Between New York City And Albany Is A Charming Getaway Hamlet Full Of Rolling Hills And Farm-To-Table Dining
About 100 miles north of New York City, in the heart of the Hudson Valley, one seems to have been transported to another era. Here, quaint stone houses have lined country roads for centuries, and grand tracts of dense forest lie unspoiled. An overlooked small town that is one of the most beautiful in New York, the petite hamlet of Stone Ridge in Ulster County is beloved for its well-preserved architecture and idyllic storybook setting, especially in the fall when the trees are awash in brilliant colors. Stone Ridge is anchored by the Main Street Historic District, a 70-acre stretch of remarkably intact buildings along U.S. Route 209 that is on the National Register for Historic Places. Along Main Street, visitors will find charming accommodations, antique shops, and delicious restaurants.
Beyond Main Street, Stone Ridge is also home to bucolic farms, large orchards, and local farmstands for fresh produce. Active types can venture into the nearby Shawangunk Ridge, New York's most glorious destination for fall foliage that has scenic drives, hiking, and rock climbing, while art lovers can follow in the footsteps of famed Hudson River School painters along upstate New York's art trail.
Although Stone Ridge feels far from the madding crowd, it is easy to access. The hamlet is about a two-hour drive from New York City and an hour's drive from Albany, the state capital. Stone Ridge is beautiful in all seasons, from the bright greens of spring and summer to the brilliant reds and golds of fall to the snowy silence come winter.
What to see and do in Stone Ridge
The best introduction to Stone Ridge's historic charm is a stroll down Main Street, which is dotted with original stone houses. You'll bypass significant structures, such as the Cornelius Wynkoop Stone House, which dates to 1767. Cornelius Wynkoop, a wealthy merchant and Revolutionary, hosted George Washington at his home for an overnight visit in 1782. Today, the Colonial-style mansion is used for weddings and private events and can even be rented on Airbnb. Another beautiful architectural example, and a popular community hub, is the Stone Ridge Public Library, built in the late 18th century and transformed into a library in 1909. Treasure hunters can explore Maple Lawn Antiques 1843, an interior designer's curated collection of elegant vintage finds on Main Street. For even more shopping, visitors should venture to the neighboring town of High Falls, a laidback New York destination for giant waterfalls and eclectic shops.
In between Stone Ridge's Main Street and High Falls is the Stone Ridge Orchard, which sprawls across 115 acres of undulating farmland. Here, visitors can participate in the beloved activity of apple and pear picking throughout the fall. The orchard's farmstand is also filled with seasonal produce, and you can sample cider, beers, and wines at the orchard's farm bar. For more active outdoor pursuits, visitors can head to the nearby Mohonk Preserve, a mountain paradise with pristine lakes, trails, and extreme sports. Summer and fall are ideal times for hiking, biking, and rock climbing in the pristine 8,000-acre preserve, while winter invites snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
Where to stay and eat in Stone Ridge
Stone Ridge's most chic stay is at Hasbrouck House, an 18th-century stone mansion on lovely Main Street. After a renovation that refreshed the historic interiors and fashioned the property into a bespoke retreat in 2016, Hasbrouck House has drawn city dwellers to its quaint abode for a restorative weekend getaway. Guests sleep in one of the estate's stylish rooms and suites, while larger families or groups can book the three-bedroom cottage. Surrounding the house are 55 acres of bucolic gardens, lawns, and a lake, as well as a large outdoor swimming pool open seasonally.
One of Stone Ridge's most acclaimed dining experiences is Hasbrouck House's Butterfield restaurant, which is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The sophisticated menu focuses on regional produce. Begin with appetizers such as burrata with local apples or a kohlrabi and radish salad before main plates like local seared trout, dry-aged ribeye, or roast chicken.
Independent travelers should consider renting the Cornelius Wynkoop House on Airbnb, where George Washington once slept. The famed stone house has been updated with modern amenities, but still retains its centuries-old charm and antique furnishings. On the National Register of Historic Places, the house has four bedrooms and can sleep up to six guests.
Despite its petite size, Stone Ridge offers a wide range of cuisines. Start the day at Hash for hearty fare, such as breakfast wraps and waffles. Asian fusion is on the menu at Asia restaurant, while delicious sushi rolls are served at Momji. Another classic is Benny's Pizza for takeaway pies. And don't miss a stop at Cherries, a cute shack on Route 209, for ice cream and soft serve.