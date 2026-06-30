Canada's Charming Community Along Lake Erie's Shore Has A Sandy Beach, Laid-Back Dining, And Quaint Shops

Niagara's South Shore region is known as "Ontario's unofficial beach capital", thanks to its beautiful stretch of coast that's right on Lake Erie. Bay Beach, or Crystal Sands Beach, is undoubtedly one of them, and is also among the most popular beach spots in Fort Erie. As the community's name suggests, the main spotlight is on its sprawling, soft sand beach, making it a good spot not just for swimming and sunbathing, but also for picnics and outdoor recreation. If you are looking for fewer crowds, it's best to visit in September and May, avoiding the peak season.

Once an annex to the famous amusement park, in recent years the beach has undergone renovations to be equipped with modern facilities, becoming a standalone attraction. Guests have access to washrooms and changing rooms, a kids' playground, a water refill station, and even areas dedicated to community events, including a pavilion and festival square. Together with providing an accessible ramp and mats for wheelchairs and strollers, Bay Beach is also popular with families looking for shallow waters and fewer crowds, due to controlled guest numbers.

In fact, the beach operates following an hourly entry system, with free access for all visitors between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., and between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. during weekends. Paid entrance is restricted to peak hours during the daytime, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. All guests must show a relevant day, commercial, or resident pass when visiting Bay Beach.