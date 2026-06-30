Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Underrated Sierra Nevada Gem With Refreshing Waters And Mountain Trails
Lake Tahoe's vast size and stunning Sierra Nevada setting have long made it a top vacation destination for the West Coast. Straddling the border between California and Nevada, the lake and its shoreline communities draw tourists from all across the country, many looking to enjoy the lake's boating opportunities, hiking routes, or luxurious overnight stays. Still, its prominence and heavy tourist development may not be for every traveler. Beyond the popular shores of Lake Tahoe, California's Sierra Nevada mountains have plenty of other, smaller lakes that reveal a more tranquil side of the range that you may not find at Lake Tahoe. Wrights Lake is one such destination, with serene waters and a picturesque mountain backdrop that make for a perfect Sierra Nevada escape.
Wrights Lake and its surrounding recreation area are located about an hour's drive from South Lake Tahoe, and about two hours from Sacramento. Looking at any picture of the lake, one can see that Wrights Lake is a remote, pristine mountain escape with all the wild natural features that make the Sierra Nevada so magical. Along Wrights Lake's refreshing waters, visitors can find excellent mountain trails, water recreation, and excellent sightseeing opportunities. And while Wrights Lake is a convenient drive from Lake Tahoe's resorts and vacation homes, the lake's campground provides great options for lakeside overnight stays underneath stunning granite peaks.
The waters of Wrights Lake
While Lake Tahoe is both North America's oldest lake and a premier vacation haven, Wrights Lake offers a much more peaceful and refreshing mountain experience for travelers in search of a quiet getaway. Wrights Lake is located in the Desolation Wilderness of California's Eldorado National Forest. Despite its name, the Desolation Wilderness protects majestic granite peaks and glistening lakes near Lake Tahoe, with plenty of wild mountain spots to escape from Lake Tahoe's crowds. In this context, Wrights Lake sits at an elevation of around 7,000 feet, with ample views of both Sierra Nevada peaks and dense forests from its shores. In warmer months, visitors can even find wildflowers blossoming nearby.
While views of mountain peaks and forests are certainly top attractions, Wrights Lake's waters are equally worth the visit. Unlike Lake Tahoe (the second-deepest lake in the United States), Wrights Lake is quite shallow, reaching a maximum depth of only around 8 feet. What the lake lacks in depth, however, it makes up for in remarkably clear waters. As motorboats are prohibited on the lake, these shallow and clear waters are usually quite calm, often creating mirror-like reflections of the surrounding mountains. The water's shallow depth is also perfect for swimming and paddling, with both relaxing swimming areas and plenty of intriguing lakeside nooks waiting to be explored on a kayak or canoe. And though the lake is relatively small and shallow compared to Lake Tahoe, it is regularly stocked with various game fish (particularly trout), making it a great spot for quiet fishing amid spectacular mountain scenery.
Hike and camp at Wrights Lake
Taking a dip in Wrights Lake's shallow, clear waters is the perfect way to cool off after a busy day exploring the area's many trails. The Wrights Lake Area includes both the Twin Lakes and Rockbound trailheads into the Desolation Wilderness, which provide scenic hiking access to other nearby mountain lakes, peaks, and views. Many of the individual hiking routes from the Wrights Lake Area offer scenery that rivals even the best views of Lake Tahoe.
For example, the 5.3-mile out-and-back trail from the Wrights Lake Campground to Lower Twin Lake begins with a delightful jaunt through an expanse of pine forests and mountain meadows, before ascending more challenging rocky inclines to Twin Lake and its granite outcrops. If you have more time (and energy), you can extend your hike from Wrights Lake to Twin Lake by taking the 6.5-mile trail to Island Lake further into the wilderness. A more rugged "backcountry" hike is available on the 3.3-mile, off-path route from Wrights Lake to the mysterious Enchanted Pools. Absent from many recreational maps, the Enchanted Pools (a small marshy area surrounded by pine trees and rocky peaks) are a little-known destination just a few miles from Wrights Lake — though getting there requires adequate preparation, precaution, and care.
Just an hour from South Lake Tahoe, Wrights Lake fits on an itinerary for a family-friendly Lake Tahoe road trip. However, the Wrights Lake Campground is also a wonderful spot for mountain camping during its operational season between late June and early October. Campers can stay at one of nearly 70 campsites in two lakeside loops, including ADA-accessible sites and campsites that can accommodate RVs up to 99 feet in length.