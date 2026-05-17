12 Eerily Abandoned Mansions That Were Once-Thriving Pieces Of US History

History is revered, right? Not always. Throughout the United States, there are plenty of once-stunning historic mansions that, although featuring distinguished architectural styles and esteemed former inhabitants, have been left to rot, leaving just shadows of their former grandeur, including this once-thriving Victorian mansion hidden in a golf course.

Some have even befallen that fate despite their places on the National Register of Historic Places or status as National Historic Landmarks. The reasons for their abandonment run the gamut, from damages too pricey to repair to murderous pasts. Unlike in their heyday, they're now overrun with greenery, graffiti, and fire damage.

Islands rounded up some of the eeriest of these American mansions, stretching from the Catskills of New York to the suburbs of California. To decide which made the cut, we determined which have the most interesting histories, including the former home of Abercrombie & Fitch co-founder David Abercrombie, and mansions that were the sites of infamous murders. We also considered which fell the furthest from grace and once had the most impressive features and amenities.