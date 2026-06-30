One Of North America's Largest All-Inclusive Resorts Is A Caribbean Destination Blending Family Fun And Luxury

Families visiting Cancun — Mexico's top beach destination — will find hundreds of hotels to choose from. Needless to say, finding a stay that strikes a perfect balance between luxe offerings and family fun can be a bit of a challenge. Fortunately, the Moon Palace Cancun, one of North America's largest all-inclusive resorts, strives to do just that. This Caribbean destination boasts endless family activities alongside well-appointed rooms and amenities that are sure to please the adults.

Moon Palace Cancun occupies 123 tropical acres along a privileged, powdery stretch of sand beside the Caribbean. This all-inclusive behemoth encompasses a vast complex of three expansive hotels that share several amenities, including a lush, 27-hole golf course. Together, Moon Palace Sunrise, Moon Palace Nizuc, and Moon Palace The Grand boast 19 glistening pools (some of which are connected) and 25 dining options. While the manicured grounds are strewn with pretty walking paths, the complex is so enormous that guests receive maps and golf carts to zip about, and a shuttle bus is dedicated to ferrying guests around.

Guests of Sunrise of and Nizuc have access to the all-inclusive amenities at each of these resorts. Guests of The Grand, the most exclusive hotel in the complex, can access all three properties. Sunrise and Nizuc guests can only access The Grand with a special day pass.