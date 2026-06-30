Forget Thailand, Visit The Philippines' 'City Of Island Adventures' With Idyllic Beaches And A Floating Village

When Spanish explorers discovered the region in 1538, it had long been inhabited by Surigaonon-speaking seafarers, gold miners, and jewelry makers. Today, Surigao City and the surrounding provinces of Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur are ripe for expeditions of a different sort. Travelers can enjoy trips to beaches carpeted with smooth pebbles and bask on soft seashores listening to the surf.

Sinking into the sand while strolling is generally part of a beach day, except at Mabua Pebble Beach. A 30-minute drive from Surigao City, smooth stones carpet the shoreline here. Tripadvisor reviewers say the water is clear and "is like glass at the right times," although some note that the beach is not the most comfortable to lounge on due to its rocky nature — thankfully, there are other ways to enjoy this shoreline. On top of being a fascinating sight and a fun place to balance rocks, some reflexologists say that walking on the stones can be therapeutic, massaging points on the foot connected to internal organs.

In need of a break? Take shelter in one of the cottages along the shore, or opt to have lunch or stay overnight at Mt. Bagarabon Beach Hotel. Nestled in the corner of the beach, the hotel has a convenient location and "[serves] delicious Filipino food at a reasonable price," according to a previous visitor. For sandier shorelines, there are numerous gorgeous beaches nearby, including Puyangi and Looc. These can be reached by short trips via boat or tricycle — a motorbike saddled with a sidecar. Another popular destination 1.5 hours away is Siargao Island, a surfer's paradise known as the "Bali of the Philippines," offering beaches like Magpupungko that feature vibrant azure pools that remain on shore at low tide.