This Southeast Gem Dripping With Americana Vibes Was Named The Most Popular Diner In The US

Foodies who visit Gulf Shores are in for a treat. This coastal paradise has no shortage of beachside shacks where you can enjoy a meal after a long day of having fun in the sun. What's more, this Southeastern destination is home to Sunliner Diner. Founded in 2018, this old-school style spot with a distinct Streamline Moderne-inspired facade was named the most popular diner in the country. On Instagram, the eatery reacted to receiving this recognition by writing, "We'll keep the coffee hot, the milkshakes cold, and the memories coming."

But how exactly did Sunliner Diner, operated by the Gulf Shores-based Hangout Hospitality Group, earn this title in the first place? ACE.com crowned the establishment as the most popular diner in the U.S. with the help of reviews (most notably from Google, where it holds a 4.8 rating). Additionally, AL.com reports that social media, and other variables were also pivotal in ACE.com's "Diner Popularity Index." The publication states that the gaming website factored in major cities with a population of at least 100,000.

That said, you can temporarily trade Gulf Shores' seaside ambiance for full-fledged Americana vibes at Sunliner Diner. A Googie-style neon sign welcomes visitors, who will immediately be hit with a sense of nostalgia. Its glistening chrome interior features a juke box and a classic cake display. Plus, customers can choose to sit at pastel-colored booths or on bright stools at the counter. If they're lucky, they can live out their 1950s or "Pulp Fiction" dreams at the classic car booth. According to reviewers on Google, there's only one available and as such, it's highly coveted among patrons.