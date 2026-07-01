Just Outside Milwaukee Is Wisconsin's Secret Scenic Park With A Lush Forest And Rolling Hills

Mangan Woods is a wooded parcel with its own area, trails, and views, but some locals may confuse it with the well-known 640-acre Whitnall Park, since they are situated across the street from each other. Mangan Woods runs parallel to Whitnall Park and is its own entity, tucked away from the more popular park. In fact, Mangan Woods is so secretive to the outside eye that it's not even listed with the Milwaukee County Park System and is simply part of the Root River Parkway.​

Although Mangan Woods is its own hidden gem and off the beaten path, it's not entirely difficult for aspiring hikers to find. The parcel lies between Whitnall Park and The Rock Sports Complex, with the entrance on 92nd Street under a sign that reads "Ross Lodge."

​Upon walking into the "Ross Lodge" entrance, visitors will be greeted by a small red cabin. Mr. Mangan himself, whom the park was named after, owned the red cabin and used it as a chicken coop as part of his farmstead, per A Wealth of Nature. The Wehr Nature Center later obtained the coop and turned it into a small classroom. From the red cabin, visitors can proceed along a 2-mile loop trail. Wisconsin-based nature blog The Park Next Door noted that the trail is "nicely plotted" for hikers of all experience levels and includes hikes over hills and across small bridges. Past visitors have posted photos and videos on Google Reviews that show dense bunches of trees, a bridge passing through a calm pond, and various plant and animal species. In addition to the trail for walkers, there is also the 4-mile Kegel Alpha Trail for bikers that occasionally intersects with the hiking trail.