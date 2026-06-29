One Of North America's Largest Abandoned Mansions Near Philadelphia Is Undergoing A Major Transformation

America's Gilded Age, which began in the late 19th century, was a period of extreme wealth that led to the construction of lavish homes, often inspired by the palaces and villas of Europe. While Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina, is America's largest home, the second-largest is Lynnewood Hall, which lies about 13 miles north of Philadelphia in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. This impressive estate, which has long been abandoned, is now undergoing a massive restoration.

Lynnewood Hall was commissioned in the 1890s by Peter A.B. Widener, who made a fortune through his holdings in the country's railways and utilities. Designed by architect Horace Trumbauer, Lynnewood Hall was built as a Palladian-style mansion, spanning 100,000 square feet with 110 rooms. The interiors reflected the European influence, from the gilded Louis XIV-inspired ballroom to a museum-worthy art gallery filled with masterpieces. In 1912, tragedy struck the family when Widener's eldest son and grandson perished in the sinking of the Titanic. Lynnewood Hall was then entrusted to Widener's second son, Joseph Widener. After his death in 1943, Lynnewood Hall was sold, and the mansion's prolific art collection was donated to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

Over the following decades, the estate's land was sold off, dwindling to 34 acres. The mansion fell into disrepair and was eventually abandoned. Realizing Lynnewood Hall's architectural and historical value, the Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation was formed, and it purchased the property in 2023 for $9 million, per WFMZ-TV 69 News. In 2025, Lynnewood Hall was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Foundation is now restoring the Gilded Age mansion to its former glory and plans to open it to the public after a multi-phase renovation.