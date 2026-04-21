Michigan's Stunning State Park Is A Dreamy Lake Escape With Scenic Camping And Beaches
The word "Aloha" probably conjures images of the magnificent Hawaiian Pacific coastlines that rank among the world's most beautiful. Aloha State Park, however, is not in Hawaii at all, but rather thousands of miles away in the decidedly non-tropical state of Michigan. While the name may seem a bit odd on paper, "Aloha" is actually quite apt when you see Aloha State Park in person. Michigan may be a hemisphere or two away from the South Pacific, but it is far from devoid of gorgeous beaches. Bordering four of the five Great Lakes and containing countless smaller lakes and river systems, Michigan has more than 3,000 miles of coastline. Sitting at the intersection of the state's alluring Great Lakes shores and its lesser-known, but equally beautiful, inland lakes, Aloha State Park may be the best embodiment of Michigan's coastal beauty.
Aloha State Park is at the northern end of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, about 280 miles north of Detroit and less than an hour south of the Mackinac Bridge connecting the Lower and Upper Peninsulas. However, Aloha State Park's pristine shores and beaches are not along a Great Lake at all, but rather one of Michigan's most captivating inland lakes. This does not stop Aloha State Park from living up to its Hawaiian nomenclature, of course. With excellent swimming beaches, scenic views, and lakeside campsites, Aloha State Park rivals any Great Lakes park when it comes to water features. And with superb opportunities for boating and convenient access to many of Michigan's most vibrant towns, Aloha State Park is one of top places to visit in Michigan for boaters, beachgoers, and campers alike.
Aloha State Park brings island vibes to Michigan's Great Lakes
Aloha State Park is located just 34 miles south of Michigan's Mackinaw City and the Straits of Mackinac, where Lake Huron and Lake Michigan meet. Mackinaw City is a top escape with a Victorian-era waterfront village and plenty of scenery, but Aloha State Park offers a different type of lake escape. Eschewing the popular Great Lakes coastline to the north, Aloha State Park sits along the northeastern shores of Michigan's pristine Mullett Lake. As a lake destination, Mullett Lake is only "modest" in comparison to the massive Great Lakes nearby. Taken alone, Mullett Lake covers an area of around 16,630 acres with depths of up to 125 feet. Aloha State Park's portion of the lake's 28-mile coastline offers the same expansive, dream-like lake views you'd find along a Great Lake, only in a smaller, more intimate forest setting.
Mullett Lake's high-quality waters are perfect for swimming, and Aloha State Park has two swimming beaches open to visitors. The park beaches are generally swimmer-friendly, with soft, sandy bottoms and gentle inclines connecting the beach to picnic areas. While these beaches don't quite match up to the world-famous tropical beaches of Hawaii, Aloha State Park's beachside groves of ash trees and forest features do provide arguably the best Hawaii equivalent for an inland Midwestern lake.
Aloha State Park's beaches are next to a convenient boat launch area, where visitors can embark on a day of fun on the water. Mullett Lake is part of Michigan's much larger Inland Waterway, which connects multiple rivers and lakes in one 42-mile boating route. Aloha State Park even has a protected boat basin where visitors can leave their boats overnight.
Where to stay in Aloha State Park, Michigan
Aloha State Park is great for day swimming or boating on Mullett Lake, and the park also has one of Michigan's best spots for lakeside camping. Aloha State Park's campgrounds include 285 modern campsites across 107 acres, within walking distance of both the beaches and the boat launch. The campground's north, middle, and south sections all come with top views of the lake and the park's forested shoreline. Many of the campsites come equipped with full hookups and 20, 30, or 50 AMP service, and all are close to restrooms and shower facilities. Overnight rates at the Aloha State Park campgrounds vary depending on the amenities and site type, though campers can generally expect nightly fees of $41 to $56. Note that, as of April 2026, several of the park's campsites lack electricity due to maintenance issues, and a few are currently unavailable due to groundwater issues.
The campground's helpful proximity to boat launches makes Aloha State Park a great overnight stop for boaters traveling the full Inland Waterway route. At the same time, campers who aren't boating on the lake can take advantage of Aloha State Park's fishing spots, picnic areas, and swimming beaches. Many online reviewers praise the park's campground for its terrific combination of amenities, space, and lakeside views. One reviewer on The Dyrt highlighted that Aloha State Park has "LOTS of sites," with Mullett Lake being "easily accessible and wonderful," and the campsite offering "easy access to lots of things to do during the day." Another reviewer on The Dyrt describes her campsite as "beautiful," while reviewers on Campendium praise the campground's "awesome view of the lake."