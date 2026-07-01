Forget Upper Pines, Travelers Say These Yosemite Campsites Have Better Half Dome Views

When it comes to camping in Yosemite National Park, there is no shortage of options. Yosemite has hundreds of campsites between 16 distinct campgrounds that offer everything from quiet, primitive, high-elevation sites to boisterous campgrounds steps from famous hikes and river rafting. One of the most popular is the conveniently located Upper Pines Campground.

Open year-round, Upper Pines Campground has a lot going for it, including easy access to the popular Mist Trail. However, Upper Pines Campground is also quite large, which means the campground can get busy, noisy, and have a "less chill feeling," as one traveler reports on Facebook. While the forest surrounding Upper Pines Campground is scenic, it often shrouds the view of Half Dome, providing campers with, at best, a peek-a-boo glimpse of the mountains through the dense canopy.

Located just steps away from Upper Pines Campground, however, is another quieter, roomier camping option that travelers say offers better views of Half Dome. For those wishing to admire Half Dome each morning with their first cup of coffee or have the moonlit granite cliffs be the last thing they see as they zip their tent at night, they may want to consider the Lower Pines Campground.