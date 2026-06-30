Between Tampa And The Everglades Is A Gulf Coast County To Retire To With Gorgeous Beaches And Outdoor Fun

Peace, quiet, and a little adventure are what retirees are searching for. Forget Miami's crowded beaches and set your sights on Florida's Gulf Coast. Tucked between Tampa and the Everglades – a little over a two-hour drive each way — is Lee County. Here, the white sand feels like powder between your toes, the water is clear as day, and the outdoor activities keep you busy. Anchored by Fort Myers, the county is home to a handful of popular spots worth visiting.

The weather is warm year-round, which contributed to Niche ranking the area 12th as one of the best places to retire in 2026. Also, there is a lot of access to high-quality medical care, due to recent expansions in their healthcare services. As a tourist-friendly location, visitor spending also eases financial burdens on locals. According to the Lee County Convention and Visitors Bureau, households save $929 annually due to its tourism demand.

From Bonita Beach Park, Little Hickory Beach, and even Sanibel Island, the stunning shores have flat sand that feels like an extensive sandbar, easy for an ankle-deep stroll. There's also plenty of leisurely waterfront fun and parks to fill your days exploring. Kayak through the mangrove trees near Cape Coral, or head to Tropical Breeze Fun Park and get competitive over a game of mini-golf. It's the best place to bid adieu to your work-life balance and finally enjoy the simple pleasures of life.