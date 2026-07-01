Between Grand Rapids And Muskegon Is Michigan's Family-Friendly Beach Lake Park With Swimming, Fishing, And Trails

A day at the beach in West Michigan doesn't always mean going to Lake Michigan. In fact, there's a smaller lake that's pretty great on its own merit. Crockery Lake in Grose Park is a hidden gem that offers 40 acres of four-season, family-friendly fun, with a small sandy beach, swimmable water, and nature trails. Grose Park comes in at a solid 4.6 star rating on Google Reviews, and the Grose Park Loop trail gets 4.4 stars on AllTrails, with one reviewer calling it a "gem of a park" and others loving how kid-friendly it truly is here.

Grose Park sits about halfway between Grand Rapids and Muskegon, a charming waterfront Michigan city with sugar-sand beaches and vintage trolleys. It's about a 30-minute drive from either direction, and when you arrive you won't have to pay for parking. The park has modern restrooms, and Google Maps reviews indicate the facilities are in good shape. In addition to the lake, you'll find a sand volleyball court and horseshoe pits, plus a recently renovated playground that includes an accessible Atom Spinner — allowing children of all abilities to play together. Scattered throughout the grounds, the park's picnic tables and grills are perfect for smaller groups, while larger groups can reserve one of two covered, paved pavilions with electrical outlets, multiple tables, and extra large grills. Bring fishing rods because there's a dock for that, too!