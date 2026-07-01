Nestled Between Huntsville And Columbus Is Alabama's Family-Friendly City With A Scenic Lake Park And Camping

When on a road trip between Huntsville, Alabama, and Columbus, Georgia, travelers might stop in Guntersville to check out its waterfront shops. Or perhaps in Auburn, to browse the "coolest college town in the South." While these two vibrant hubs are worth the detour, there's a city on the quiet side of the Appalachian foothills worth seeing. Lineville, Alabama — a small town with about 2,500 people – is usually described as a cute rural town. Yet, it has a lot going for it. Not only is it a gateway to camping and exploring the Talladega National Forest, but it also boasts a family-friendly lakefront park, where days can be spent swimming, paddling, fishing, or hiking the waterfront trails.

More than that, Lineville is surrounded by peaceful countryside and rugged wilderness, and it's approximately 15 miles from the 'highest point in Alabama': Cheaha Mountain. It's also just minutes from the banks of Lake Wedowee, which is often praised for its beauty. And while many road trippers drive right by it, the lucky travelers who come to Lineville can find places to play and stay. With its local parks, scenic waterways, and surrounding playgrounds, Lineville lives up to its motto as "The scenic crossroads of Alabama," and outdoorsy families should consider it for a stop on their next trip.

Aside from its natural landscape, the town is accessible from three byways – State Roads 9, 48, and 49 – meaning it's easy to connect to major routes. It's also close to Georgia's western border and a 90-minute drive from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). And anyone road-tripping through Huntsville, Birmingham, or Montgomery will find that Lineville is more than just a quick pit stop.