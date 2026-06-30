Hidden In New York's Catskill Mountains Is The World's Quaint 'Sweet Corn Capital' Near Idyllic Mountain Trails

The Catskill Mountains are a renowned escape where New Yorkers and out-of-state visitors can recuperate in nature. Despite being around 100 miles north of New York City, the Catskills region feels worlds away from the bustling metropolis. Skyscrapers, yellow cabs, and pedestrian-filled streets give way to Appalachian oak-hickory forests, lakes, waterfalls, and quiet hiking trails. The Catskills also contain tucked-away towns and hamlets. While some, like Windham, New Paltz, and Bethel, ride high on visitor wish lists, others fly under the radar. Hurley is one such town, occupying mostly wilderness between the Hudson River and the Catskill Mountains.

Despite being the capital of New York State for a brief time in the 18th century, Hurley remains a lesser-known gem. The historic town has preserved Colonial buildings and stone houses within its main hamlet next to Esopus Creek. This part of Hurley has prospered agriculturally since the 1700s, and even earned the title of "Sweet Corn Capital" when the New York Times covered the farming culture here back in 1980.

Multiple farms in Hurley produced sweet corn in the 1980s, profiting from Esopus Creek's rich alluvial soil. Sweet corn production was so prolific here – over 3,000 acres until recent years — that it inspired Hurley's annual Sweet Corn Festival, which ran for over 30 years. Gill Farms was one of the town's biggest producers, harvesting over 1,300 acres each year. Gill Farms has since become the Hudson Valley Farm Hub, and its sweet corn production has evolved to include other vegetables and field crops, such as organic wheat, peas, and beans. Visitors can explore the grounds during special events, which include birdwatching tours and conservation workshops.