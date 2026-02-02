This Alabama City Offers Southern Charm With Friendly People And Scenic State Park Adventures

There's a lot you might not know about Alabama. From it being among America's states with the most caves to the fact that it's home to one of the best beaches in the country for enjoying scenic sunsets, some of the state's most interesting destinations simply tend to go unnoticed by travelers. One such example is Pelham. It's not only the quintessential Southern city, full of charm and friendly locals, but it's also home to Alabama's largest state park, a mountain and lake paradise that offers endless outdoor adventures. Somehow, not many people have figured out just how much of a fun, well-rounded hub this is, so today, we're changing that.

First, let's talk logistics. The city is located 20 miles south of Birmingham, Alabama's "Cultural Capital," which happens to be a creative, artsy city with one of the country's best food scenes. Being so close to a big center, connectivity will never be an issue. Travelers can even opt to travel back and forth to experience both the more charming, outdoorsy allure of Pelham, along with Birmingham's more traditional city attractions.

Those coming from places far away usually choose Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport as their entryway to Pelham. The drive from the airport takes less than half an hour via I-65 S, and you'll probably want to rent a car because there aren't any viable public transportation options that can affordably cover the distance. Even if you did take a taxi or hire a private transfer, Pelham itself isn't particularly walkable, so chances are you'll need your own car anyway. It'll also come in handy if you want to get to and from Oak Mountain State Park as quickly as possible or are planning to go on a couple of day trips.