotel
The beaches in Naples have long been legendary, and nearby Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park was even voted the best Florida beach for 2025. Right in front of the Edgewater Beach Hotel is a wide, white-sand beach lapped by the turquoise-hued waters of the Gulf and lined by navy loungers and striped umbrellas. While the beach loungers are included in every suite, for more space, you can also upgrade to one of the beachfront cabanas. These generously-sized beach beds are fringed with a big shade and offer plenty of privacy. The beach attendants will also deliver food and drink from the pool bar straight to your cabana. "Top level service and spectacular views," raved a reviewer on Google, where the hotel has a 4.4-star ranking. "Beach is sugar sand and water of course is refreshing."
While the hotel's beach and pools are difficult to leave, Naples also brims with plenty of attractions. The hotel offers a complimentary trolley to Fifth Avenue South, Naples' ritzy downtown with high-end shops and eateries, which is less than 3 miles away. Families should head just a 2-mile drive east of the hotel to Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens, one of Florida's best zoos, while nature lovers can venture even further away to the over 13,000-acre Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, a scenic nature sanctuary with a boardwalk trail and birdwatching. Make sure you're back at the Edgewater Beach Hotel in time for sunset as the sun dips beneath the Gulf, casting the waterscape into hues of orange and pink.