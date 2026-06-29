South Korea's Island Resort City Is An Asian Escape With Gorgeous Hikes, Mountains, And A Vibrant Downtown
Just south of the South Korean mainland lies a scenic place called Jeju Island, home to the city of Seogwipo. This resort locale, which sits on the island's southern coast far away from South Korean hotspots like Seoul and Busan, is an Asian escape replete with parks, temples, waterfalls, beaches, and dozens of other indoor and outdoor attractions. The mountain that towers north of it, Mount Hallasan, offers hiking opportunities whose tranquil sights and sounds contrast the vibrancy of the city's downtown markets, world-class hotels, and highly rated restaurants.
According to Condé Nast Traveler, Seogwipo is also a popular getaway destination for South Koreans attempting to seek reprieve from the demands of urban life. It's easy to see why — you can easily spend several days hiking throughout the mountains in Jeju, undertaking a host of underwater adventures to enjoy, and lounging at a variety of classy, well-reviewed resorts.
Jeju International Airport (CJU), a South Korean hub in the city of Jeju that lies on the north side of the island, is directly reachable from many international airports in East Asia. From Jeju, you can rent a car or take a bus or taxi to reach Seogwipo. If you're coming in from the South Korean mainland and would prefer not to fly, there are also ferries that can take you to the island from several locations, including Wando island, Mokpo, and Goheung County.
The gorgeous hikes and mountains of Seogwipo
Jeju's mountain landscapes are, in part, what have made the area so popular for hiking. Seogwipo is fortunate in that it's close to the country's highest peak, Mount Hallasan, which is located in Hallasan National Park. Making it to the summit means you'll be greeted with scenic panoramic views of South Korea's most beautiful island, with lush valleys and smaller peaks that work in tandem to create uniquely memorable scenery. Mount Hallasan is also part of the terrain designated as a UNESCO Global Geopark in 2015, and it makes for a compelling climb no matter the time of year. Similarly, Jeju Island itself is one of the best places in the world to see flowers bloom, regardless of the season.
Some of Mount Hallasan's trails require reservations and small fees for camping and parking, although there are buses that travel to the mountain from Seogwipo. The main trail is the Hallasan Summit trail, which is a little over 11 miles long and will have you climbing to elevations of roughly 3,800 feet. From that vantage point, you're able to see the peaks of multiple other mountains. A TripAdvisor reviewer advised that the "last [kilometer] before the summit is hard: steep, technical, with large natural stone steps and an elevation gain that makes you feel like your thighs are on fire." Nevertheless, the commenter described it as "a superb adventure."
If you'd like to enjoy a similarly gorgeous hike without expending as much effort, the trail leading to Cheonjeyeon Falls is only one mile long. On this route, you'll traverse the Seven Nymphs Bridge and end up with three distinct waterfall views. A moderate, three-mile hike through pine, cedar, and cypress trees will bring you to the Seogwipo Forest of Healing, where you can enjoy a quiet, mindful mountain stroll. Don't miss hiking around the island's coast on the Jeju Olle Trail; it's considered one of the best coastal walks in the world.
Seogwipo has vibrant downtown shops, restaurants, and resorts alike
Seogwipo's vibrant downtown area includes the popular Seogwipo City Center, and here, you'll find the traditional Seogwipo Maeil Olle Market. This traditional South Korean market has been in operation for over 60 years, and it has nearly a half mile's worth of shops teeming with street food where you can grab tteokbokki, Korean-style fried chicken, gwabaegi donuts, and much more. According to a reviewer on TripAdvisor, Lee Jung-seop Street (which was named after a beloved local artist) has "good restaurants and [cafés] lining the street" and features "art influenced by [Lee Jung-seop] or replicas of his work."
Enjoy a comforting bowl of meat noodles at Gossi's Cheonji Noodles, indulge in a cook-it-yourself Korean BBQ experience at Ppolsaljip, or sup on fresh fish and seafood at Negeori Sikdang, about which one Google reviewer said: "I was looking for ... a taste of the island's heart after hearing so much about its culinary delights. And oh, did Negeori deliver." The latter restaurant is also located on Arang Joeul Street, the city's primary culinary hotspot and a haven for foodies.
South Korea's island resort city has numerous options for upscale stays at motel prices. The four-star Jeju Gold One has luxury suites and beautiful views of nature, which you can catch right from the hotel's infinity pool. Seaore Resort offers ocean views and suites sporting a modern, simple, and clean style. The JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa has quality rooms and even long-term residences on offer, along with amenities that include a gym, a spa, and indoor and outdoor pools. Resorts line the coast all around the island, so you've got no shortage of options to choose from.