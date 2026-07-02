This East Coast Haven Between St. Augustine And Daytona Beach Is A Golfer's Paradise With Underrated Beaches

The Sunshine State is one of the country's most visited destinations, drawing over 140 million visitors in 2025. But travelers seeking an escape from the crowds should discover Palm Coast, a scenic city tucked along Florida's eastern coast. Located nearly halfway between St. Augustine and Daytona Beach, Palm Coast measures nearly 100 square miles and is largely shaped by water: the Matanzas River cuts through the city, a winding network of canals carve out the inland landscape, and the Atlantic Ocean sweeps along the eastern coast. The oceanfront shore is dotted with underrated public beach parks that offer prime settings for sunbathing, long beach walks, and swimming in the refreshing Atlantic waters. The Palm Coast is also renowned for its ancient coquina rock formations, which fringe the shore and create tide pools that brim with marine life.

Golfers are drawn to Palm Coast because of its famed golf courses, many of which have been designed by the sport's top players, such as Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. While Palm Coast's Hammock Beach Golf Resort has a duo of golf courses, including the waterfront Ocean Course, there are also a number of public courses that are open to all golfers.

Palm Coast might be an under-the-radar destination, but it's also easy to access. It is about a 45-minute drive south of St. Augustine and north of Daytona Beach. If you're flying in, the nearest international airport is Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB). The best time to plan a trip to Palm Coast is the spring and fall months for golfing and beach adventures when temperatures hover between 73 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit.