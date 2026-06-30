Forget Florida, This East Coast Gem Is A Charming Retirement Town With A Beautiful Beach, Shops, And Outdoor Fun

The Sunshine State has earned a reputation as a retirement haven ideal for U.S. residents looking to spend the winter of their lives in a perpetual tropical paradise. Ditto for travelers. But what if the persistent threat of hurricanes, "Florida man" memes, and lack of four seasons make you sour on heading south for a longer stay? Well, there's a comparable East Coast gem that offers four seasons, no hurricanes, and a distinct lack of Florida men. Barrington, Rhode Island, is a charming retirement town and destination with a beautiful beach, shops, and outdoor fun, only 15 minutes away from the state's capital, Providence.

The small town's roots began spreading at around the same time the English arrived in the 17th century. Its colonial New England history runs deep and continues through its Historic Districts, as well as its iconic Town Hall, conical and in a Tudor Style. The town was even party to a brief but failed rebellion in the 1840s over voting rights in the state of Rhode Island. Throughout the years, Barrington retained a small population, continuing today with just over 17,000 residents.

Travelers or retirees looking for an escape can find a weekend's worth of adventure there. The shopping options, mixed with the outdoor adventures and connectivity to most of Rhode Island's major urban destinations, will quickly fill any itinerary.