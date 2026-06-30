North America's Deepest Fjord Is An Alaskan Oasis With Gorgeous Mountains And Stunning Turquoise Waters
Several of the world's deepest fjords are located in the far reaches of the southern hemisphere and not always easy for travelers to reach. But the northern hemisphere is home to some impressive fjords as well, and one natural beauty is easy to access too. Lynn Canal in Alaska extends more than 2,000 feet beneath sea level, and is the deepest fjord in North America.
Lynn Canal is located in the Alexander Archipelago in the eastern North Pacific Ocean. The name is a bit of a misnomer: Lynn Canal isn't actually a canal, but a naturally occurring fjord, or "a long, narrow arm of the sea" that's formed when ocean water fills a glaciated valley, per Encyclopedia Britannica. Measuring about 90 miles long and ranging from three to 12 miles wide, it's bordered on one side by the scenic Coast Mountains, which rise dramatically above the fjord's stunning turquoise waters.
Once a key route for the fur trade and later, during the Klondike Gold Rush, a pathway to the region's gold fields, Lynn Canal is still an important waterway connecting Juneau, Haines, and Skagway to other points along the Inside Passage. Cargo ships regularly ply its waters, but travelers are most likely to see Lynn Canal while on a cruise ship, sailboat, or ferry. Many boats depart from the port in Alaska's capitol Juneau, which is just a 15-minute drive from Juneau International Airport.
Sail along the beautiful Lynn Canal near Juneau, Alaska
If you only have a few hours to spare, consider a short sailing excursion along Lynn Canal. Alaska Shore Excursions runs a 2.5-hour adventure that departs from Skagway's Small Boat Harbor. As the captain navigates a fifty-foot sailboat along the bright blue-green waters of the fjord, a guide explains the region's history, pointing out waterfalls and hanging glaciers. You'll take in views of the gorgeous snow-capped mountains along the waterway, and likely spot wildlife, too: Recent participants mention seeing humpback whales, sea otters, bald eagles, and a variety of seabirds. You can also take an exhilarating motor boat tour that zips along the coastline, stopping to admire hidden coves and waterfalls.
Another way to explore this beautiful outdoor oasis is a ferry ride on the Alaska Marine Highway system. From Juneau, you can ride a ferry to the port of Haines, a spectacularly picturesque town on the shores of the fjord. In summer, it's a prime location to spot bears, and in fall, you'll see bald eagles drawn to the area to feed on salmon spawning in the Chilkat River. Want a more personal experience? You can charter a private sailboat and enjoy the freedom to experience this picturesque fjord at your own pace.
Finally, Lynn Canal is a featured destination on many cruise itineraries, like this nine-day Southeast Alaska Cruise that begins and ends in Juneau. Luckily for travelers, the fjord's aquamarine waters aren't just pretty to look at: They're wonderfully calm, which is why a journey along the Inside Passage is considered one of the best Alaskan cruise itineraries for those worried about seasickness. Learn more about finding the perfect itinerary for your needs with our ultimate guide to Alaskan cruises. If you love Lynn Canal, check out Misty Fjords National Monument, one of Alaska's majestic mountain fjords — and an outdoor playground to enjoy by air or by sea.