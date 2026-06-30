Hidden In New York's Catskill Mountains Is The World's Quaint 'Sweet Corn Capital' Near Idyllic Mountain Trails
The Catskill Mountains are a renowned escape where New Yorkers and out-of-state visitors can recuperate in nature. Despite being around 100 miles north of New York City, the Catskills region feels worlds away from the bustling metropolis. Skyscrapers, yellow cabs, and pedestrian-filled streets give way to Appalachian oak-hickory forests, lakes, waterfalls, and quiet hiking trails. The Catskills also contain tucked-away towns and hamlets. While some, like Windham, New Paltz, and Bethel, ride high on visitor wish lists, others fly under the radar. Hurley is one such town, occupying mostly wilderness between the Hudson River and the Catskill Mountains.
Despite being the capital of New York State for a brief time in the 18th century, Hurley remains a lesser-known gem. The historic town has preserved Colonial buildings and stone houses within its main hamlet next to Esopus Creek. This part of Hurley has prospered agriculturally since the 1700s, and even earned the title of "Sweet Corn Capital" when the New York Times covered the farming culture here back in 1980.
Multiple farms in Hurley produced sweet corn in the 1980s, profiting from Esopus Creek's rich alluvial soil. Sweet corn production was so prolific here – over 3,000 acres until recent years — that it inspired Hurley's annual Sweet Corn Festival, which ran for over 30 years. Gill Farms was one of the town's biggest producers, harvesting over 1,300 acres each year. Gill Farms has since become the Hudson Valley Farm Hub, and its sweet corn production has evolved to include other vegetables and field crops, such as organic wheat, peas, and beans. Visitors can explore the grounds during special events, which include birdwatching tours and conservation workshops.
Picturesque mountain trekking around Hurley
The Catskill Mountains offer plenty of hiking opportunities. Those wanting a moderate hike with rewarding views can drive 25 minutes from Hurley to the Overlook Mountain Trailhead, located just north of Woodstock, a quirky and artsy town with cozy charm. The 4.7-mile Overlook Mountain Trail is mostly gravel, and climbs around 1,391 feet to the peak, per AllTrails. From the top, you can gaze out across the Hudson River Valley and central Catskill Mountains. Picnic tables also invite you to linger and soak up the incredible views. As you hike, keep an eye out for ruins of a former mountain residence and a historic fire tower.
Experienced hikers can tackle Wittenberg Mountain, a challenging trek to one of the Catskills' most stunning vantage points. The 3,780-foot summit opens up to a clearing with a naturally tiered rock ledge and panoramic vistas of the Ashokan Reservoir and various mountain peaks. Ascend the mountain on the 3.7-mile trail from Woodland Valley Campground, about a 45-minute drive from Hurley. You can extend the journey by summiting both Wittenberg Mountain and neighboring Cornell Mountain in about 9 miles roundtrip, according to AllTrails.
Hurley's surrounding wilderness is ideal for outdoor recreation in every season, from snowshoeing in the winter to hiking and cycling in the summer. The O&W Rail Trail spans 27 miles and passes through several towns and cities in Ulster County, including Hurley. About 2 miles of the trail is paved as you set off from Hurley. However, farther down the trail toward Stone Ridge — a charming hamlet with rolling hills and farm-to-table dining — the terrain becomes more rugged with steeper inclines. The southern leg of the route is especially picturesque, with views of planting fields, countryside, and access to High Falls.
Discover Hurley's quaint downtown
Hurley's historic hamlet may be small, but it has plenty of charm. One place worth visiting in town is the Hurley Country Store, which accurately describes itself as an "old-fashioned general store with a little bit of everything." In addition to gifts and candy, the shop also sells hobby items of all kinds. You will find model train and ship kits, vintage toys, marionettes, slot car sets, and Star Wars collectibles, as well as more general items like sweatshirts, books, garden gnomes, and craft supplies. Housed in a quaint bungalow with a Christmas-themed facade, this shop exemplifies the rural charm of the Catskills.
History enthusiasts can pay a visit to the Hurley Heritage Society. Inside the well-preserved stone building, you'll find a free museum with exhibits showcasing Hurley's rich history. Learn how Hurley residents influenced the American Revolution, enter a recreated Dutch room reflective of life here in the 17th and 18th centuries, and discover the region's Indigenous heritage through photographs, tools, and pottery. Afterward, pop into the Hurley Mountain Inn, a yellow mountain lodge standing proudly off Main Street. The family-run restaurant offers quality home cooking, including specialty burgers and sandwiches, in a sprawling dining room.
You can drive to Hurley in just over two hours from New York City and three-and-a-half hours from Boston, as long as you avoid traffic. For overnight stays, The Hotel Dylan is a great option. Located in West Hurley, it puts you at the edge of Catskill Park and 15 minutes away from Hurley's historic downtown. More hotels can be found 10 minutes away in Kingston, an underrated riverside city full of award-winning eateries.