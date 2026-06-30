Atlanta, Georgia's Fast-Growing Southern Suburb Is 'Situated To Succeed' With A Charming Downtown
In Georgia, cities like Atlanta, Augusta, and Savannah tend to get all the attention from travelers. However, while they're certainly notable for their attractions and amenities, the smaller, quieter cities surrounding the metropolitan hubs are also worth paying attention to. For example, if you head southwest of Atlanta along I-85, you'll run into a city that's "situated to succeed," aka Fairburn.
Part of what sets Fairburn apart from other smaller cities is that it blends the past and the present. For example, if you stroll through its downtown area, you'll see plenty of historic buildings and facades, harkening back to the city's early days. Then, if you head toward the southern edge of town, you'll run into contemporary businesses and restaurants, making it almost feel like you're visiting two cities at once.
Another thing that helps put Fairburn on the map is that it's home to the annual Georgia Renaissance Festival. So, if you're the type of person who loves dressing in fantasy attire and munching on turkey legs, you'll want to make a pilgrimage here. As an Atlanta local, I recently toured Fairburn to see what the fuss is about, and this is what I discovered.
Why Fairburn, Georgia, is situated to succeed
One thing you'll notice as you move through Fairburn is that the city's slogan, "situated to succeed," is everywhere. But what exactly does that mean? According to the city's website, Fairburn is a place that embraces the future while respecting the past. A downtown revitalization project is helping to make the district more inviting, such as converting the two historic train depots into family-friendly restaurants. Although a Georgia Trend article from 2020 said the main depot was already converted, it looked unoccupied when I visited. The second, smaller depot down the road is slated to become a Kiss My Gritz breakfast restaurant, according to a banner at the site. Until then, you can try the original Kiss My Gritz in the southern part of Fairburn. Its offerings include shrimp and grits, omelettes, beignets, and chicken and waffles.
Other highlights of the downtown area include Lady Fannie Mae's Ultimate Fish Fry, which is perfect if you love fried catfish, tilapia, or shrimp, or Oz Pizza, which is a great hangout spot. Plus, if you love dessert, try Puri's Bakery, a pop-up bakery that operates from the pizzeria every Saturday. Oz also happens to be next to the Frankie Mae Arnold Stage and Courtyard, which hosts events throughout the year, such as the annual Holiday Tree Lighting in December.
Another reason the city is situated to succeed is its proximity to the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta. Fairburn is only 20 minutes away, making it a prime spot for both travelers and businesses.
Adding Fairburn to your next Georgia adventure
As we mentioned, getting to Fairburn is a breeze, thanks to its location next to the Atlanta airport. Once you arrive, there is a cluster of chain hotels in the southern part of the city, such as Wingate by Wyndham, Best Western, and more. There are also a few vacation rentals scattered throughout Fairburn and the surrounding area, giving you more options for how you choose to enjoy the city. Alternatively, you can also stay in Union City next door, which happens to be home to one of the most mouth-watering buffets in the Atlanta metro area: The Historic Green Manor Restaurant.
One thing to keep in mind when planning your visit to Fairburn is the Georgia Renaissance Festival. The main festival runs from mid-April to the end of May, and is open on weekends. However, you can also come during the Fall Fling, which runs from October 31 to December 5, 2026, at the time of this writing. Additionally, the city is hosting the Fairburn Outside! Summer Series, which features food trucks, live music, and other interactive exhibits. This inaugural series runs through August of 2026. Or, you can attend the Fairburn Fall Festival and Parade, a one-day event held on the first Saturday of October.
If you're not visiting during these events, there are other ways to have fun. First, there's Duncan Park, which features walking paths, as well as a swimming pool and splash pad area with various fountains and sprayers. For more family-friendly fun, you can head to Swing Atlanta, where you can play golf or throw axes to your heart's content. Or, since Fairburn is so close to downtown Atlanta, you can take advantage of the four best family-friendly attractions in the city.