This Once-Bustling Southeast Amusement Park Near Atlanta Is Permanently Closing In Summer 2026

Summer is usually high season for fans of roller coasters and theme parks. Sadly, for one park, this is the last summer it will operate. The award-winning and once-bustling Fun Spot America Atlanta is closing down in summer 2026. In a press release posted on the park company's Facebook page, John Arie Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Fun Spot America, says, "This was an extremely difficult decision. [...] Our Atlanta team has poured their hearts into serving our guests and creating a place where families can have fun together. We are deeply grateful for their dedication and for the support we have received from the Fayetteville community." Fun Spot America is located in Fayetteville, about 20 miles outside Atlanta. The park's final day of operation will be August 2, 2026, and the park will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until that date.

Season passes and gift cards can still be used up until the park closes, giving guests the chance to experience its rides. The underrated Fun Spot America Atlanta is known for one thrilling ride in particular, the ArieForce One roller coaster, which features a 146-foot first drop and four inversions — "Arie" is the last name of the head of the company. The Atlanta park is one of three Fun Spot America locations, with the other two in Orlando and Kissimmee, Florida. Both locations will honor passes and gift cards after the Atlanta location closes down. As of this writing, there is no news about future plans for the property, and no information about the reason for the closure.