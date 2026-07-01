Between Grand Rapids And Muskegon Is Michigan's Family-Friendly Beach Lake Park With Swimming, Fishing, And Trails
A day at the beach in West Michigan doesn't always mean going to Lake Michigan. In fact, there's a smaller lake that's pretty great on its own merit. Crockery Lake in Grose Park is a hidden gem that offers 40 acres of four-season, family-friendly fun, with a small sandy beach, swimmable water, and nature trails. Grose Park comes in at a solid 4.6 star rating on Google Reviews, and the Grose Park Loop trail gets 4.4 stars on AllTrails, with one reviewer calling it a "gem of a park" and others loving how kid-friendly it truly is here.
Grose Park sits about halfway between Grand Rapids and Muskegon, a charming waterfront Michigan city with sugar-sand beaches and vintage trolleys. It's about a 30-minute drive from either direction, and when you arrive you won't have to pay for parking. The park has modern restrooms, and Google Maps reviews indicate the facilities are in good shape. In addition to the lake, you'll find a sand volleyball court and horseshoe pits, plus a recently renovated playground that includes an accessible Atom Spinner — allowing children of all abilities to play together. Scattered throughout the grounds, the park's picnic tables and grills are perfect for smaller groups, while larger groups can reserve one of two covered, paved pavilions with electrical outlets, multiple tables, and extra large grills. Bring fishing rods because there's a dock for that, too!
Swim and fish at Crockery Lake
The soft sandy beach at Crockery Lake isn't that big, but its crescent-shaped access point means a swimming area that's easy to keep an eye on the kids — a key factor as there are no lifeguards here. The lake is almost a mile long, with the beach tucked into the north-east tip. The swimming section is marked off by buoys, beyond which is the area where motorboats and jet skis from the private residences are allowed (there are no public boat launches here). Crockery Lake gets as deep as 53 feet, but the swimming beach offers a gradual slope into the water. Many of the reviews from Google Maps echo the sentiment that the beach and swimming area stay clean.
Less than 400 feet from the beach, secluded near a bend in the water, a newly repaired fishing dock gives easy access to the waters below. Anglers here can expect to find bluegill, crappie, and largemouth bass. Everyone ages 17 and older should secure a Michigan fishing license before dropping a line. In addition, the fishing pier at Grose Park is accessible with lowered railings.
Family-friendly, walkable trails to explore nature
Beyond the heart of the park, trails wing out from the water into forests where you'll find trees more than 100 years old. The trail system offers three loops with starting points at the beach and the fishing pier. Choose from the Creek Loop, Forest Loop, and Pine Loop, or weave your way through the entire 1-mile stretch. They're reportedly all easy, and on AllTrails, one review noted, "This trail was super easy for my 20-month-old twins... more experienced hikers... can enjoy it too."
As the seasons change, so does the experience. With an annual average of 69 inches of snow, Winter means snowshoe and cross-country ski options. During spring the trails here burst with wildflowers, and a mini prairie keeps the blooms showing off through the summer months. Autumn brings those iconic leaf-peeping scenes with picturesque fall foliage above and a carpet of colors when the leaves drop. Fall is also fungi season: Expect mushrooms sprouting at the base of trees and between the fallen leaves.
Need more beach fun in the Mitten State? Check out Michigan's 8 most beautiful warm beaches to visit for summer. If you want to tackle more trails, here's our list of Michigan's most scenic trails for waterfalls, scenic views, and fun.