The 5 Most Mouth-Watering Buffets In The Atlanta Metro Area
In America, the buffet holds a special place among restaurants. Because Americans are always hungry for a good deal, nothing compares to indulging in an all-you-can-eat (AYCE) smorgasbord. Best of all, these days, buffets are more of a gourmet experience than in decades past. Rather than settling for so-so dishes that have been left out for hours, diners can grab decadent items like sushi, crab legs, and prime rib.
As an Atlanta local, I've been to quite a few buffets in the greater metro area, and almost all of them have been stellar. However, to keep things brisk, I'm going to narrow my recommendations to the top five. Also, I'm sticking to the immediate Atlanta metro area, not other parts of Georgia. For example, Savannah's most iconic restaurant, with lines out the door, is a delicious buffet, but it's too far for this particular list.
When curating and ranking this list, I put each spot in the order I would recommend them to someone visiting Atlanta and looking for a great meal. I also tried to avoid places that were too similar — while I could have listed five sushi spots, I wanted to highlight different types of cuisine. While we've used online reviews to rank buffets in the past (like these mouth-watering spots in Las Vegas), this ranking is based on personal experience, although they are all well-reviewed. I hope your stomach is empty and your wallet is full, as we're about to dive in!
Gohan A.Y.C.E. Buffet – Duluth
Before I walked into Gohan A.Y.C.E. Buffet, I thought I had seen it all. I've been to places that offer lobster tails, prime rib, and endless crab claws, but Gohan showed me that there's always a higher level of buffet excellence. What's also important to note is that there is another Gohan in Snellville (which I've also been to), but that pales in comparison to this location, which is in a charming city just outside Atlanta with cool shops and eateries, Duluth.
What makes Gohan even more impressive is that it doesn't seem like much from the outside. However, as soon as you walk in, the decor, lighting, and scale of the restaurant will make your jaw drop. This is easily one of the largest and nicest buffets I've been to, which helps to explain its relatively steep price ($44 per adult for dinner at the time of this writing). It also makes it more impressive that the line is so long, so plan accordingly. I went on the weekend and waited about an hour to get seated for a group of four.
And while the price is high, don't scoff at the bill until you see the selection. There's no possible way you can sample everything in one visit, so you'll have to prioritize your dishes. For me, nothing compares to endless Peking duck, oysters, crab legs, and shrimp. Oh, and did I mention that drinks are part of the price, including boba?
Sushi Kingdom – Dunwoody
One thing you'll notice about Asian buffets in Atlanta is that most of them have a decent sushi selection. However, the options are limited, and everything is sitting out, waiting to be grabbed. If you're a true sushi connoisseur like me, you prefer your rolls and sashimi freshly prepared, which is why I love Sushi Kingdom. This buffet is in Dunwoody, the under-the-radar Atlanta suburb with award-winning food and scenic trails.
So, rather than browse rows of sushi sitting on cold plates under a sneeze guard, you order your sushi from the server. Then, they bring everything out once it's ready. If you order enough rolls, you may even get a whole sushi boat, which is perfect for larger groups or making everyone jealous on social media. Beyond rolls, though, you can order sashimi and nigiri to your heart's content, and some nigiri are even available to grab from the cold bar whenever you like.
If you're not much of a sushi eater, don't worry. Sushi Kingdom also offers hibachi, noodles, and a small hot bar selection with options like short ribs, garlic shrimp, and fried rice. Finally, as with Gohan, this buffet provides all-you-can-drink milk teas, although sodas and other beverages cost extra. Speaking of costs, Sushi Kingdom offers a tiered pricing system with different menu options, so you can pick the one that works best for you.
The Historic Green Manor Restaurant – Union City
This list isn't just Asian buffets, I swear! Since I'm in Atlanta, I have to feature a Southern-style buffet that isn't a national chain like Golden Corral. For my money, the best option, both in food selection and atmosphere, is the Historic Green Manor in Union City. Although the restaurant has only been around since 1990, the building in which it resides was built in 1910. So, you get a side of Atlanta history with your meal, which only makes each homestyle dish taste even better.
One thing to know about this place is that it's only open for lunch. The official hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays (it's closed on Saturdays). I happened to visit during the week, but I can imagine it gets pretty packed on Sundays, so you'll want to arrive as close to the opening time as possible, if not well before. Also, the last seating is at 2 p.m. during the week and 4 p.m. on Sundays, so plan accordingly. The weekday lunch buffet is $22, while Sunday brunch is $27. Finally, the Green Manor is highly popular for big holidays like Mother's Day and Easter, but you can make reservations to avoid waiting.
As far as the selection, anyone who loves Southern cuisine will be in heaven. The fried chicken is amazing, as is the meatloaf. I'm not much of a meatloaf guy, but here, I'll make an exception. But, as with any Southern buffet, the sides are what help this place stand out, including crumbly cornbread, decadent mac and cheese, and surprisingly delicious cabbage. And make sure to leave room for banana pudding and cobbler. The menu varies slightly from day to day, and I can only imagine how much they go all out for holidays.
Golden Apple Buffet – Snellville
And now we're back to Asian cuisine. While Gohan and Sushi Kingdom are incredible, they're also a bit much for a regular meal. The splendor of Gohan is perfect for celebrating a special occasion, and you have to really be in the mood for sushi to get your money's worth at the Kingdom. For any other time you're craving unlimited Asian food, there's the Golden Apple buffet in Snellville.
At first glance, this spot may seem pretty routine, save for the wall of shiny metallic statues in the lobby and the bright claw machine games at the front. However, as you browse through the food selection, you'll understand what elevates Golden Apple above other buffets in its class. While the dishes in the steam tray are superb, the hibachi and pho stations are what really set this place apart. Weekday lunches are $14 per person, while all-day dinners on the weekend run $21.
As anyone who has been to an Asian buffet in Atlanta knows, hibachi is almost a legal requirement, as practically all of them include it. However, the quality and freshness at Golden Apple is a step up, and the fact that you can get bowl after bowl of customized pho is the cherry (or apple?) on top. As a final word, I've always had to wait when visiting this buffet, even as a solo diner, so keep that in mind.
Copeland's of New Orleans – Atlanta
New Orleans cuisine is in a class all its own. Unique dishes like jambalaya, gumbo, and etouffe are exquisite, and I'm always on the lookout for a place that serves them. However, many of the NOLA-inspired restaurants are often on the pricier side, and they don't usually compare to what you can get in the Crescent City itself. That is, until I went to Copeland's of New Orleans. There are two locations in the greater Atlanta metro area: one in Kennesaw and one in the Cumberland area of Atlanta proper.
First and foremost, this restaurant is only a buffet on the weekends. So, if you're only in town during the week, you'll have to limit yourself to one or two dishes. However, this brunch buffet is one of the best I've ever had, thanks to its variety of options and the abundance of rich flavors. Even if you're not the biggest fan of Creole and Cajun cuisine, you'll find something to tickle your taste buds. In addition to the classic dishes I mentioned, there are standard breakfast options like eggs and bacon, as well as pasta, oysters, and various meats.
I also need to mention that Copeland's is another spectacular choice for holidays, such as Mother's Day, Father's Day, and Easter. That said, while the menu is even more decadent than normal, the prices reflect the change. For example, at the time of this writing, the Easter buffet is $57 per adult, compared to $37 for regular Sundays. Finally, I had to wait about an hour to get seated, so come as early as possible if you can.