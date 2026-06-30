Forget Florida, This East Coast Gem Is A Charming Retirement Town With A Beautiful Beach, Shops, And Outdoor Fun
The Sunshine State has earned a reputation as a retirement haven ideal for U.S. residents looking to spend the winter of their lives in a perpetual tropical paradise. Ditto for travelers. But what if the persistent threat of hurricanes, "Florida man" memes, and lack of four seasons make you sour on heading south for a longer stay? Well, there's a comparable East Coast gem that offers four seasons, no hurricanes, and a distinct lack of Florida men. Barrington, Rhode Island, is a charming retirement town and destination with a beautiful beach, shops, and outdoor fun, only 15 minutes away from the state's capital, Providence.
The small town's roots began spreading at around the same time the English arrived in the 17th century. Its colonial New England history runs deep and continues through its Historic Districts, as well as its iconic Town Hall, conical and in a Tudor Style. The town was even party to a brief but failed rebellion in the 1840s over voting rights in the state of Rhode Island. Throughout the years, Barrington retained a small population, continuing today with just over 17,000 residents.
Travelers or retirees looking for an escape can find a weekend's worth of adventure there. The shopping options, mixed with the outdoor adventures and connectivity to most of Rhode Island's major urban destinations, will quickly fill any itinerary.
Hit Barrington's beach or shops
Pressed for the biggest difference between Rhode Island and Florida, one might be tempted to point to beaches. In the case of Barrington, you'd be wrong. The small town's main appeal for retirees may lie in its beautiful town beach, which residents can access via a seasonal pass (free for seniors). The shell-and-pebble-filled beach may not have the turquoise patina of its Sunshine State siblings, but its 4 acres provide a bucolic escape, ideal for families looking to collect sea glass and shells. The small-ish swimming spot gives the intimate vibes one would expect from a municipal, resident-friendly beach. If you're visiting as an out-of-towner, spare yourself parking headaches by taking a bike. After your beach day, turn your journey into a shopping adventure.
The Barrington Shopping Center, in the eastern half of town, offers a mix of big-box chains and locally owned shops, such as Barrington Books. Be sure to stop by the well-regarded Sweet Lorraine's Candy Shoppe during your stay. The family-owned business has a reputation for excellent penny candy and artisanal chocolate. If spending all that money doesn't leave you drained, you can dedicate the rest of the trip to outdoor fun.
You should time your trip to Barrington almost exclusively around your relationship with winter — this is doubly true for those seeking a place to retire. If you don't mind freezing temperatures, by all means, visit during winter, when the town sees lows of 20 degrees Fahrenheit. You can get the most out of the beach between June and September, when the average temp sits between 65 and 75 degrees, though the shoulder season offers pleasant weather for a stroll.
Outdoor fun and getting to Barrington
Your best means of transportation through town is on two wheels. The East Bay Bike Path hugs the shoreline while cutting through coves and state parks to give a de facto tour of town. Taken a bit farther, it can become a 13.8-mile chain of eight parks, spanning between Bristol (an, underrated all-American bayside town) and Providence. Longer-term residents and passersby alike can enjoy a slice of nature at Veterans Memorial Park, a 230-acre green space. The town's history of brickmaking is evident here, as dug-up clay beds now serve as ponds. With so much water around, it'd be a shame to skip a day out on Walker Farm, where you can grab a kayak rental and explore the shore.
Despite Barrington's diminutive size and location in the nation's northeast appendage, it's surprisingly easy to reach. Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, the closest major travel hub and one of the top airports on the East Coast, is a mere 20 minutes away. Landing there, or driving there, will leave you within shouting distance of destinations both great and under-appreciated.
This area of the state is ideal for a multi-day outing to other coastal hubs in Rhode Island. The town's relatively small size will leave passersby lacking accommodations, but you can find quaint inns around Bristol, a short 17-minute drive away. Retirees and visitors alike can continue south to find Barrington's bohemian sibling in Jamestown, an artsy coastal paradise packed with parks and award-winning restaurants.