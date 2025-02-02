Rhode Island's Underrated All-American Bayside Town Is A Hub For Waterfront Beauty And Fun
Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the U.S. by size, but it packs a big punch for visitors with quaint towns, great seascapes, and fresh seafood. It's home to Newport, where you can stroll along the coastline on a breathtaking trail of natural beauty on its south coast. Heading up the eastern side of this 48-mile-long state, you'll find Bristol, an underrated all-American bayside town that's a hub for waterfront beauty and fun.
Bristol's history dates back to the 1600s as the first battle site of King Philip's War of 1675, between the Wampanoag Indians — led by their chief, King Philip — and English settlers. The town, which got its name from Bristol, England, originally belonged to neighboring Massachusetts. By 1747, Bristol became part of Rhode Island and was one of five state capitals until 1854.
The town of 23,000 people is home to eight museums; Roger Williams University (named after the founder of Rhode Island); and the oldest continuous Fourth of July Celebration in the nation.The historic town center and waterfront are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Located on its own East Bay peninsula, just 12 miles from both Providence and Newport, it's flanked by Narragansett Bay and Mount Hope Bay. Bristol's small-town charm, combined with history, art, and culture make it an ideal getaway while in the Ocean State — a great way to make the most of your Newport and Narragansett getaway.
Embracing history in the all-American bayside town of Bristol
With Bristol surrounded by water and brimming with history, it's easy to find waterfront beauty worthy of exploration from any angle. The historical sights are intermingled with shops, restaurants, an active marina, and marine businesses supporting Bristol's port.
An ideal way to start your visit through is a self-guided walking tour. Explore Bristol RI recommends starting this 1.3-mile tour of historical sites in downtown Bristol at the Visitor Center in Burnside Memorial Hall, 400 Hope St. From there, it details 23 historic sites you'll see. You can also hit the waterways along Bristol's shoreline on a tiki boat tour, or take a 30-minute ferry ride to neighboring Prudence Island on the Prudence Ferry.
You can embrace more history at the Coggeshall Farm Museum, a 48-acre salt marsh farm that takes you back to the late 18th century. Here, staff members and volunteers in traditional costumes will help you experience life as tenant farmers of the 1700s, complete with farm animals, historic buildings, and native plants. Meanwhile, Blithewold Mansion, Gardens, and Arboretum is a 33-acre estate that houses a 45-room mansion, an extensive garden full of exotic plants, and stunning views of Narragansett Bay. In addition to the garden, the arboretum houses a variety of trees, some of which are centuries old, and lure in botanists and other garden enthusiasts from around the world.
Enjoy some outdoor fun amid Bristol's beauty
Enjoying the great outdoors with a scenic backdrop of bays on both sides is another reason Bristol lures 300,000 visitors annually. You won't want to miss Colt State Park, which encompasses 464 acres along the shoreline, and is considered a gem of the Ocean State's state park system. Biking, rollerblading, and bird watching are enjoyed here on the four miles of paved pathways, along with boat launch ramps. In winter, it's a great spot for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
The park is adjacent to Bristol Town Beach and Sports Complex, just one of many beaches in the state, including Rhode Island's five best beaches. It's a 47.15-acre park that offers a pebble beach, a grassy park, and a sports complex that hosts a variety of sports, a 5-mile cross-country fitness trail and a skate park.
You can also partake in outdoor fun with the intersecting 14.5-mile East Bay Bike Path, which starts in Bristol and can be explored via bicycle or along its shores via kayak or paddleboard. You can check out three kayaking trails – great water routes for paddlers – created by The Bristol Conservation Commission and the Rhode Island Blueways Alliance. There are several other parks in town, too, including the Bristol Town Common and Playground, Independence Park, and two other beach parks, Walley Beach Park and Union Street Beach, offering scenic views and waterfront exploration.
Have some fun at one of Bristol's must-see events
If there's one must-do attraction for many in Bristol, it's the Bristol Fourth of July Celebration, whose parade alone draws more than 200,000 people annually. Bristol, whose nickname is "America's most patriotic town," hosted the inaugural event in 1785. It now starts on Flag Day, June 14, and the three-week celebration offers a series of events that include concerts, a carnival, sporting events, and a Fourth of July Ball. You'll find homes and businesses in town decked out in pride and red, white, and blue, and enjoy fireworks above the bay and over the night sky.
If you're primed for a winter or holiday visit, Bristol also hosts the Bristol Christmas Festival in early December. The annual two-day event was started in the 1980s and is one of New England's oldest. It begins with the Grand Illumination, when the town's Christmas tree and other landmarks are lit up along Hope Street. It's followed by the Christmas Festival, featuring indoor and outdoor venues offering libations, musical entertainment, and rides aboard a historic trolley. You'll also be able to view entries from local participants in the "Deck the Door" contest.
While you're touring Rhode Island, consider heading across the bay to Narragansett, It's a family-friendly East Coast gem, one of the best beach towns in America.