Forget Thailand, Visit The Philippines' 'City Of Island Adventures' With Idyllic Beaches And A Floating Village
Thailand's southern shores are brimming with enticing islands. From the surreal summits jutting from the surrounding seas to the sugary sands of its many island beaches, Thailand's isles are certainly easy on the eyes. However, with upcoming tourist entry fees and the recent 53% increase in passenger-service charges for those flying out of the country, lovers of water-bound land masses may want to venture elsewhere. For sun-seekers, a great option is to fly another 1,400 miles to a smaller country comprised of more than 7,000 islands: the Philippines.
The Philippines is a sunny island chain with gorgeous beaches scattered among its islands. One area in particular, Surigao City on the island of Mindanao, is dubbed the "City of Island Adventures" for several reasons. Beaches with white sands or wave-polished stones surrounded by crystal-clear waters, along with the unusual floating village of Day-Asan, are part of the appeal for travelers to Surigao City. With a population of just about 177,000 but a multitude of experiences to explore, the town certainly lives up to its nickname.
Enjoy Surigao City's Mabua Pebble Beach
When Spanish explorers discovered the region in 1538, it had long been inhabited by Surigaonon-speaking seafarers, gold miners, and jewelry makers. Today, Surigao City and the surrounding provinces of Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur are ripe for expeditions of a different sort. Travelers can enjoy trips to beaches carpeted with smooth pebbles and bask on soft seashores listening to the surf.
Sinking into the sand while strolling is generally part of a beach day, except at Mabua Pebble Beach. A 30-minute drive from Surigao City, smooth stones carpet the shoreline here. Tripadvisor reviewers say the water is clear and "is like glass at the right times," although some note that the beach is not the most comfortable to lounge on due to its rocky nature — thankfully, there are other ways to enjoy this shoreline. On top of being a fascinating sight and a fun place to balance rocks, some reflexologists say that walking on the stones can be therapeutic, massaging points on the foot connected to internal organs.
In need of a break? Take shelter in one of the cottages along the shore, or opt to have lunch or stay overnight at Mt. Bagarabon Beach Hotel. Nestled in the corner of the beach, the hotel has a convenient location and "[serves] delicious Filipino food at a reasonable price," according to a previous visitor. For sandier shorelines, there are numerous gorgeous beaches nearby, including Puyangi and Looc. These can be reached by short trips via boat or tricycle — a motorbike saddled with a sidecar. Another popular destination 1.5 hours away is Siargao Island, a surfer's paradise known as the "Bali of the Philippines," offering beaches like Magpupungko that feature vibrant azure pools that remain on shore at low tide.
Planning your visit to Surigao City and its floating village
To get around this charming coastal city and its surrounding sights, rent a tricycle in town or head to the area's ports and easily find floating transportation to the nearby islands. One of Surigao City's most enthralling attractions is, in fact, really only accessible by pump boat, essentially an outrigger canoe. Day-Asan Floating Village is about 6 miles from the city center, a community built on stilts with resorts, residences, and lobster farms amidst a 1,483-acre, century-old mangrove forest.
Day-Asan is often compared to Venice, Italy, due to its network of connecting waterways used to navigate the area. After an approximately 45-minute boat ride, wander along Day-Asan's 1,600-foot floating walkway through the mangroves. Here, waterways are dotted with beaches peeking from between the mangroves. Among them are the powdery sands of Birok Beach, an idyllic place to lounge for a bit. Heading back to the village, chat with local lobster farmers and see how they raise these crustaceans in fish pens under their homes. One previous visitor described their visit to Day-Asan as "meaningful in its simplicity," adding that they "left with a quiet sense of having seen something genuine."
Get to Surigao City by flying into Surigao Airport, just 10 minutes away. If traveling internationally, direct flights to Surigao City can be found from Mactan-Cebu International Airport (CEB). While temperatures don't vary too widely year-round — generally from 78 to 81 degrees Fahrenheit — rain is a regular companion here. Visit in April for the least average rainfall. December, however, usually brings daily rain. A wide range of lodging options and local restaurants can also be found in Surigao City. For another gorgeous shoreline, travel to Kalanggaman Island, an affordable powder white sandbar island that could pass for the Caribbean.