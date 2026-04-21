Michigan's Stunning State Park Is A Dreamy Lake Escape With Scenic Camping And Beaches

The word "Aloha" probably conjures images of the magnificent Hawaiian Pacific coastlines that rank among the world's most beautiful. Aloha State Park, however, is not in Hawaii at all, but rather thousands of miles away in the decidedly non-tropical state of Michigan. While the name may seem a bit odd on paper, "Aloha" is actually quite apt when you see Aloha State Park in person. Michigan may be a hemisphere or two away from the South Pacific, but it is far from devoid of gorgeous beaches. Bordering four of the five Great Lakes and containing countless smaller lakes and river systems, Michigan has more than 3,000 miles of coastline. Sitting at the intersection of the state's alluring Great Lakes shores and its lesser-known, but equally beautiful, inland lakes, Aloha State Park may be the best embodiment of Michigan's coastal beauty.

Aloha State Park is at the northern end of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, about 280 miles north of Detroit and less than an hour south of the Mackinac Bridge connecting the Lower and Upper Peninsulas. However, Aloha State Park's pristine shores and beaches are not along a Great Lake at all, but rather one of Michigan's most captivating inland lakes. This does not stop Aloha State Park from living up to its Hawaiian nomenclature, of course. With excellent swimming beaches, scenic views, and lakeside campsites, Aloha State Park rivals any Great Lakes park when it comes to water features. And with superb opportunities for boating and convenient access to many of Michigan's most vibrant towns, Aloha State Park is one of top places to visit in Michigan for boaters, beachgoers, and campers alike.