Between Buffalo And Cleveland Is One Of America's Best Indoor Water Parks With 9 Slides And A 3-Story Treehouse
When the kids are restless and longing for some excitement, a water park just might be what the doctor ordered. But when the weather outside isn't exactly warm, indoor water parks would be the way to go. One top-rated water park in Erie, Pennsylvania, has everything you need to keep the kids (and yourself) entertained for hours — or days — on end. Splash Lagoon, home to nine water slides, a multi-story treehouse, and several other attractions, was rated the second best indoor water park in the country in 2025 by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.
That wasn't a one-time deal, either. This Polynesian-themed water park has made the publication's top 10 list almost every year for the past 12 years. It's got a solid average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 on Google, where one reviewer said they recommend the spot "for a good day of fun when there's no sun and a lot of snow around." On TripAdvisor, where the attraction enjoys a similarly high rating of 4.2 stars, one park-goer also raved about the place, stating they were "not expecting it to be nearly as wonderful as the great reviews [claim]" and that it "lived up to [their] high expectations."
The water park has free parking, on-site lifeguards, in-park restaurants, and several accommodation options — not to mention the temperature in the park is always maintained at a balmy 84 degrees Fahrenheit. Day passes cost between $40 and $55, depending on the day you're attending, but you can also find several stay and play-style package deals on the park's website. Splash Lagoon is around 96 miles northeast of Cleveland, Ohio, and only a just over 100 miles from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. It's also close to 100 miles southwest of Buffalo Niagara International Airport, an underrated airport with some of the best customer satisfaction in America. It's best to take a car to the water park, even if you're coming from downtown Erie, since most transit options are quite slow.
There's slides, pools, and even a tree house at Splash Lagoon
A couple of the park's slides are built into Coconut Falls Tree House, where sprayers and small water-dumping buckets are liable to soak unsuspecting guests. The large coconut at the structure's peak frequently dumps water following a warning blast, so if you're looking to get drenched, there's plenty of opportunity there. Three stories above the waterpark lies the Tree Tops Ropes Course, which challenges visitors to traverse midair bridges, tight ropes, and balance beams. For the little ones, the Kid's Froggy Splash Pad is right next to the rope course. Other attractions specifically catered to children are the Lava Pool kiddie pool and Monkey Shines Island, a play area with a shallow pool, scaled-down slides, and tiny dumping buckets.
If you've always wanted to try surfing or body boarding, you can hit FlowRider, a surf machine that simulates waves so you can hang ten indoors (with the help of on-site instructors). Alternatively, if you're partial to waterslides, you likely won't have trouble finding a favorite here — there are nine different ones to choose from. You can race your friends lane-to-lane on Riptide Racers, a body slide that's part of the Coconut Falls Tree House. Also part of the tree house is Typhoon Twister, a twisty body slide that twirls a couple of times before hitting the bottom, and Maui Wowie, an intense twisting slide that propels you with water.
For real speed demons, Hurricane Hole shoots you into a bowl-like slide — at speeds of up to 40 mph — to dunk you feet first into a pool that's six and a half feet deep. Shark Attack's and Big Kahuna's slide tubes each take you outside the building, while Cyclone spins you around and around before plunging you into the water. Python Plunge is the only ride at the park that has you barreling into the water on a raft — or a tandem tube, if you want to slide with a friend. Only the bravest of park-goers are likely to assay Black Hole, a slide that's pitch black from start to finish.
Splash Lagoon also features an arcade, dining options, hotels, and more
Playing video games at Treasure Island Arcade is a great way to let your fingers de-prune after hours of splashy fun — although it's worth nothing that you can still visit the arcade without having to enter the water park. It features over 100 games, including VR racing and shooting experiences, as well as an immersive, interactive motion simulator called XD Dark Ride, which Splash Lagoon touts as its standout arcade attraction. If you want some proper food to complement your stay, there are two restaurants at the park. Laguna Grill offers carb-heavy classics like pizza and burgers, as well as ice cream and other frozen treats. For lighter fare and alcoholic beverages, opt for Surf Bar, which serves various snacks and drinks to support a long day of play.
To augment your time at the park, you can reserve a spot at the VIP Luau Lounge for $50 plus tax. That gets you your own table, a large pizza, discounted arcade cards, and other perks. For a little north of $300, you can rent your own private cabana and have your food delivered to you while you relax. To make you feel more like you're at an exclusive resort, cabanas are placed within gated areas, and they come with a TV, a mini-fridge, a changing station, a personal locker, and complimentary snacks and towels.
Conveniently, three hotels are physically connected to Splash Lagoon itself. If you stay at one of them, the illusion that you're on a real tropical vacation will not once be broken, even if you visit in the winter or during bad weather. While Splash Lagoon is cashless, much like Dollywood resorts and water parks are, it does offer reloadable cards that you can fill with any amount you want. You're free to bring your own towel, but you can also purchase a new one at Splash Lagoon's Surf Shop. If you need to store some belongings, lockers are also available for rent. While you're in Erie, Pennsylvania, make sure you take some time to enjoy the city itself, too — it's a charming lakefront gem with walkable trails and quirky art.