North America's Deepest Fjord Is An Alaskan Oasis With Gorgeous Mountains And Stunning Turquoise Waters

Several of the world's deepest fjords are located in the far reaches of the southern hemisphere and not always easy for travelers to reach. But the northern hemisphere is home to some impressive fjords as well, and one natural beauty is easy to access too. Lynn Canal in Alaska extends more than 2,000 feet beneath sea level, and is the deepest fjord in North America.

Lynn Canal is located in the Alexander Archipelago in the eastern North Pacific Ocean. The name is a bit of a misnomer: Lynn Canal isn't actually a canal, but a naturally occurring fjord, or "a long, narrow arm of the sea" that's formed when ocean water fills a glaciated valley, per Encyclopedia Britannica. Measuring about 90 miles long and ranging from three to 12 miles wide, it's bordered on one side by the scenic Coast Mountains, which rise dramatically above the fjord's stunning turquoise waters.

Once a key route for the fur trade and later, during the Klondike Gold Rush, a pathway to the region's gold fields, Lynn Canal is still an important waterway connecting Juneau, Haines, and Skagway to other points along the Inside Passage. Cargo ships regularly ply its waters, but travelers are most likely to see Lynn Canal while on a cruise ship, sailboat, or ferry. Many boats depart from the port in Alaska's capitol Juneau, which is just a 15-minute drive from Juneau International Airport.