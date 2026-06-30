Forget Florida, Retire To Alabama's Largest Suburban City With Golf Courses, Fun Shops, And Serene Trails

So you want to retire in Florida. You're not the only one. A touch over 44,500 retirees moved to Florida in 2023, according to a Smart Asset report using U.S. Census Bureau data. That was over twice as many retirees as the next most popular state, North Carolina. But as Bob Dylan would say, the times they are a-changin. Despite it being a tax haven, with zero income tax and other tax breaks, high home insurance and property prices are making it an increasingly less realistic retirement spot for even middle-class retirees.

According to GOBankingRates, Florida is the 23rd most expensive state to retire in. Retirees should expect their annual cost of living with Social Security — the amount you'll need to live comfortably – to exceed $63,000. The study also estimates you'll need just over $1.2 million saved to live comfortably off Social Security for 20 years. For many Americans, that figure is not achievable. Alabama, on the other hand, is America's 7th most affordable state to retire in, with over $20,000 less needed each year to live comfortably. If the Yellowhammer State's affordability looks appealing, one city in particular might be your perfect retirement destination: Hoover was recently named the top place to retire in Alabama by U.S. News & World Report, based on its quality of life, affordability, health care, tax breaks, and senior population.

Hoover isn't just ideal for retirees. U.S. News & World Report recently ranked it as America's 6th best place to live out of a list of 250 major cities. "Visitors who come here quickly discover what our residents already know — Hoover is a vibrant, welcoming city and one of the very best places in America to call home," the city's mayor, Nick Derzis, said to Advance Local. Alabama's largest suburban city offers a lot for retirees and visitors alike, including many places to shop, walk, and practice your golf swing.