Between Detroit And Toledo Is Michigan's Only State Park On Lake Erie With Trails, Fishing, And A Sandy Beach

Michigan's 103 state parks and recreation areas are surprisingly diverse in their landscapes. Some boast lush old-growth forests, others are carved around dark sky preserves, and a few are even packed with sand dunes for a scenic setting. However, there's just one park hugging the shores of Lake Erie. About 20 miles away from the Ohio-Michigan state line is William C. Sterling State Park, with a stretch of Lake Erie and varied outdoor activities, named after an 1800s businessman who protected the delicate wetlands and rich wildlife that thrives in these habitats.

You can start your adventures by seeing this vital biome up close on the reserve's Sterling Marsh Trail, looping for around 3.7 miles. The trail winds through marshes and prairie habitats, which are birdlife hotspots of the region. The state park is home to more than 250 documented species (per eBird), and common trail sightings include Canadian geese, bald eagles, mute swans, merganser, belted kingfishers, and gadwall. One AllTrailer wrote, "I identified 17 different bird types, including a bald eagle and its HUGE nest. Lots of turtles and other animals." As part of recent renovations, more benches were installed on the trail, so you can take your time in these pristine surroundings to watch wildlife.

Another route to attempt is the 8-mile River Raisin Heritage Trail, which leads you from the park to the neighboring city of Monroe (a Michigan gem with wineries, trails, and war tales) and other nearby preserves for a beautiful mix of landscapes. Those who want a more leisurely outdoor immersion can also fish, boat, and camp here.