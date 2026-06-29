Between Buffalo And Cleveland Is One Of America's Best Indoor Water Parks With 9 Slides And A 3-Story Treehouse

When the kids are restless and longing for some excitement, a water park just might be what the doctor ordered. But when the weather outside isn't exactly warm, indoor water parks would be the way to go. One top-rated water park in Erie, Pennsylvania, has everything you need to keep the kids (and yourself) entertained for hours — or days — on end. Splash Lagoon, home to nine water slides, a multi-story treehouse, and several other attractions, was rated the second best indoor water park in the country in 2025 by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

That wasn't a one-time deal, either. This Polynesian-themed water park has made the publication's top 10 list almost every year for the past 12 years. It's got a solid average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 on Google, where one reviewer said they recommend the spot "for a good day of fun when there's no sun and a lot of snow around." On TripAdvisor, where the attraction enjoys a similarly high rating of 4.2 stars, one park-goer also raved about the place, stating they were "not expecting it to be nearly as wonderful as the great reviews [claim]" and that it "lived up to [their] high expectations."

The water park has free parking, on-site lifeguards, in-park restaurants, and several accommodation options — not to mention the temperature in the park is always maintained at a balmy 84 degrees Fahrenheit. Day passes cost between $40 and $55, depending on the day you're attending, but you can also find several stay and play-style package deals on the park's website. Splash Lagoon is around 96 miles northeast of Cleveland, Ohio, and only a just over 100 miles from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. It's also close to 100 miles southwest of Buffalo Niagara International Airport, an underrated airport with some of the best customer satisfaction in America. It's best to take a car to the water park, even if you're coming from downtown Erie, since most transit options are quite slow.