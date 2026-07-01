This Southeast Gem Dripping With Americana Vibes Was Named The Most Popular Diner In The US
Foodies who visit Gulf Shores are in for a treat. This coastal paradise has no shortage of beachside shacks where you can enjoy a meal after a long day of having fun in the sun. What's more, this Southeastern destination is home to Sunliner Diner. Founded in 2018, this old-school style spot with a distinct Streamline Moderne-inspired facade was named the most popular diner in the country. On Instagram, the eatery reacted to receiving this recognition by writing, "We'll keep the coffee hot, the milkshakes cold, and the memories coming."
But how exactly did Sunliner Diner, operated by the Gulf Shores-based Hangout Hospitality Group, earn this title in the first place? ACE.com crowned the establishment as the most popular diner in the U.S. with the help of reviews (most notably from Google, where it holds a 4.8 rating). Additionally, AL.com reports that social media, and other variables were also pivotal in ACE.com's "Diner Popularity Index." The publication states that the gaming website factored in major cities with a population of at least 100,000.
That said, you can temporarily trade Gulf Shores' seaside ambiance for full-fledged Americana vibes at Sunliner Diner. A Googie-style neon sign welcomes visitors, who will immediately be hit with a sense of nostalgia. Its glistening chrome interior features a juke box and a classic cake display. Plus, customers can choose to sit at pastel-colored booths or on bright stools at the counter. If they're lucky, they can live out their 1950s or "Pulp Fiction" dreams at the classic car booth. According to reviewers on Google, there's only one available and as such, it's highly coveted among patrons.
Reviewers rave about Sunliner Diner's food as much as its retro aesthetic
Oldies playing in the background further elevates the Americana ambiance at Sunliner Diner. However, users on Google write that Sunliner Diner's culinary offerings and lively staff are as impressive as its retro aesthetic (as previously mentioned, ACE.com zeroed in on Google reviews in their search to find the most popular diner in the U.S.). Along with burgers, Sunliner Diner, which happens to rank as one of the top five restaurants in Gulf Shores on TripAdvisor, serves Southern fare. And as a top restaurant in one of Alabama's most underrated cities, you know its Southern fare will be good.
This includes dishes like country fried steak and country fried chicken, though there's much more on the menu to enjoy. As one individual on Google explained, Sunliner Diner has "Everything you could want." Breakfast is served all day and its waffles are frequently mentioned by reviewers (one person wrote that they "were made perfectly and so fluffy"). The biscuits, served as a breakfast side, are another beloved item. Naturally, there are an assortment of milkshakes and cream sodas to choose from, but if you need something a little stronger, the Bloody Mary is also highly recommended by previous patrons.
So, why not take a trip to the past and if the mood strikes, have breakfast for dinner? "This place was a wonderful break from the monotony," penned a reviewer. Sunliner Diner is open daily at 7:00 a.m. Take note that there are two additional locations in the Southeast, including in nearby Orange Beach, one of Alabama's most gorgeous Gulf Coast towns full of charm. The other is in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, not far from Dollywood, a Smoky Mountain favorite that topped the 2025 best theme park list. Both, like its Gulf Shores predecessor, are highly rated on Google.