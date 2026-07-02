One Of Connecticut's Largest Lakes Is A Premier Fishing, Hiking, And Boating Oasis Under An Hour From New Haven
Despite being only eight times bigger than the city of Houston, the Nutmeg State of Connecticut is home to over 3,000 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs across its heavily forested landscape. With picturesque rocky shorelines dotted with pine trees, trails strewn with mossy boulders, and mirror-still green water, the lakes here are quintessential "New England." While most of the state's lakes and ponds were formed naturally by the slow advance of glaciers across North America, one of the state's premier oases for summer water activities is actually artificial. The man-made Lake Zoar debuted in 1919, when the Connecticut Light and Power Company made the Stevenson Dam on the Housatonic River. At 14 miles long and 742 square acres, it was the largest in the state at the time it was made. Now, it's the sixth .
Now a hub for fishing, swimming, hiking, water sports, and boating, Lake Zoar has 23 miles of shoreline to explore. The lake is perfectly situated near two of Connecticut's major hubs: it's located around 40 minutes away from New Haven and about 30 minutes away from Bridgeport. Plus, there are four adorable small towns situated on its banks, including Monroe, Newtown, Southbury, and Oxford.
Lake Zoar is a great Connecticut spot for fishing and boating
Water activities abound at Lake Zoar! Fishing is a must here. Intentionally stocked by the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection, anglers can find a wide range of species here. These include bass, trout, pike, walleye, sunfish, crappies, carp, catfish, pumpkinseed, and more. The Housatonic River, of which Lake Zoar is part, is also stocked with fish. These fish can and do go into nearby connected Lake Lillinonah, Connecticut's deepest artificial lake.
Boating is also popular here. For those who want a relaxing experience, Lake Zoar is great for kayaking, paddle boarding, and canoeing. Others who may want a more energetic experience can go waterskiing or jetskiing. Operating a boat with a motor is legal here so long as the boater has completed a Certificate of Personal Watercraft Operation. However, if the boat is longer than 19.5 feet, the state requires a Safe Boating Certificate to be completed if you are a Connecticut resident, real property owner, or if you use the state's waters more than 60 days per year.
When boating, remember that there's a speed limit during the day: the max is 45 miles per hour during the daytime and 25 miles per hour at night. To get into the lake, there are boat launches in the four major nearby towns of Monroe, Newtown, Southbury, and Oxford, all of which are like Connecticut's friendly towns overflowing with New England charm. Out of these, only Southbury is free; the rest are paid.
What you need to know about hiking at Lake Zoar, Connecticut
Boating and fishing aren't the only activities that make Lake Zoar special. Lined with lush northern forests, there are plenty of hiking opportunities nearby, too. Although Connecticut is the nation's third-smallest state, it has 139 state parks and forests. Two of these are very close to Lake Zoar and offer great trails for visitors to explore. Paugussett State Forest, located on the western side of Lake Zoar, is home to the Zoar Trail, Connecticut's unsung hike with secret waterfalls, lakeside views, and serene forests. At 6.4 miles, this moderate loop trail takes visitors along the lakeshore and through the woods, passing by Prydden Brook Falls.
On the lake's eastern shore is Kettletown State Park, which has picnicking areas, a lakeside campground, and a beach. It also has two hiking trails currently open out of the five total. One of these, the Pomperaug Trail and Crest Trail, takes hikers along the water on a 3.2-mile loop that showcases the area's forests along a moderate route.
Along both sides of Lake Zoar, visitors can expect great birding opportunities. Swans, loons, doves, swallows, yellow warblers, and more have all been spotted in this area, so keep your eyes open when hiking.