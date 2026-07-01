Forget Upper Pines, Travelers Say These Yosemite Campsites Have Better Half Dome Views
When it comes to camping in Yosemite National Park, there is no shortage of options. Yosemite has hundreds of campsites between 16 distinct campgrounds that offer everything from quiet, primitive, high-elevation sites to boisterous campgrounds steps from famous hikes and river rafting. One of the most popular is the conveniently located Upper Pines Campground.
Open year-round, Upper Pines Campground has a lot going for it, including easy access to the popular Mist Trail. However, Upper Pines Campground is also quite large, which means the campground can get busy, noisy, and have a "less chill feeling," as one traveler reports on Facebook. While the forest surrounding Upper Pines Campground is scenic, it often shrouds the view of Half Dome, providing campers with, at best, a peek-a-boo glimpse of the mountains through the dense canopy.
Located just steps away from Upper Pines Campground, however, is another quieter, roomier camping option that travelers say offers better views of Half Dome. For those wishing to admire Half Dome each morning with their first cup of coffee or have the moonlit granite cliffs be the last thing they see as they zip their tent at night, they may want to consider the Lower Pines Campground.
Camp at Lower Pines Campground for better Half Dome views
Sitting at an elevation of almost 5,000 feet above the Yosemite Valley campgrounds, the massive granite rock formation known as Half Dome is one of the world's most iconic natural wonders. Some of the best campsite views of Half Dome, according to travelers, can be found at the Lower Pines Campground, which is located northwest of Upper Pines, less than a 5-minute walk away. Both Upper Pines and Lower Pines are in a valley in a heavily wooded area, which means few campsites in either campground have a clear sightline of the mountains. However, a handful of sites at Lower Pines have fewer trees and wider clearings, which provide a larger opening in the canopy.
Some of the Lower Pines sites that have the best Half Dome views, according to travelers, include sites 21, 23, 36, 37, 38, and 39. "We got spot 21 and it was amazing!" reports a traveler. "It was a dream to wake up, open the tent and see Half Dome at sunrise." One reviewer on Tripadvisor wrote: "Stayed in Lower Pines campgrounds site 37. Big site, next to the river. Great view of Half Dome from the site. You could see the lights from the climbers on the wall at night."
The Lower Pines Campground's location along the Merced River means that — in addition to Half Dome views — you may also be treated to river views as well, especially if you snag one of the waterfront campsites. Site 38 in particular has the best of both worlds, as it offers views of the Merced River and Half Dome. "I can tell you for sure that Lower Pines 38 is one of the best sites in any campground. It has an unobstructed view of Half Dome," reports a traveler on Tripadvisor.
Upper Pines vs Lower Pines Campgrounds
When comparing Upper Pines and Lower Pines campgrounds, one of the most obvious differences is the size. Upper Pines is larger. In fact, with 236 campsites, Upper Pines Campground has the most campsites in Yosemite Valley. Lower Pines Campground, by comparison, has just 74 sites. However, according to campers, the smaller size may contribute to a quieter and more intimate feel. Plus, depending on your precise campsite, Lower Pines may be closer to the restaurants, general store, and showers at Curry Village. Upper Pines, however, is open year-round, whereas Lower Pines is only open from April through October.
For both the Upper and Lower Pines Campgrounds, the cost per night is $36 for standard sites (at the time of writing). You'll need to make a reservation in advance, as Yosemite National Park ranks as one of the best national parks in California for camping, according to travelers, and campsites frequently sell out within minutes of becoming available to book. Both campgrounds offer flush toilets, drinking water, picnic tables, fire rings, and bear-proof food storage lockers for both tent and RV campers, though sites do not have electrical hookups. Both campgrounds are located along the free Yosemite Valley Shuttle route and are a short walk or drive from several of the park's most famous hikes and attractions, including the popular Half Dome hike.