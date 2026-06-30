Washington's Underrated City Has Shops, Tasty Eats, And Walkable Streets An Hour From Seattle
Seattle offers access to various enticing cities scattered around the bays that feed off the Puget Sound. It's not uncommon for some of these to fly under the radar compared to others. Local guides will often direct you to cities like Bellingham, Olympia, or Tacoma. An r/PacificNorthwest subreddit thread is also littered with similar recommendations, plus Port Townsend, Issaquah, and Everett. You could visit one of these and have a great time. But you may also want to veer away from these well-worn places and check out one of Washington's most underrated cities, Port Orchard.
Located on the Sinclair Inlet, Port Orchard is a historic port city and prominent Puget Sound marina only an hour's drive from Seattle. It's the commercial hub of the greater South Kitsap community, offering access to enticing dining and shopping, beautiful coastal scenery, and a walkable downtown right on the water. Port Orchard residents on Niche highlight the city's natural spoils, friendly community, small-town atmosphere, and convenient ferry access to Seattle. "It's wonderful being here. It's absolutely gorgeous, and we live right next to the sound ... The main street we live near has so many wonderful stores and shops," one resident wrote.
Of course, Port Orchard isn't made for everyone. This is a quiet city with a slower pace than its neighbors, such as Bremerton on the inlet's opposite side. But this might be perfect if you're looking for a change of pace compared to Seattle or Tacoma. It also helps if you enjoy spending time by the water and walking more than driving. Because while its outside neighborhoods may not have the same small-town magic, the waterfront downtown offers plenty for diners, shoppers, and community lovers, all accessible on foot.
Small-town shopping on the Port Orchard waterfront
Downtown Port Orchard is known for its shopping and dining. Bay Street, which runs alongside Sinclair Inlet's shoreline, has the majority of the city's top retailers. Many of these are charming little boutiques only a few minutes' walk from each other. Salmonberry Books stocks new and used fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and children's books. Fantasy and sci-fi readers will find a good selection of works. You'll also find vinyl records, graphic novels, and short story collections on the shelves. Josephine's Mercantile is next door and sells vintage and antique goods from various vendors. The vendors are a supportive community, helping each other curate and sell quality vintage furniture, trinkets, and other treasures. The on-site coffee shop is also great for a little pick-me-up while browsing. Both Josephine's Mercantile and Salmonberry Books have earned rave reviews on Google.
Mainline Music is right across the street. It stocks a range of new and used instruments and music equipment. You can even get in-store lessons and rent percussion and string instruments. If you're visiting between April and October, spend your Saturday morning browsing the stalls at the Port Orchard Farmers Market, located next to Port Orchard Waterfront Park. It's been running for almost 50 years and has become a community staple for fresh local produce and unique artisan goods. It also hosts events on certain Saturdays, such as pottery painting, a seagull calling contest, yoga, and trick-or-treating.
A five-minute walk from the farmers market takes you along the inlet to the Port Orchard Night Market. This is the market for night owls, held between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. It's less about the food and more about the products, with many makers and creators setting up stalls. You can find quality clothing, artwork, pottery, stickers, knives, and other handmade goods here. Live music and some food vendors add to the market's atmosphere.
Quality dining from sunrise to sunset in Port Orchard
You'll also find memorable dining experiences at Port Orchard's cafes and restaurants. The Coffee Oasis has been around since 1997 and has a reputation for good coffee and friendly baristas. It also gives back to the community through youth support and shelter programs. Those who prefer a sweeter morning can indulge in small-batch donuts from Dudes Donuts Coffee House. These tasty creations are all-natural and seasonal, ranging from lime pistachio and blueberry lemon to churro and cookies and cream.
Peninsula BevCo is great for lunchtime eats. It has over a dozen beers on tap, including brews from Seattle, Leavenworth, and Bellingham brewers. Food here is pretty typical of a brewhouse, with jalapeño poppers, flatbread pizzas, chicken or prawn tacos, and loaded sandwiches standing out on the menu. Come dinnertime, head to a local favorite waterfront watering hole, Whiskey Gulch, only 1.3 miles from downtown. The patio has great sunset views, and the beach in front lets kids run around while parents sip sundowners. The menu has some delicious highlights, from chili steak tacos and house-made clam chowder to New York-style cheesecake and mushrooms stuffed with lobster, crab, shrimp, and fish. And when you need to walk all this food off, just drive 10 minutes to Manchester State Park for scenic woodland trails on Puget Sound.
Port Orchard's position on the Sinclair Inlet means you can reach it by catching the 403 ferry from Seattle to Bremerton, Washington's cute coastal city. You then catch a 10-minute foot ferry across the inlet to Port Orchard. The entire journey usually takes under 1.5 hours. The city doesn't have much accommodation — basically a bed and breakfast and waterfront inn downtown. You can also stay in neighboring cities and towns that are part of Washington's Kitsap Peninsula, a Pacific Northwest basecamp with waterfront bliss.