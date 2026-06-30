Between Tampa And Gainesville Is Florida's Abandoned Sugar Plantation Turned State Park With Historic Ruins

Few destinations mix the bucolic and painful. Florida's Yulee Sugar Mill Ruins Historic State Park pulls off the trick. Resting on the remnants of an abandoned sugar plantation between Tampa and Gainesville, the historic ruins on the site turn the state park into a reminder of the United States' complex history, its weather-worn husk showing time's knack for consuming, but not erasing, the past.

The park stands on the site of a 5,000-acre former sugar plantation owned by David Levy Yulee. The former Florida Representative and Senator's slave-owning plantation cranked out molasses, rum, and syrup during the 1800s, providing Confederate troops with sugary goods during the Civil War. Yulee's Margarita Plantation was home to field workers swinging machetes to cut sugar cane, and mill workers crushing the cane. The operations continued, making Yulee quite rich, until the Civil War ended.

The old sugar mill itself may only take up a few spare minutes in an otherwise longer road trip. But travelers can also make a real meal out of it, turning it into a full-on pit stop if planned properly. The pavilion and picnic areas across the road provide an ideal stop for daytrippers looking for a place to unwind.