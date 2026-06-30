Forget Florida, Retire To Alabama's Largest Suburban City With Golf Courses, Fun Shops, And Serene Trails
So you want to retire in Florida. You're not the only one. A touch over 44,500 retirees moved to Florida in 2023, according to a Smart Asset report using U.S. Census Bureau data. That was over twice as many retirees as the next most popular state, North Carolina. But as Bob Dylan would say, the times they are a-changin. Despite it being a tax haven, with zero income tax and other tax breaks, high home insurance and property prices are making it an increasingly less realistic retirement spot for even middle-class retirees.
According to GOBankingRates, Florida is the 23rd most expensive state to retire in. Retirees should expect their annual cost of living with Social Security — the amount you'll need to live comfortably – to exceed $63,000. The study also estimates you'll need just over $1.2 million saved to live comfortably off Social Security for 20 years. For many Americans, that figure is not achievable. Alabama, on the other hand, is America's 7th most affordable state to retire in, with over $20,000 less needed each year to live comfortably. If the Yellowhammer State's affordability looks appealing, one city in particular might be your perfect retirement destination: Hoover was recently named the top place to retire in Alabama by U.S. News & World Report, based on its quality of life, affordability, health care, tax breaks, and senior population.
Hoover isn't just ideal for retirees. U.S. News & World Report recently ranked it as America's 6th best place to live out of a list of 250 major cities. "Visitors who come here quickly discover what our residents already know — Hoover is a vibrant, welcoming city and one of the very best places in America to call home," the city's mayor, Nick Derzis, said to Advance Local. Alabama's largest suburban city offers a lot for retirees and visitors alike, including many places to shop, walk, and practice your golf swing.
Hoover has top-notch golfing and outdoor gardens
Retirees are spoilt for choice when it comes to golf courses and country clubs in Hoover. The Hoover Country Club is a members-only club with an 18-hole championship course designed around Patton Creek. At 6,900 yards, it's a walkable course with manicured fairways and greens, challenging sand bunkers, and some tricky water traps. The country club also has tennis courts, an aquatics center, and on-site dining.
If you don't want to pay members' fees to play golf, you could get a tee time at Ross Bridge instead. It's part of Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, which covers over 30 golf courses and resorts around the state. The Ross Bridge resort in Hoover has earned high praise in the past from notable golfing publications, including Golf Digest and GOLF Magazine. The 18-hole course is one of the world's longest, meandering past lakes and a waterfall. At times it feels more like a park or preserve, but still challenges golfers with many natural obstacles — beautiful to look at, tough to navigate.
Golf is a great way to get your steps in (if you skip the cart), but retirees who don't golf also have many options for getting out amongst nature. Aldridge Gardens is one of the top things to do in Hoover, according to reviews on Tripadvisor. Part botanical garden, part art gallery, it provides a peaceful environment for slowing down and appreciating nature and art. The gallery exhibits environmental art, including watercolors, bronze sculptures by Frank Fleming, and acrylics. Strolling around the gardens reveals a variety of flora in themed sections, including herb gardens, wetland streams, bonsai collections, and Japanese maples. Birders also enjoy visiting Aldridge Gardens to spot over 100 species, including flycatchers, owls, hawks, woodpeckers, warblers, sparrows, and herons.
Hitting the shops and trails in Hoover
When it comes to shopping, Hoover has you covered, too. Like any large suburb, it has a collection of strip malls and chain stores, but it also has some more intriguing options. One of these is Riverchase Galleria, an indoor shopping center – the largest in Alabama — that has over 150 stores. Many of the stores are national retailers, anchored by options like JCPenney and Macy's, but you can also find the Southern clothing shop, Palmetto Moon, and the lesser-known plus-size underwear and sleepwear chain, Cacique, as well as a number of dining options that offer everything from standard fare to Southern delights.
Retirees seeking old-world treasures can head to Shades Mountain Mercantile in the Shades Mountain Plaza Shopping Center. The large antique shop contains a range of individual dealers selling everything from vintage clocks, furniture, and artwork to unique collectibles, clothing, records, and jewelry. "This is one of the best Antique Malls in the area. Great dealers with a plethora of items," one customer said in a Google Review. If you love antiques, you could also drive two hours to Waverly, a small town with quaint shops and antiques.
Hoover can feel quite suburban at times (the city is just outside of Birmingham after all), but you can escape its suburban sprawl at places like Moss Rock Preserve. The 349-acre nature preserve contains about 12 miles of hiking trails through tranquil forests, over babbling streams, and past cascading waterfalls. Retirees can find their nature break here amongst rare plants and rugged rock formations. You can also access scenic state park adventures in Pelham, only 9 miles away. Hoover is also well connected, only 16 miles from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) and 10 miles south of Birmingham, Alabama's artsy "Cultural Capital."