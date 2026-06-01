Florida's Barrier Island Resort Is Situated Right On The Gulf Coast With A Private Beach And Nearby Eats

Up and down Florida's Gulf Coast, white, powdery-sand beaches and crystal-clear surf welcome millions of annual visitors and retirees looking to relax with tranquil waterfront views. Clearwater might be one of the most notable anchors along the state's west coast, boasting award-winning beaches as well as attractions, boat cruises, and other water-based activities. If you're looking for a Gulf Coast getaway in a central location with waterfront views, one popular option is the Clearwater Beach Sheraton Resort on Sand Key, a sprawling, 24,000-acre campus located on the south end of Clearwater Beach on a slender barrier island called Sand Key, just across the Intracoastal Waterway from downtown Clearwater. The Sheraton is part of Marriott's premium global portfolio, which means Marriott Bonvoy members can take advantage of loyalty perks and points. Sand Key Resort was also ranked in USA Today's top 10 Tampa-area hotels in 2022, citing its premier waterfront location, private beach, Gulf-facing rooms, and on-site dining options.

The resort's most notable feature might be the 13-acre private beach right on the Gulf, which features cabanas and loungers available for rent as well as a volleyball court. Most visitors are content with the private beach's walkability from the rooms, though the hotel also provides a courtesy golf cart shuttle and beach-accessible wheelchairs. "Their private beach is amazing!" wrote a guest on Facebook. "When you see how crowded the public beach is, you will want to stay right there." Other guests agree. "First time in Florida and I absolutely loved the area we stayed," raved one Tripadvisor reviewer who spent one week at the Sheraton. "The location was perfect, just steps away from the beautiful Clearwater Beach. Little bit away but we like it that way."