One Of North America's Largest All-Inclusive Resorts Is A Caribbean Destination Blending Family Fun And Luxury
Families visiting Cancun — Mexico's top beach destination — will find hundreds of hotels to choose from. Needless to say, finding a stay that strikes a perfect balance between luxe offerings and family fun can be a bit of a challenge. Fortunately, the Moon Palace Cancun, one of North America's largest all-inclusive resorts, strives to do just that. This Caribbean destination boasts endless family activities alongside well-appointed rooms and amenities that are sure to please the adults.
Moon Palace Cancun occupies 123 tropical acres along a privileged, powdery stretch of sand beside the Caribbean. This all-inclusive behemoth encompasses a vast complex of three expansive hotels that share several amenities, including a lush, 27-hole golf course. Together, Moon Palace Sunrise, Moon Palace Nizuc, and Moon Palace The Grand boast 19 glistening pools (some of which are connected) and 25 dining options. While the manicured grounds are strewn with pretty walking paths, the complex is so enormous that guests receive maps and golf carts to zip about, and a shuttle bus is dedicated to ferrying guests around.
Guests of Sunrise of and Nizuc have access to the all-inclusive amenities at each of these resorts. Guests of The Grand, the most exclusive hotel in the complex, can access all three properties. Sunrise and Nizuc guests can only access The Grand with a special day pass.
Family fun awaits with water sports, a thrilling all-ages water park, and exciting live entertainment
In Cancun, the pool and the beach are top spots for all-ages fun. The resort's star aquatic attraction is the water park at The Grand, a huge family-friendly wetland decked out with a lazy river, wave pool, waterslides, splash zone, a safari-themed play area, and plenty of loungers, towels and helpful staff to go around. Adventurous guests can also get in a little surfing on the three-lane wave simulator.
Kayaks, paddleboards, and catamarans for sea exploration are another awesome, all-inclusive perk. Before heading out, it's good to know this isn't the stretch of Cancun famed for sunbathing, swimming, and dolphin-spotting. Writes one resort guest on Reddit: "The service, size, sand on the beach are great but the water in that area is not clear for large portions of the year. In three 7 day trips to the Grand we've been able to get in the ocean once." For better beach, check out this family-friendly Cancun resort with a saltwater lagoon.
Land-based family fun options include complimentary bicycles, basketball and tennis courts, and family golf lessons. At the time of this writing, a Michael Jackson tribute show, a breakdance show, and an amazing fire extravaganza starring dancing pyrotechnic artists were part of the family-friendly entertainment. There's also The Dreamery, the resort's kiddos-first concept that scatters a host of special activities, playrooms, treats, and games throughout the property. Kids will find lots of the action in the two-story playroom at The Grand — think bumper cars, neon mini-golf, and a sky trail — as well as at Sunrise and Nizuc's shared playroom, loaded with arcade games, a winding maze, mini movie theater, video game suite, and more.
Relax in the sumptuous spa, indulge in world-class golf, and eat award-winning international cuisine
Moon Palace Cancun prides itself on luxurious accommodations, with whirlpool tubs, premium liquor dispensers, a welcome bottle of wine, and 24-hour room service standard in each property's most basic room. The Grand elevates basic suites with aromatherapy and mini-bars that are restocked daily. In each hotel's two-bedroom Family Suite, PlayStations, Xboxes, chocolate milk in the fridge, and a second whirlpool tub are de rigueur. For the ultimate in family-friendly luxury, book the Swim Up Suite with a private pool, or the Superior Three Bedroom Villa with a stunning private terrace.
With over two dozen restaurants, bars, and clubs, international gastronomy and exciting nightlife are front and center. Elegant Indian, Mediterranean, Italian, and Yucatecan restaurants abound, but the most luxe of all is Le Chateau, an upscale, award-winning eatery serving French haute cuisine. Those keeping it classy with the nightlife can duck into the sleek, atmospheric Sky Bar at Sunrise, or savor mixology amidst the divine interiors at The Library, a speakeasy ensconced inside The Grand.
World-class golf calls on the Jack Nicklaus Signature course. Expect shoe-shining, club-cleaning, and a fresh cotton to towel off after your game. For pampering, all roads lead to O Spa, indulging guests with signature treatments, rituals, massages, a hydrotherapy circuit, beauty salon, and even a dedicated children's spa menu. Moon Palace Cancun is located a short, 15 minute drive from Cancun International Airport. But if you have a more low key getaway in mind for your Caribbean vacation, check out the best beach destination in Mexico that isn't Cancun.