There's Another, Adventurous Side Of Detroit Many Michigan Visitors Never Experience For Family-Friendly Fun

Stopping at a Detroit-style pizzeria, visiting the Motown Museum, and touring the Henry-Ford Museum of American Innovation are unwritten rules of visiting the city of Detroit, Michigan. However, one place typically flies under the radar, and it gives the Motor City a bit of a thrill. The Outdoor Adventure Center — just under a 30-minute drive from the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) – gives visitors a hands-on experience into Michigan's wild side. Guests can educate themselves on wildlife, immerse themselves in simulated sporting adventures, and feel as though they are actually camping.

The concept is from Michigan's Department of Natural Resources, and you'll find it in the Globe Building along Detroit's Riverfront. Families are welcomed by a multi-story oak tree that anchors the main hall, and visitors can climb up into its roots and canopy to get a bird's-eye view of the exhibits below. From there, the simulators take over: reel in a catch by casting a line from a fishing boat, saddle up on a mountain bike, or paddle the river on a kayak. The main draws include a 35-foot waterfall and small airplane you can board.

Kids can visit on field trips or with their parents to learn about how the DNR manages the state's forests, fish, and wildlife. It's the perfect snow-day activity — and in summer, it's a unique place to see outside of Detroit's usual highlight reel.