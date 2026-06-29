Between Madison And Minneapolis Is Wisconsin's Hidden Ghost Town With Underrated Fishing Spots And River Views

When one thinks of fishing in Wisconsin, the big names probably come to mind first: Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, and the Mississippi, all of which border the Badger State. But there's a semi-abandoned, unincorporated ghost town hidden away in the southwestern part of Wisconsin that offers access to some of the best and most underrated spots to fish for trout in the entire state.

Built off of the West Fork of the Kickapoo River, where you can enjoy serene river views and top-notch fishing, the town of Avalanche is almost halfway between Minneapolis and Madison. It was founded in 1854, but don't let its name fool you: There aren't avalanches nearby. Conversely, its location in the heart of the Driftless means that there are anything but avalanches in the area. The Driftless is a geographic region that was bypassed by the continental glacier of the last ice age 10,000 years ago, so there are no avalanches to be found besides the town of Avalanche.

The town's name was derived from the large landmass to the east that locals thought looked like an avalanche that had frozen in its tracks. Wisconsinites, out-of-towners, and Norwegian immigrants were the original habitants of the town, and of Vernon County at large, who had built a thriving community in Avalanche. It had a general store, saw mill, flour mill, creamery, and schoolhouse, all constructed in the mid-19th century. Some of these historic buildings can still be seen today, albeit derelict and devoid of human activity. Some people still live in this partial ghost town, but the community is largely gone; in 1986, nearly 130 years after the town was established, the town chapel held its final service.