Between Detroit And Toledo Is Michigan's Only State Park On Lake Erie With Trails, Fishing, And A Sandy Beach
Michigan's 103 state parks and recreation areas are surprisingly diverse in their landscapes. Some boast lush old-growth forests, others are carved around dark sky preserves, and a few are even packed with sand dunes for a scenic setting. However, there's just one park hugging the shores of Lake Erie. About 20 miles away from the Ohio-Michigan state line is William C. Sterling State Park, with a stretch of Lake Erie and varied outdoor activities, named after an 1800s businessman who protected the delicate wetlands and rich wildlife that thrives in these habitats.
You can start your adventures by seeing this vital biome up close on the reserve's Sterling Marsh Trail, looping for around 3.7 miles. The trail winds through marshes and prairie habitats, which are birdlife hotspots of the region. The state park is home to more than 250 documented species (per eBird), and common trail sightings include Canadian geese, bald eagles, mute swans, merganser, belted kingfishers, and gadwall. One AllTrailer wrote, "I identified 17 different bird types, including a bald eagle and its HUGE nest. Lots of turtles and other animals." As part of recent renovations, more benches were installed on the trail, so you can take your time in these pristine surroundings to watch wildlife.
Another route to attempt is the 8-mile River Raisin Heritage Trail, which leads you from the park to the neighboring city of Monroe (a Michigan gem with wineries, trails, and war tales) and other nearby preserves for a beautiful mix of landscapes. Those who want a more leisurely outdoor immersion can also fish, boat, and camp here.
Outdoor pursuits at William C. Sterling State Park
At William C. Sterling State Park, you will find a mile-long uninterrupted sandy beach with expansive views of Lake Erie — which is one of the highlights for anyone coming here. "This beach is easily one of the calmest and nicest I frequent. There is plenty of space and shade," one Google reviewer shared. For active vacationers, Lake Erie has the warmest waters out of all the Great Lakes, making it popular for aquatic activities, such as swimming, paddleboarding (rentals available on-site), and fishing. However, keep an eye on the weather and be careful of rip currents and waves.
Anglers can hop on their boats to drop a line or enjoy shoreline fishing – from the piers as well as the park's lagoons — with a valid license. The waters are brimming with walleye and perch, though northern pike and channel catfish are also present. Complete with fish cleaning stations and charcoal grills at picnic areas, the state park allows you to prepare your catch for a meal later. And when the lake freezes over in winters, the fun doesn't have to stop. There's ice fishing and scenic views to seek. "The frozen lake at Sterling State Park delivers a serene, almost cinematic winter landscape — quiet, expansive, and deeply calming," shared one visitor on Google.
Where to stay to visit William C. Sterling State Park
There are two options to spend the night at William C. Sterling State Park; you can either book a tent or RV site or choose from a modern lakeside cottage. There are more than 250 campsites to reserve – all electric, with some featuring full hookups as well. Campers have access to amenities like restrooms, showers, water, and easy access to the beach. Since the campgrounds aren't treed, it's best to come prepared with tent covers for shade and privacy. And pets are welcome as well.
You can also stay in one of the 10 lakeside cottages, though there is a minimum two-night stay requirement. Boasting uninterrupted views of Lake Erie, these amenity-rich stays have a full working bathroom and kitchen and can accommodate up to seven people. The catch is you need to bring your own linens and towels. Outside, there's a screened porch to sip coffee and admire the beautiful shoreline scenery. "If you just want a cottage by a lake, so you can sit on the beach all day, roast smores, cook a convenient meal, and sleep right there, so you can do it all again the next day, you won't find a more convenient, more reasonably priced option," shared one visitor on Google.
Sterling State Park is also very easy to reach and under an hour's drive from Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Toledo (one of America's best spots for holiday activities). For more sun-filled days in the Great Lakes State, check out this list of the 8 most beautiful Michigan beaches to visit this summer.