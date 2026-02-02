This Alabama City Offers Southern Charm With Friendly People And Scenic State Park Adventures
There's a lot you might not know about Alabama. From it being among America's states with the most caves to the fact that it's home to one of the best beaches in the country for enjoying scenic sunsets, some of the state's most interesting destinations simply tend to go unnoticed by travelers. One such example is Pelham. It's not only the quintessential Southern city, full of charm and friendly locals, but it's also home to Alabama's largest state park, a mountain and lake paradise that offers endless outdoor adventures. Somehow, not many people have figured out just how much of a fun, well-rounded hub this is, so today, we're changing that.
First, let's talk logistics. The city is located 20 miles south of Birmingham, Alabama's "Cultural Capital," which happens to be a creative, artsy city with one of the country's best food scenes. Being so close to a big center, connectivity will never be an issue. Travelers can even opt to travel back and forth to experience both the more charming, outdoorsy allure of Pelham, along with Birmingham's more traditional city attractions.
Those coming from places far away usually choose Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport as their entryway to Pelham. The drive from the airport takes less than half an hour via I-65 S, and you'll probably want to rent a car because there aren't any viable public transportation options that can affordably cover the distance. Even if you did take a taxi or hire a private transfer, Pelham itself isn't particularly walkable, so chances are you'll need your own car anyway. It'll also come in handy if you want to get to and from Oak Mountain State Park as quickly as possible or are planning to go on a couple of day trips.
Pelham's Southern flavors and friendly in-town experiences
There's no better way to take in Pelham's Southern charm than going out on the town and experiencing the local businesses and attractions firsthand. Bevelle Family Cafe, for example, is a great place for a quick, reasonably-priced meal. Some of their standout menu items include the turkey and gravy, mac and cheese, cornbread, and banana pudding. Try to arrive early, though, because these can sell out quickly. A humble place that serves hearty soul food at just $10-$20 a meal, they offer delivery but are closed on weekends. Taqueria Garibaldi's is another local favorite, serving classic Tex-Mex dishes alongside some highly reviewed frozen margaritas. If you're in the mood for fajitas, you'll be happy to learn that all of the variations, including steak, shrimp, and chicken, make for good choices. The service is also raved about, and don't worry, the budget is still $10-$20 a person. The place is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 or 10 p.m., but they don't offer deliveries.
Try to catch a game at the Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena, too. Aside from hosting private and community events, the space is also known for its hockey rink, where you can watch the Birmingham Bulls play. Fans often praise the helpful staff, clean facilities, and great atmosphere, and say that the parking is easy and well-organized.
If you have time for a day trip, consider Mountain Brook. Alabama's magical mountain city, made up of walkable villages, feels like a European fairytale to explore, and it's just over 20 minutes away. Another fantastic option is Leeds, a historic gem with great shops and sumptuous Southern eats.
Exploring Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham
While its small-town charm is a big draw for those who visit Pelham, the city's main attraction is almost always Oak Mountain State Park. Located roughly three miles from Pelham's center, this is Alabama's biggest state park. At more than 11,800 acres, it includes a bird sanctuary, a petting zoo, a golf course, beaches, hiking trails, camping sites, and some great fishing spots. Visitors can also go biking and horseback riding, and, with over 100 miles of trails to choose from, the scenery is ever-changing.
Many visitors choose to hike to the park's waterfall, which doesn't take long but can prove to be more challenging than expected. Nevertheless, the views are gorgeous. Water lovers will be happy to know that there are several swimmable lakes in the park – just keep in mind that alcohol and pets aren't allowed, and there's no lifeguard on duty. Other interesting spots include an archery range, which can be used for free by anyone younger than 16 or older than 65. Everyone else must have purchased a hunting license, and everyone is required to pay the park's standard entry fee, which, at the time of writing, is $5 for adults and $2 for children and seniors. Campers and lodgers pay extra, and the total price varies depending on season and availability, so head to the park's website to check on current pricing and to book your stay.
While it is the biggest, Oak Mountain is far from the only state park worth visiting in the region. Rickwood Caverns is wildly underrated, with a massive cave network, a giant pool, and serene campsites. Even better, it's not too far away; if you take I-65 N, you can reach it from Pelham in roughly 45 minutes.