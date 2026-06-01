Florida's Barrier Island Resort Is Situated Right On The Gulf Coast With A Private Beach And Nearby Eats
Up and down Florida's Gulf Coast, white, powdery-sand beaches and crystal-clear surf welcome millions of annual visitors and retirees looking to relax with tranquil waterfront views. Clearwater might be one of the most notable anchors along the state's west coast, boasting award-winning beaches as well as attractions, boat cruises, and other water-based activities. If you're looking for a Gulf Coast getaway in a central location with waterfront views, one popular option is the Clearwater Beach Sheraton Resort on Sand Key, a sprawling, 24,000-acre campus located on the south end of Clearwater Beach on a slender barrier island called Sand Key, just across the Intracoastal Waterway from downtown Clearwater. The Sheraton is part of Marriott's premium global portfolio, which means Marriott Bonvoy members can take advantage of loyalty perks and points. Sand Key Resort was also ranked in USA Today's top 10 Tampa-area hotels in 2022, citing its premier waterfront location, private beach, Gulf-facing rooms, and on-site dining options.
The resort's most notable feature might be the 13-acre private beach right on the Gulf, which features cabanas and loungers available for rent as well as a volleyball court. Most visitors are content with the private beach's walkability from the rooms, though the hotel also provides a courtesy golf cart shuttle and beach-accessible wheelchairs. "Their private beach is amazing!" wrote a guest on Facebook. "When you see how crowded the public beach is, you will want to stay right there." Other guests agree. "First time in Florida and I absolutely loved the area we stayed," raved one Tripadvisor reviewer who spent one week at the Sheraton. "The location was perfect, just steps away from the beautiful Clearwater Beach. Little bit away but we like it that way."
Renovated rooms and additional perks add to the resort's appeal
Clearwater Beach Sheraton Resort at Sand Key offers an array of amenities while maintaining a family-friendly atmosphere, including a dedicated children's pool. Its 375 rooms were extensively renovated in 2023 and 2024 and feature spacious areas, modern furnishings, and private patios or balconies along with mini fridges. The resort's 15 suites add separate dining and living areas plus expanded balcony space. "Shower pressure was good and the water was warm. You can leave your hotel room and never leave the property as you walk to the beach," wrote one Google reviewer. Guests also have access to a well-equipped fitness center, a beach-facing heated pool and whirlpool with lounge chairs, and the poolside Slo Jo's Turtle Bar, which serves tropical beverages.
On-site dining is available at both Mainstay Tavern, a casual spot offering beers on tap, and Rusty's Bistro, which serves classic coastal Florida favorites like shrimp cocktail, Gulf grouper, and steak. "The most underrated restaurant I've ever had the pleasure of experiencing," wrote a Rusty's Bistro patron on Tripadvisor. "I've eaten here 4 nights in a row."
A Reddit user also praised the resort's complimentary check-in drinks included with the mandatory $25 daily resort fee, as well as bike rentals available for an extra charge. The hotel additionally partners with vendors like Wet Rentals and Tours to offer jet ski rentals directly on the beach. "Sheratons can be really hit or miss in the U.S. and I'm happy to say this was a good property," they wrote, crediting the staff for consistently maintaining the hallways, pool, and facilities.
Getting to the Sheraton Resort at Sand Key and exploring the area
While the property includes private beach access, neighboring Sand Key Park offers a quieter alternative known for dolphin sightings as well as with picnic areas, playgrounds, and a more local crowd. But beyond Clearwater's famous white-sand beaches, the peninsula is known for its lively arts and dining scene, which means downtown can get congested and parking can get expensive, especially during peak times. Fortunately, the Jolley Trolley stops directly at the Sheraton Sand Key, and up to four guests per room can ride free with a room key. The resort also sits just 2 miles from Pier 60, one of Clearwater Beach's popular shopping, dining, and entertainment hubs.
If you're craving food off-site but don't want to drive or take the trolley, Columbia Restaurant, a renowned Spanish-Cuban eatery and one of Florida's oldest restaurants, has an intracoastal waterfront location on Sand Key. Backwaters, also close by, offers fresh seafood, steaks, and ribs. "[Backwaters] was our favorite meal of our vacation," wrote one Google reviewer. "The key lime martini is unmatched. Amazing food, gorgeous views, and atmosphere."
Clearwater Beach Sheraton Resort at Sand Key is a convenient jumping-off point for exploring the many iconic tourist destinations Florida has to offer and a great way to kick off or close a vacation to the Sunshine State. The closest airport is St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) on the peninsula, just 14 miles away, where Allegiant Airlines offers weekly flights throughout U.S. hubs. Alternatively, Tampa International Airport (TPA) is a major hub just 23 miles away across Old Tampa Bay.