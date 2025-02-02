Rhode Island's Underrated All-American Bayside Town Is A Hub For Waterfront Beauty And Fun

Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the U.S. by size, but it packs a big punch for visitors with quaint towns, great seascapes, and fresh seafood. It's home to Newport, where you can stroll along the coastline on a breathtaking trail of natural beauty on its south coast. Heading up the eastern side of this 48-mile-long state, you'll find Bristol, an underrated all-American bayside town that's a hub for waterfront beauty and fun.

Bristol's history dates back to the 1600s as the first battle site of King Philip's War of 1675, between the Wampanoag Indians — led by their chief, King Philip — and English settlers. The town, which got its name from Bristol, England, originally belonged to neighboring Massachusetts. By 1747, Bristol became part of Rhode Island and was one of five state capitals until 1854.

The town of 23,000 people is home to eight museums; Roger Williams University (named after the founder of Rhode Island); and the oldest continuous Fourth of July Celebration in the nation.The historic town center and waterfront are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Located on its own East Bay peninsula, just 12 miles from both Providence and Newport, it's flanked by Narragansett Bay and Mount Hope Bay. Bristol's small-town charm, combined with history, art, and culture make it an ideal getaway while in the Ocean State — a great way to make the most of your Newport and Narragansett getaway.