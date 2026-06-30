Washington's Underrated City Has Shops, Tasty Eats, And Walkable Streets An Hour From Seattle

Seattle offers access to various enticing cities scattered around the bays that feed off the Puget Sound. It's not uncommon for some of these to fly under the radar compared to others. Local guides will often direct you to cities like Bellingham, Olympia, or Tacoma. An r/PacificNorthwest subreddit thread is also littered with similar recommendations, plus Port Townsend, Issaquah, and Everett. You could visit one of these and have a great time. But you may also want to veer away from these well-worn places and check out one of Washington's most underrated cities, Port Orchard.

Located on the Sinclair Inlet, Port Orchard is a historic port city and prominent Puget Sound marina only an hour's drive from Seattle. It's the commercial hub of the greater South Kitsap community, offering access to enticing dining and shopping, beautiful coastal scenery, and a walkable downtown right on the water. Port Orchard residents on Niche highlight the city's natural spoils, friendly community, small-town atmosphere, and convenient ferry access to Seattle. "It's wonderful being here. It's absolutely gorgeous, and we live right next to the sound ... The main street we live near has so many wonderful stores and shops," one resident wrote.

Of course, Port Orchard isn't made for everyone. This is a quiet city with a slower pace than its neighbors, such as Bremerton on the inlet's opposite side. But this might be perfect if you're looking for a change of pace compared to Seattle or Tacoma. It also helps if you enjoy spending time by the water and walking more than driving. Because while its outside neighborhoods may not have the same small-town magic, the waterfront downtown offers plenty for diners, shoppers, and community lovers, all accessible on foot.