There's Another, Adventurous Side Of Detroit Many Michigan Visitors Never Experience For Family-Friendly Fun
Stopping at a Detroit-style pizzeria, visiting the Motown Museum, and touring the Henry-Ford Museum of American Innovation are unwritten rules of visiting the city of Detroit, Michigan. However, one place typically flies under the radar, and it gives the Motor City a bit of a thrill. The Outdoor Adventure Center — just under a 30-minute drive from the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) – gives visitors a hands-on experience into Michigan's wild side. Guests can educate themselves on wildlife, immerse themselves in simulated sporting adventures, and feel as though they are actually camping.
The concept is from Michigan's Department of Natural Resources, and you'll find it in the Globe Building along Detroit's Riverfront. Families are welcomed by a multi-story oak tree that anchors the main hall, and visitors can climb up into its roots and canopy to get a bird's-eye view of the exhibits below. From there, the simulators take over: reel in a catch by casting a line from a fishing boat, saddle up on a mountain bike, or paddle the river on a kayak. The main draws include a 35-foot waterfall and small airplane you can board.
Kids can visit on field trips or with their parents to learn about how the DNR manages the state's forests, fish, and wildlife. It's the perfect snow-day activity — and in summer, it's a unique place to see outside of Detroit's usual highlight reel.
A first-timer's guide to Detroit's Outdoor Adventure Center
Typically, you'll find amazing campsites in Michigan state parks outside of Detroit, so Outdoor Adventure Center gives families a taste of what they're missing without ever exiting the city limits (one of the exhibits even includes a yurt). It's a place guests have called an absolute gem. "They have put so much thought into every detail here, it's truly amazing," one Google reviewer noted — and the feedback is consistent, earning it more than a 4.5-star rating on the site.
The multi-story oak tree is usually the first stop. Kids climb into the canopy before heading toward the fishing boat and snowmobile simulators. These set-ups can make participants feel like they're in different seasons of Michigan, while picking up real lessons about the terrain. At different exhibits, guests can touch certain pieces to learn about them.
Then, guests can put into practice what they learned. The center provides fishing and kayaking during summer camp, as well as archery classes. A Tripadvisor reviewer who brought three kids with them says it's affordable. Day passes are $7 and below (at the time of writing), and an annual membership is $65, which includes five people – which is cheaper than paying for two separate visits at full price with a full group. So, before the pizzeria, take the family to a place that most overlook, but the kids won't forget. Interested in more of Michigan? Check out the state's stunning park with a dreamy lake and spots to pitch a tent.