Between Tampa And The Everglades Is A Gulf Coast County To Retire To With Gorgeous Beaches And Outdoor Fun
Peace, quiet, and a little adventure are what retirees are searching for. Forget Miami's crowded beaches and set your sights on Florida's Gulf Coast. Tucked between Tampa and the Everglades – a little over a two-hour drive each way — is Lee County. Here, the white sand feels like powder between your toes, the water is clear as day, and the outdoor activities keep you busy. Anchored by Fort Myers, the county is home to a handful of popular spots worth visiting.
The weather is warm year-round, which contributed to Niche ranking the area 12th as one of the best places to retire in 2026. Also, there is a lot of access to high-quality medical care, due to recent expansions in their healthcare services. As a tourist-friendly location, visitor spending also eases financial burdens on locals. According to the Lee County Convention and Visitors Bureau, households save $929 annually due to its tourism demand.
From Bonita Beach Park, Little Hickory Beach, and even Sanibel Island, the stunning shores have flat sand that feels like an extensive sandbar, easy for an ankle-deep stroll. There's also plenty of leisurely waterfront fun and parks to fill your days exploring. Kayak through the mangrove trees near Cape Coral, or head to Tropical Breeze Fun Park and get competitive over a game of mini-golf. It's the best place to bid adieu to your work-life balance and finally enjoy the simple pleasures of life.
Worth-it beaches to visit for retirees in Lee County
It's hard to pick "worth-it" beaches in Lee County, because the area is filled with charming, easy-to-access islands and coastlines that scream paradise. Palm trees, calm waters, and soft white sand stretch for miles, like at Bonita Beach Park, pictured above. It's $2 to park, grilling isn't allowed, neither are pets, and you'll need a saltwater fishing license to fish from shore. These mild restrictions keep crowds, animal droppings, and unregulated fishing in check, creating a quieter environment.
Lovers Key Beach is — as the name implies — a romantic 2-mile coast with awe-inspiring pink and orange skies at sunset. It's ideal for retired couples to stroll the beach and go shelling, or for retired singles to paddle a tandem kayak at the State Park or visit the Discovery Center.
Lee County is also home to chic beach towns known for attracting the rich and famous, like Boca Grande. For an elegant night on the water, retirees can spend some of their savings at waterfront restaurants like Eagle Grille & Miller's Dockside, where guests watch boats sail by while enjoying fresh local grouper and filet mignon. Sitting right between Tampa's Caribbean-like coastal charm and the wild, untamed beauty of the Everglades, Lee County gives retirees the best of both worlds, right in their backyard.
Ways to explore Lee County on the water, downtown, and at local parks
Maybe you're not the type who wants to fan out a towel and soak in vitamin D...and that's okay. Lee County shares a little bit of adventure and discovery for the curious resident, too. Kayak tours with Gulf Coast Kayak take you through mangrove tunnels in Cape Coral, where you can spot wildlife and keep an eye out for dolphins. For a full two hours, you can do the guided experience for under $50.
Away from the water, you can also visit the Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium. Walk the peaceful trails through a 105-acre property — though it's worth checking ahead in summer, when wet terrain can mean flooding. Or, skip the trails entirely for the butterfly garden and aviary; then, pet snakes in the nature center.
If you just want larger-than-life entertainment, Fort Myers is known for its minor league baseball team, the Mighty Mussels. Head to the grand Hammond Stadium for a game. Then, drive 20 minutes north to the downtown area, where it feels like a vintage Old Florida vibe. Restaurants and boutique shops line the streets, such as Izzy's Fish & Oyster and Charley's Downtown Boutique, respectively. Spend the day mixing and matching outfits for an evening on the patio, sipping champagne, and slurping oysters on the half shell. Lee County delivers on a lifestyle promise that's hard to find: mobility, relaxation, and just enough city life to fill your days.