Between London And Cambridge Is A Picturesque English Village With Cute Cottages And Historic Charm

While London brims with centuries of art, culture, and history, travelers seeking a break from the English capital should venture nearly 50 miles northeast of the city. Here, the city's buildings give way to a patchwork of green fields and quaint villages. One of these villages is Wendens Ambo, a small agricultural hub that was originally two separate villages, Great Wenden and Little Wenden. The duo of Wendens was combined into Wendens Ambo, meaning "both Wendens" in Latin, in 1662.

Today, Wendens Ambo measures nearly 2.5 square miles and is home to just over 460 residents. Despite its small size and population, this darling village has plenty of history. It is anchored by the Wendens Ambo Church, marked by its ancient stone tower. On Church Street, a row of colorful thatched-roof cottages sits, capturing the village's bucolic charm. The town's pub, The Bell Wendens Ambo, has been drawing locals and visitors alike for its hearty fare since at least the 16th century. While the town's intimate size makes it easy to explore in an afternoon, the surrounding area has plenty to discover. Just outside of town lies Audley End House and Gardens, a grand manor with lavish interiors and idyllic gardens that's open to the public, and a few miles away is Saffron Walden, a medieval market town.

In the heart of Wendens Ambo is Audley End station, where trains whisk visitors south to London in about an hour and north to the university city of Cambridge in 20 minutes. If you're flying in, London Stansted Airport (STN) is just a 25-minute drive away. The best time to visit Wendens Ambo is between June and September, when temperatures hover between 65 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit, perfect for village strolls.