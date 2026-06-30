Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Underrated Sierra Nevada Gem With Refreshing Waters And Mountain Trails

Taking a dip in Wrights Lake's shallow, clear waters is the perfect way to cool off after a busy day exploring the area's many trails. The Wrights Lake Area includes both the Twin Lakes and Rockbound trailheads into the Desolation Wilderness, which provide scenic hiking access to other nearby mountain lakes, peaks, and views. Many of the individual hiking routes from the Wrights Lake Area offer scenery that rivals even the best views of Lake Tahoe.

For example, the 5.3-mile out-and-back trail from the Wrights Lake Campground to Lower Twin Lake begins with a delightful jaunt through an expanse of pine forests and mountain meadows, before ascending more challenging rocky inclines to Twin Lake and its granite outcrops. If you have more time (and energy), you can extend your hike from Wrights Lake to Twin Lake by taking the 6.5-mile trail to Island Lake further into the wilderness. A more rugged "backcountry" hike is available on the 3.3-mile, off-path route from Wrights Lake to the mysterious Enchanted Pools. Absent from many recreational maps, the Enchanted Pools (a small marshy area surrounded by pine trees and rocky peaks) are a little-known destination just a few miles from Wrights Lake — though getting there requires adequate preparation, precaution, and care.

Just an hour from South Lake Tahoe, Wrights Lake fits on an itinerary for a family-friendly Lake Tahoe road trip. However, the Wrights Lake Campground is also a wonderful spot for mountain camping during its operational season between late June and early October. Campers can stay at one of nearly 70 campsites in two lakeside loops, including ADA-accessible sites and campsites that can accommodate RVs up to 99 feet in length.