South Korea's Island Resort City Is An Asian Escape With Gorgeous Hikes, Mountains, And A Vibrant Downtown

Jeju's mountain landscapes are, in part, what have made the area so popular for hiking. Seogwipo is fortunate in that it's close to the country's highest peak, Mount Hallasan, which is located in Hallasan National Park. Making it to the summit means you'll be greeted with scenic panoramic views of South Korea's most beautiful island, with lush valleys and smaller peaks that work in tandem to create uniquely memorable scenery. Mount Hallasan is also part of the terrain designated as a UNESCO Global Geopark in 2015, and it makes for a compelling climb no matter the time of year. Similarly, Jeju Island itself is one of the best places in the world to see flowers bloom, regardless of the season.

Some of Mount Hallasan's trails require reservations and small fees for camping and parking, although there are buses that travel to the mountain from Seogwipo. The main trail is the Hallasan Summit trail, which is a little over 11 miles long and will have you climbing to elevations of roughly 3,800 feet. From that vantage point, you're able to see the peaks of multiple other mountains. A TripAdvisor reviewer advised that the "last [kilometer] before the summit is hard: steep, technical, with large natural stone steps and an elevation gain that makes you feel like your thighs are on fire." Nevertheless, the commenter described it as "a superb adventure."

If you'd like to enjoy a similarly gorgeous hike without expending as much effort, the trail leading to Cheonjeyeon Falls is only one mile long. On this route, you'll traverse the Seven Nymphs Bridge and end up with three distinct waterfall views. A moderate, three-mile hike through pine, cedar, and cypress trees will bring you to the Seogwipo Forest of Healing, where you can enjoy a quiet, mindful mountain stroll. Don't miss hiking around the island's coast on the Jeju Olle Trail; it's considered one of the best coastal walks in the world.