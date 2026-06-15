Alabama's 6 Most Gorgeous Gulf Coast Towns Full Of Charm
With just 53 miles of Gulf Coast shoreline, Alabama might not be top of mind when planning a beach vacation. But the Heart of Dixie state has some of the most gorgeous coastal areas in the country, and they're brimming with Southern charm to boot. Of course, these towns aren't just charming, vibrant communities; they're also situated among stunning scenery that blends perfectly with the area's rich history — they're more than just stretches of white sand thanks to their unique local flavor that captivates every visitor.
For a truly authentic experience, go beyond the shoreline of Alabama's Gulf Coast to find yourself in a place where the slow rhythm of coastal life mixes with picturesque tranquility and a mild climate. From the bustling beaches of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach to the inland gems of Bayou La Batre and Fairhope, Alabama's coastal towns are overflowing with character and plenty of opportunities to explore cute boutiques, eat delicious local seafood, and unwind among friendly, welcoming faces. Prepare to be enchanted by Alabama's coastal treasures, where every sunset is a work of art, and every community tells a story.
Gulf Shores
Less than an hour and a half from Mobile, Gulf Shores is the place to go for long walks along sparkling white-sand beaches. The coastal town is home to the popular Gulf State Park, where you'll find sunset views from the only public pier in Alabama (it's also the second-longest pier on the Gulf at 1,540 feet). Popular activities at Gulf State Park, like hiking, swimming, and birding, give visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the area's beauty. A host of events throughout the year are possible thanks to Gulf Shores' mild weather, including the National Shrimp Festival every October and the 10-day songwriter's festival each November.
Orange Beach
Considered one of the best beaches along America's Gulf Coast, Orange Beach is adjacent to Gulf Shores, meaning visitors have access to the same clean, white-sand beaches found there. This charming, family-friendly Alabama destination offers dolphin cruises, seafood shacks, and sunset sails, as well as hotel options that sit right along the coastline. Plenty of beach and bay access make Orange Beach ideal for everything from fishing and boating to watersports like kayaking, canoeing, and paddling. Stop by the quaint local history museum housed in an old schoolhouse to learn about the community's past through artifacts and displays that recount its early days.
Fort Morgan
In the opposite direction of Orange Beach from Gulf Shores is the small, quiet town of Fort Morgan, Alabama's secret, beachy getaway. The old military fort is a main attraction when visiting Fort Morgan because not only does it provide an opportunity to explore the grounds, tunnels, and bastions of a place that played an important role in American history, but visitors also get exceptional views of both the Gulf and Mobile Bay from the fort's impressive brick walls. A museum with exhibits explains the fort's past, and catching a reenactment here can provide insight into how soldiers lived in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Dauphin Island
Alabama's underrated coastal scenic route connects the state's charming Gulf Coast towns, including the laid-back, quiet Dauphin Island. On the island, visitors can explore an ancient shell mound created by indigenous tribes, walk around the Fort Gaines military site, and learn about the area's sea life at the Alabama Aquarium. Stroll through the Dauphin Island Bird Sanctuary for a chance to see a plethora of migratory birds, set up a tee time at the Isle Dauphine Golf Course, or grab some tasty treats from the Lighthouse Bakery. Drive to where the island's main road literally runs out at West End Public Beach, and find a gorgeous spot on the miles of sandy white beach.
Bayou La Batre
Known as the "Seafood Capital of Alabama," a visit to Bayou La Batre gives visitors a chance to see a working fishing village up close. The colorful commercial fishing boats in the harbor create a charming coastal scene, while fresh-caught seafood straight from the source is almost always on the menu at local eateries. A rugged charm combined with a deep maritime heritage enhances the coastal vibe of Bayou La Batre, and seasonal community events like the annual Blessing of the Fleet each spring bring people together to appreciate what makes this coastal Alabama town such a special place.
Fairhope
Situated along the shore of Mobile Bay and only a short 30-minute drive from Mobile, Fairhope is a sophisticated retreat where wispy Spanish moss dangles from oak trees lining the streets and breathtaking sunsets over the water keep visitors staring at the horizon long after sundown. Strolling along the iconic fishing pier to take in the beauty of the water and all this charming, scenic coastal spot offers is just one attraction that draws people to Fairhope. Its vibrant cultural scene means finding quaint restaurants with abundant fresh seafood, gorgeous scenery, and charming art galleries won't be an issue.