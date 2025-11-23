The Top 5 Airports On The East Coast, According To Frequent Flyers

What used to be one of the most notoriously hated airports in America has had a facelift and now tops several lists as one of the best airports to travel through in the country. The butt of many jokes in New York for years, LaGuardia has a reputation nowadays of being clean, easy to navigate, and extremely modern. In 2015, the airport began an $8 billion renovation project, which was completed seven years later in 2022. As a result, the busy East Coast airport went from a total nightmare to one of the best in America.

Today, LaGuardia Airport is the height of modern air travel in the United States. It's also full of local New York City area restaurants, like Bubby's of Tribeca, Junior's, Hill Country Barbecue Market, Irving Farm Coffee Roasters, and local bagel chains. Their newer, aesthetically pleasing terminals are the perfect place to relax, get some work done, or grab a bite to eat between flights, and are much more open and comfortable than the LaGuardia of the past.

Now known for its bright open spaces, aquatic show in terminal B, and quick TSA lines, this is a great option if you're flying in and out of New York or need to make a connection on the East Coast. One frequent flyer said of it on Reddit, "People love to complain about LaGuardia Airport, but even if my city offered direct flights to JFK or Newark, I'd never even consider them when visiting NYC. Security at LaGuardia is extremely efficient, there are a variety of food and drink options past security, and most importantly, I would MUCH rather take the free bus connection to the subway than pay for the AirTrain."