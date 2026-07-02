Between Detroit And Ann Arbor Is A Historic Suburb With Easy City Access And Walkable Downtown
There are a few famous Waynes out there: Wayne's World, Wayne Gretzky, and rock band Fountains of Wayne, to name a few. But have you ever heard of Wayne, Michigan? The next time you're looking for a fun outing from Detroit or Ann Arbor, consider Wayne: a suburb of Detroit with a population of around 17,000 that boasts a rich history, walkable downtown area, and a location that's convenient for getting to and from nearby cities. As one resident puts it: "One of the things I like about Wayne is that you are about 30 minutes' drive from anything you want to do." Originally settled in 1824, Wayne began as a farming town before transitioning into a manufacturing hub with the advent of the railroad and the burgeoning automotive industry around the start of the 20th century. Since the late-1950s, there's been a Ford Motor Company production plant in Wayne, which continues to operate today, a still-strong relic of this area's rich auto industry history.
Wayne is just 40 minutes or so by car from the heart of Detroit, making it an ideal getaway for a day-trip excursion from the Motor City. If you're opting for public transit, you can travel by bus (though it requires multiple transfers and takes more time, around one hour and 40 minutes). Wayne is also 45 minutes by car from the university city of Ann Arbor, and a 15-minute drive from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW).
Explore Wayne's walkable downtown
Like Wixom, a fellow Michigan suburb with a walkable downtown, Wayne can be traversed on foot. Nextdoor refers to Wayne as a "walkable neighborhood," and it gets a Walk Score of 86, or "very walkable." Realtor Andrew McManamon writes for Living in Michigan, "According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Wayne covers just over six square miles, giving it a compact footprint," making it a breeze to walk around in. If you're looking for a stylish pair of comfortable kicks to stroll Wayne in, check out these Rick Steves-recommended shoe brands.
Start your day off with a jaunt to Wayne's free Historical Museum to learn more about the region's dynamic history. Run by the town's historical society, this lovingly maintained museum gives you a clear look at Wayne's many phases of development and change. (Know before you go: the museum is only open on Wednesdays and Thursdays, unless by appointment.) From here, you can walk in about seven minutes to Billi's Shawarma. It might not look like much from the outside, but don't judge a book by its cover: as one diner notes, "it may be in a gas station, but this is NOT gas station food." This unassuming eatery turns out fare that one diner refers to as "the best Mediterranean food I've ever had" and is well worth a visit. From here, stroll an easy seven minutes over to the picturesque and old-school Phoenix Theatres State-Wayne location to watch a movie in an atmospheric, quaint environment.