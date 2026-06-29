Forget The Caribbean, This Under-The-Radar Island Haven Is Gaining Travelers' Attention In 2026 So Far

Among the Maldives' 1,190 islands, only 198 are actually inhabited, making the archipelago an idyllic destination for anyone wanting to feel worlds away from civilization. Dhigurah Island is a ribbon of alabaster sand jutting into the azure waters of the Indian Ocean, its interior a long strand of coconut palms and equatorial forest. About 62 miles south of the Maldives capital city of Malé, visitors are transported to the crystal shores of Dhigurah by boat or ferry.

There has been an influx of interest from luxury brands planning to add Maldives locations to their portfolios, but Dhigurah Island is not one of the Maldives' resort destinations boasting infinity pools and overwater bungalows. Instead, it's a small, off-radar swath of land occupied by about 600 locals who share their culture, food, and cozy accommodations with visitors in what happens to be an stunningly scenic setting. And that's perhaps its biggest appeal.

Dhigurah translates to "long island" in Dhivehi, the Maldivian language, and is aptly named given it's a bit over two miles long and just under 1,000 feet wide. On shore, find highly rated accommodations, local cuisine, and water toys to rent. Island lovers may find it's size, serenity, and abundance of beaches and marine life to be heaven on earth.