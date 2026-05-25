The Longest And Best Coastal Walks In The World

The idea of spending a vacation walking along a set route as a raison d'etre by itself is, perhaps, older than you think. During the Middle Ages, pilgrims would cross continents in search of absolution. In 1891, the social pioneer Thomas Arthur Leonard began organizing structured treks across the lands surrounding England's largest and most beautiful lake. As the 20th century shifted into high gear, the amount of time devoted to leisure increased, and by the time the Second World War was in the rearview mirror, trips overseas with the sole intention of taking an extended constitutional became increasingly common.

There are many kinds of hiking trips out there, but the coastal walk is the gold standard. With views of the ocean and a relative absence of man-made obstructions, walking around national peripheries rarely fails to deliver. Which is not to say such treks are the exclusive province of dedicated hiking enthusiasts. Many of the longest coastal routes out there can be handled in sections, used as just one more activity to add to a more eclectic itinerary. Few trips to Nice are complete without a stroll down the Promenade des Anglais, but the 4.5-mile-long promenade hardly represents all the city has to offer.

Selecting some of the longest paths out there, however, is only part of the equation here. Size matters, yes, but so does the quality of the experience. The GR34 in France is 1,242 miles long, and it's lovely. I've walked some of it. But is it as compelling as the West Coast Trail in Canada? The answer to that is necessarily subjective, but an answer is required, nevertheless. Listed below, based on a mix of personal experience and in-depth research, is a selection of coastal routes that offer a balance between length and desirability.