Alabama's 6 Most Gorgeous Gulf Coast Towns Full Of Charm

With just 53 miles of Gulf Coast shoreline, Alabama might not be top of mind when planning a beach vacation. But the Heart of Dixie state has some of the most gorgeous coastal areas in the country, and they're brimming with Southern charm to boot. Of course, these towns aren't just charming, vibrant communities; they're also situated among stunning scenery that blends perfectly with the area's rich history — they're more than just stretches of white sand thanks to their unique local flavor that captivates every visitor.

For a truly authentic experience, go beyond the shoreline of Alabama's Gulf Coast to find yourself in a place where the slow rhythm of coastal life mixes with picturesque tranquility and a mild climate. From the bustling beaches of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach to the inland gems of Bayou La Batre and Fairhope, Alabama's coastal towns are overflowing with character and plenty of opportunities to explore cute boutiques, eat delicious local seafood, and unwind among friendly, welcoming faces. Prepare to be enchanted by Alabama's coastal treasures, where every sunset is a work of art, and every community tells a story.