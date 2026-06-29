Maine's Remote Trail System Under Two Hours North Of Bangor Has Beautiful River Views Along Scenic Hiking Paths

There are plenty of outdoor activities to choose from around Bangor, Maine, from hiking and canoeing to whitewater rafting and skiing. But if you venture slightly further from the city, you'll find a lesser-known spot to enjoy nature. Penobscot River Trails, located within a two-hour drive, is a paradise for hiking and mountain biking with scenic paths and beautiful river views.

Set on a privately owned nature preserve, the remote trail system features 16 miles of gravel routes. The beautiful Penobscot River, which is the longest river entirely in Maine, flows through the park, inviting visitors to take in water views while exploring the area. The Visitor's Center (open daily) offers mountain bike rentals (donations suggested) as well as helmets, knee pads, and shin pads. Hikers are welcome to use the trails in spring, summer, and fall, while in winter, the trail network is designated for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Equipment for winter activities is also available to borrow at the Visitor's Center, and donations are recommended.

From the Visitor's Center, a great way to start exploring is the Silver Maple Trail, a mostly flat path that stretches along the river. A few miles into the route, choose to continue along the Tote Road (to the right) or the Riverside Trail (to the left). The former extends for 5.3 miles, while the latter runs parallel to the river for 6.7 miles, providing gorgeous views of the waterway.