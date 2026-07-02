One Of Connecticut's Largest Lakes Is A Premier Fishing, Hiking, And Boating Oasis Under An Hour From New Haven

Water activities abound at Lake Zoar! Fishing is a must here. Intentionally stocked by the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection, anglers can find a wide range of species here. These include bass, trout, pike, walleye, sunfish, crappies, carp, catfish, pumpkinseed, and more. The Housatonic River, of which Lake Zoar is part, is also stocked with fish. These fish can and do go into nearby connected Lake Lillinonah, Connecticut's deepest artificial lake.

Boating is also popular here. For those who want a relaxing experience, Lake Zoar is great for kayaking, paddle boarding, and canoeing. Others who may want a more energetic experience can go waterskiing or jetskiing. Operating a boat with a motor is legal here so long as the boater has completed a Certificate of Personal Watercraft Operation. However, if the boat is longer than 19.5 feet, the state requires a Safe Boating Certificate to be completed if you are a Connecticut resident, real property owner, or if you use the state's waters more than 60 days per year.

When boating, remember that there's a speed limit during the day: the max is 45 miles per hour during the daytime and 25 miles per hour at night. To get into the lake, there are boat launches in the four major nearby towns of Monroe, Newtown, Southbury, and Oxford, all of which are like Connecticut's friendly towns overflowing with New England charm. Out of these, only Southbury is free; the rest are paid.