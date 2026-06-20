Michigan's 8 Most Beautiful Warm Beaches To Visit For Summer 2026

There's nothing like summer in Michigan. Not only does it have shorelines touching four of the five Great Lakes, but, according to the state's Outdoor Activity Center, it's also home to over 11,000 inland lakes and "more freshwater shoreline than any other state." All these lakes mean that Michigan is full of beaches. And they're freshwater beaches, so there's no salt to sting your eyes or sharks to worry about.

Travelers from outside the Midwest might scoff at the idea of taking a beach vacation here rather than Florida or California, where you can access the ocean. "For Summer's Best Beach Vacation, Head to ... Michigan?" reads one skeptical Wall Street Journal headline. But locals know Michigan beaches are the best beaches. The Great Lakes are called inland seas for a reason.

When you're planning a summer vacation in Michigan, how do you even know where to begin? To start with, pretty much any Lake Michigan beach is a popular choice, thanks to its sandy dunes, relatively warm waters (compared to Lake Superior), and scenic views. But other lakes also offer unique beaches that may be less crowded during peak months. To compile this list, we reviewed best-of lists from a variety of publications and reader-voted awards; combed through visitor reviews; and looked at photographs of the beaches. We also made sure to represent a geographical variety and several bodies of water, rather than sticking to a small group of Lake Michigan beaches. Here are our choices for eight of Michigan's most beautiful warm beaches.