Nestled Between Huntsville And Columbus Is Alabama's Family-Friendly City With A Scenic Lake Park And Camping
When on a road trip between Huntsville, Alabama, and Columbus, Georgia, travelers might stop in Guntersville to check out its waterfront shops. Or perhaps in Auburn, to browse the "coolest college town in the South." While these two vibrant hubs are worth the detour, there's a city on the quiet side of the Appalachian foothills worth seeing. Lineville, Alabama — a small town with about 2,500 people – is usually described as a cute rural town. Yet, it has a lot going for it. Not only is it a gateway to camping and exploring the Talladega National Forest, but it also boasts a family-friendly lakefront park, where days can be spent swimming, paddling, fishing, or hiking the waterfront trails.
More than that, Lineville is surrounded by peaceful countryside and rugged wilderness, and it's approximately 15 miles from the 'highest point in Alabama': Cheaha Mountain. It's also just minutes from the banks of Lake Wedowee, which is often praised for its beauty. And while many road trippers drive right by it, the lucky travelers who come to Lineville can find places to play and stay. With its local parks, scenic waterways, and surrounding playgrounds, Lineville lives up to its motto as "The scenic crossroads of Alabama," and outdoorsy families should consider it for a stop on their next trip.
Aside from its natural landscape, the town is accessible from three byways – State Roads 9, 48, and 49 – meaning it's easy to connect to major routes. It's also close to Georgia's western border and a 90-minute drive from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). And anyone road-tripping through Huntsville, Birmingham, or Montgomery will find that Lineville is more than just a quick pit stop.
Things to do with kids in Lineville, Alabama
While the surrounding areas are wonderful playgrounds, you'll find that the local parks offer plenty of outdoor fun. There are two main parks in Lineville, each offering activities the entire family can enjoy. The most popular is Flat Rock Park. Sitting on the banks of R.L. Harris Reservoir, aka Lake Wedowee – Alabama's beloved fishing paradise – the 25-acre park was created on top of a massive granite slab. On a regular summer day, the park will be busy with families picnicking, grilling near the waterfront pavilions, or fishing from the pier. There is also a cool playground for the kids and lots of trails to hike around the lake. "I absolutely love it here. I've been coming to this beautiful lake since I was very young!" commented a local in their Google Maps review. And since the park is free, you don't need to spend a lot of money to have a fun summer day in Lineville.
Closer to town, about 10 minutes from Flat Rock Park, is Lineville City Park. Although not as scenic, the park boasts two small lakes. Aside from being a place for community gatherings or events, the park sits along the Piedmont Plateau Birding Trail, so it's not unusual to see birdwatchers hiking along the secluded lake. Bring your binoculars to spot herons, egrets, songbirds like the Eastern Bluebirds, American Goldfinches, or Prairie Warblers. Residents will come here to feed the ducks. "What a blessing this parking is to all of us locals...free fun for the kids, great walking track, gazebos, hungry ducks, and a water fountain in the pond," remarked a Lineville local.
Spend the night in secluded woodlands in Lineville, Alabama
Lineville is one of the closest towns to both Talladega National Forest, with mountain views, camping, and trails, and Cheaha State Park – the most romantic spot in Alabama – making it a convenient place to stay. Outdoor enthusiasts can hike the nearby trails, chase multiple waterfalls, marvel at the mountain views, and drive back to Lineville all in one day. That said, if you want to explore the town and all the surrounding spots, a day trip isn't enough. That's where the campgrounds in Lineville come in.
No matter the type of camper you are, you'll find a campsite to suit your needs. If you have an outdoorsy family that doesn't mind "roughing it" in the woods, choose the rustic Talladega National Forest Mann Camp site. These dispersed camping spots are great for hunters or anyone wanting to stay in a remote part of the forest. A past camper said in their Google Maps review, "Well off the beaten path but accessible by truck. Great if you're looking for seclusion." There are only seven sites available, and you'll need to pack everything you need because there are no facilities here.
Want more comfort and extra amenities? The Cheaha Hideaway LLC Campground might be the kind of stay for you. Set on 44 acres and surrounded by forest, the small glampground describes itself as family-focused, offering comfy furnished tents with decks. "Definitely family friendly, can't wait to go back and take our kiddos!" a recent guest commented on Facebook. Stay here and take the kids hiking to see the waterfalls at Cheaha State Park. If you need something more low-key, consider camping at the Flat Rock Shop and Camp. The store offers three RV sites, or you can rent a camper if you don't have one. Plus, you can grab water toys and tubes from the store and walk to Flat Rock Park beach.