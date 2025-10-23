Between New York City And Albany Is A Charming Getaway Hamlet Full Of Rolling Hills And Farm-To-Table Dining

About 100 miles north of New York City, in the heart of the Hudson Valley, one seems to have been transported to another era. Here, quaint stone houses have lined country roads for centuries, and grand tracts of dense forest lie unspoiled. An overlooked small town that is one of the most beautiful in New York, the petite hamlet of Stone Ridge in Ulster County is beloved for its well-preserved architecture and idyllic storybook setting, especially in the fall when the trees are awash in brilliant colors. Stone Ridge is anchored by the Main Street Historic District, a 70-acre stretch of remarkably intact buildings along U.S. Route 209 that is on the National Register for Historic Places. Along Main Street, visitors will find charming accommodations, antique shops, and delicious restaurants.

Beyond Main Street, Stone Ridge is also home to bucolic farms, large orchards, and local farmstands for fresh produce. Active types can venture into the nearby Shawangunk Ridge, New York's most glorious destination for fall foliage that has scenic drives, hiking, and rock climbing, while art lovers can follow in the footsteps of famed Hudson River School painters along upstate New York's art trail.

Although Stone Ridge feels far from the madding crowd, it is easy to access. The hamlet is about a two-hour drive from New York City and an hour's drive from Albany, the state capital. Stone Ridge is beautiful in all seasons, from the bright greens of spring and summer to the brilliant reds and golds of fall to the snowy silence come winter.