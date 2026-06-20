Michigan's 8 Most Beautiful Warm Beaches To Visit For Summer 2026
There's nothing like summer in Michigan. Not only does it have shorelines touching four of the five Great Lakes, but, according to the state's Outdoor Activity Center, it's also home to over 11,000 inland lakes and "more freshwater shoreline than any other state." All these lakes mean that Michigan is full of beaches. And they're freshwater beaches, so there's no salt to sting your eyes or sharks to worry about.
Travelers from outside the Midwest might scoff at the idea of taking a beach vacation here rather than Florida or California, where you can access the ocean. "For Summer's Best Beach Vacation, Head to ... Michigan?" reads one skeptical Wall Street Journal headline. But locals know Michigan beaches are the best beaches. The Great Lakes are called inland seas for a reason.
When you're planning a summer vacation in Michigan, how do you even know where to begin? To start with, pretty much any Lake Michigan beach is a popular choice, thanks to its sandy dunes, relatively warm waters (compared to Lake Superior), and scenic views. But other lakes also offer unique beaches that may be less crowded during peak months. To compile this list, we reviewed best-of lists from a variety of publications and reader-voted awards; combed through visitor reviews; and looked at photographs of the beaches. We also made sure to represent a geographical variety and several bodies of water, rather than sticking to a small group of Lake Michigan beaches. Here are our choices for eight of Michigan's most beautiful warm beaches.
Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer
Nestled along the shore of Lake Michigan in the southwest part of the state, Warren Dunes in Sawyer is an underrated state park covering 1,500 acres and containing 3 miles of shoreline. The swimming area has a soft-sand beach, and visitors can hike through the towering 260-foot sand dunes, which make for stunning views. Paddling is another popular activity at this park, and a large part of the shoreline is a dedicated dog beach so your furry friend can enjoy the waves, too.
Esch Road Beach in Honor
Part of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Esch Beach is one of the state's most peaceful. Also called Esch Road Beach and Otter Creek Beach, this area has a unique feature: The sandy beach borders both Lake Michigan and Otter Creek. Those who prefer waves and deeper waters can swim in Lake Michigan, while those looking for a gentler, shallower, warmer swimming experience (such as young kids) can enjoy Otter Creek. Located in the small town of Honor, Esch Beach also offers beautiful views of Sleeping Bear Dunes in the background, without the hike.
William C. Sterling State Park in Monroe
Lake Erie's only Michigan state park can be found in Monroe, a suburban town in the southeastern part of the state. With a full mile of sand shoreline, William C. Sterling State Park gives visitors a chance to swim, paddle, or fish in Lake Erie. Visitors note that the swimming beach stays shallow for a good way out, making this a good swimming spot for kids on calm days. And of course, you can't beat the views over the water. If you camp in the park and wake up early, you can watch the sunrise over Lake Erie, too.
Oval Beach Park in Saugatuck
One of the best Great Lakes beaches, Oval Beach is a large, sandy beach where visitors can climb the 303 stairs up a dune called Mount Baldhead. This height gives you a perfect opportunity for gorgeous views before beginning a day of sunbathing and swimming. Located on the shore of Lake Michigan in the southwestern part of the state, Oval Beach has made best-of lists from USA Today, Condé Nast Traveler, and Tripadvisor (via Detroit Free Press) thanks to its beauty. The Saugatuck area is also known as a haven for the LGBTQ+ community, welcoming visitors throughout the Midwest and beyond, and Google Maps describes the beach as a gay-friendly place to visit.
Cheboygan State Park in Cheboygan
This Lake Huron state park is near the northern tip of the Lower Peninsula, about a half-hour drive from Mackinac City. This 1,250-acre park includes a family-friendly beach with views of the historic Cheboygan Point lighthouse; it's rustic, with an "Up North" feeling, and it's sparsely visited, so you won't have to deal with crowds. Visitors on Google Maps say the water is shallow, clean, clear, and beautiful, with a well-maintained swimming beach. They also mention that the sunsets are stunning, and when the weather is right, you get views of the Mackinac Bridge in the background.
South Beach in South Haven
Named the best beach in Michigan for 2026 by USA Today, South Beach in South Haven — in the southwestern part of the state — is known for having "one of the most recognizable views on Michigan's west coast — the South Haven Lighthouse and catwalk," Jen Sistrunk, Executive Director of Visit South Haven, told MLive. The large, ADA-accessible beach contains picnic areas and grills, along with a playground and a splashpad for kids. The popular beach has drawn tourists from Michigan and throughout the Midwest for over a century; Sistrunk described it as "one of Michigan's classic resort towns."
Ontonagon Public Beach in Ontonagon
Located in the western part of the Upper Peninsula, this Lake Superior beach is far less crowded than most of the popular Western Michigan beaches. Ontonagon Beach, in the small village of Ontonagon, offers a sandy expanse covered in large pieces of driftwood. The Porcupine Mountains in the distance make it extra picturesque. Lake Superior is much colder than Lake Michigan, so some visitors prefer to stay on the sand and look for stones and beach glass, while others enjoy a refreshing dip during the summer.
Kewadin Public Access Beach in Kewadin
You don't have to go to a Great Lake to have a great Michigan beach day. Kewadin Public Access Beach on Elk Lake offers a different kind of beach experience (it's also very close to Lake Michigan and Torch Lake, so you can rotate your beach days if you like). Located in Kewadin, a small community in the northwestern part of the Lower Peninsula, the public access beach is a rare gem in an area where much of the shoreline is privately owned. It offers a kayak launch and a swimming beach, and several visitors describe it on Google Maps as family-friendly.