Maine's Remote Trail System Under Two Hours North Of Bangor Has Beautiful River Views Along Scenic Hiking Paths
There are plenty of outdoor activities to choose from around Bangor, Maine, from hiking and canoeing to whitewater rafting and skiing. But if you venture slightly further from the city, you'll find a lesser-known spot to enjoy nature. Penobscot River Trails, located within a two-hour drive, is a paradise for hiking and mountain biking with scenic paths and beautiful river views.
Set on a privately owned nature preserve, the remote trail system features 16 miles of gravel routes. The beautiful Penobscot River, which is the longest river entirely in Maine, flows through the park, inviting visitors to take in water views while exploring the area. The Visitor's Center (open daily) offers mountain bike rentals (donations suggested) as well as helmets, knee pads, and shin pads. Hikers are welcome to use the trails in spring, summer, and fall, while in winter, the trail network is designated for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Equipment for winter activities is also available to borrow at the Visitor's Center, and donations are recommended.
From the Visitor's Center, a great way to start exploring is the Silver Maple Trail, a mostly flat path that stretches along the river. A few miles into the route, choose to continue along the Tote Road (to the right) or the Riverside Trail (to the left). The former extends for 5.3 miles, while the latter runs parallel to the river for 6.7 miles, providing gorgeous views of the waterway.
Explore the beautiful paths of Penobscot River Trails
Another pair of wooded paths provide more ways to discover the Penobscot River Trails' natural beauty. The Long Meadow Hill Trail stretches for nearly 2 miles on the northern side of the park, while on the southern side, Long Logan Loop runs along the river for 1.2 miles. All trails are wide and hard-packed, and the Long Logan Loop and Tote Road are appropriate for strollers and wheelchairs. If you're exploring the preserve in winter, you'll find two warming huts along the Riverside Trail, and the Visitor's Center has a picnic area and restrooms.
No matter which activity you try or what time of year you visit, you're likely to love the picturesque paths and peaceful views. "This place is a panoply of serenity and majesty," commented one mountain biker on Google Reviews. "I cannot believe how well maintained and beautiful this trail system is," he continued, adding, "I would ride this trail everyday for the scenery and solitude." Another recent visitor said, "gorgeous views of both the Penobscot river and Mount Katahdin," referring to Maine's highest peak. It's a highlight of the underrated Baxter State Park, which is just like Acadia National Park, but without the crowds — and it's just a 30-minute drive from Penobscot River Trails.
You'll find lodgings and food in nearby Millinocket, about 30 minutes away by car. But you'll find more selection in Bangor, the lesser-known little city that offers the best of Maine with fewer crowds and lower costs. It's also home to Bangor International Airport, a travel hub with frequent flight connections and car rentals. While in the area, consider a detour to see the postcard-worthy scenery at the unique Acadia National Park.