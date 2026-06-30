Atlanta, Georgia's Fast-Growing Southern Suburb Is 'Situated To Succeed' With A Charming Downtown

In Georgia, cities like Atlanta, Augusta, and Savannah tend to get all the attention from travelers. However, while they're certainly notable for their attractions and amenities, the smaller, quieter cities surrounding the metropolitan hubs are also worth paying attention to. For example, if you head southwest of Atlanta along I-85, you'll run into a city that's "situated to succeed," aka Fairburn.

Part of what sets Fairburn apart from other smaller cities is that it blends the past and the present. For example, if you stroll through its downtown area, you'll see plenty of historic buildings and facades, harkening back to the city's early days. Then, if you head toward the southern edge of town, you'll run into contemporary businesses and restaurants, making it almost feel like you're visiting two cities at once.

Another thing that helps put Fairburn on the map is that it's home to the annual Georgia Renaissance Festival. So, if you're the type of person who loves dressing in fantasy attire and munching on turkey legs, you'll want to make a pilgrimage here. As an Atlanta local, I recently toured Fairburn to see what the fuss is about, and this is what I discovered.