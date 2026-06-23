Florida's Gulf Coast Getaway In Naples Has Cabanas, Coastal Dining, And A White Sand Beach

Florida's Gulf Coast lures travelers with its miles of white-sand beaches, translucent Gulf waters, and vivid sunsets. One of the jewels of this scenic coastline is the Edgewater Beach Hotel in Naples. Originally built in the 1960s, this beach hotel occupies a prime location on a 7-mile stretch of sandy beach. Between the hotel's main tower and two beachfront buildings are over 100 spacious suites, which offer a residence-style stay with one to three bedrooms, full kitchens, and balconies.

The hotel's palm-fringed central courtyard is anchored by a duo of swimming pools, lined by loungers and overlooking the Gulf. For those who prefer to be on the sand, the hotel's dedicated beach area along the white-sand shore is dotted by umbrellas, sun loungers, and luxury cabanas. The hotel offers coastal dining, from the alfresco Reflections Bar for poolside lunches to Coast, which serves Italian-inspired cuisine and fresh seafood with Gulf panoramas. Beyond the hotel, all of Naples' attractions are within a short drive, from shopping to birdwatching.

The Edgewater Beach Hotel is about a 40-minute drive from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers, which receives nonstop flights from most major U.S. cities. The hotel is open year-round, but the summer months between June and September can be very hot and rainy.