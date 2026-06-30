This Once-Bustling Southeast Amusement Park Near Atlanta Is Permanently Closing In Summer 2026
Summer is usually high season for fans of roller coasters and theme parks. Sadly, for one park, this is the last summer it will operate. The award-winning and once-bustling Fun Spot America Atlanta is closing down in summer 2026. In a press release posted on the park company's Facebook page, John Arie Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Fun Spot America, says, "This was an extremely difficult decision. [...] Our Atlanta team has poured their hearts into serving our guests and creating a place where families can have fun together. We are deeply grateful for their dedication and for the support we have received from the Fayetteville community." Fun Spot America is located in Fayetteville, about 20 miles outside Atlanta. The park's final day of operation will be August 2, 2026, and the park will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until that date.
Season passes and gift cards can still be used up until the park closes, giving guests the chance to experience its rides. The underrated Fun Spot America Atlanta is known for one thrilling ride in particular, the ArieForce One roller coaster, which features a 146-foot first drop and four inversions — "Arie" is the last name of the head of the company. The Atlanta park is one of three Fun Spot America locations, with the other two in Orlando and Kissimmee, Florida. Both locations will honor passes and gift cards after the Atlanta location closes down. As of this writing, there is no news about future plans for the property, and no information about the reason for the closure.
The closure of Fun Spot America Atlanta is happening, despite winning awards
Fun Spot America Atlanta is popular with roller coaster enthusiasts, and even served as a filming location for the Netflix series "Cobra Kai." Though more recent reviews on Google and Tripadvisor noted that there were no lines and no crowds, leading to shorter waiting times. This may change soon, as, in a thread in Reddit's r/rollercoasters, a number of users mention that they're planning a trip there before the closure date. Others say they hope some of the rides, particularly the ArieForce One coaster, will be sent to another location. One commenter laments, "I'm so bummed to hear this," while another says, "A sad day for park enthusiasts [...] I also mourn the loss of another small park in a world where a few big chains continue to gobble up the majority of destinations."
The theme park won a Golden Ticket Award for Breakout Family Entertainment Center 2020–2021 after improvements to the facility. It also earned the #13 spot in Golden Ticket's Top 50 Steel Roller Coasters list and Best New Roller Coaster in 2023 for the $13 million ArieForce One coaster. The theme park opened in 1990 as Dixieland Fun Park and was purchased by Fun Spot America in 2017. It reopened with the new branding in 2018.
Despite Fun Spot America Atlanta closing, the scenic and walkable city of Fayetteville is still a great place to visit for its charming downtown and outdoor activities. And for theme park fans, just 21 miles away from Fun Spot America Atlanta is the new family-friendly Henry County Aquatic Center, which opened in June 2026. Additionally, Six Flags Over Georgia is around 25 miles away, so you can get your amusement park fix there as well.