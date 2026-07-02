New York's Largest Wilderness Area Is A Sprawling Adirondacks Escape With Mountain Trails, Wetlands, And Camping

All of the 46 Adirondack High Peaks rise at least 3,800 feet. Standing above all is Mt. Marcy (5,344 feet), the highest peak in the Adirondacks, accessible via a strenuous 15-mile round-trip hike. From the summit, hikers will enjoy views of 43 other high peaks, as well as Montreal's Mount Royal in the distance. "A beautiful but tough trail with great views from the top!" said one recent hiker on AllTrails. In total, the trek takes about 10 hours to complete. Some hikers stop partway along the trip, pitching a tent at the campground near mile three. Backcountry camping is free at designated sites, but campfires are not allowed.

The second-highest mountain in the wilderness area is Algonquin Peak (5,114 feet). You can ascend it on a steep 8.6-mile round-trip hike. "Clear trail, spectacular views," said one hiker on AllTrails. "Trail gets very steep near the top so be prepared for a challenge." The trailhead begins near the High Peaks Information Center and Adirondack Loj, a wilderness lodge on the edge of Heart Lake.

In addition to a campground with simple tent sites, traditional lean-tos, and canvas cabins, the Adirondack Loj offers private rooms and shared dormitory-style bunk rooms. The complex also has dining facilities and offers access to the lake, which is open for swimming in summer. The Adirondack Mountain Club, which runs the lodge, also has canoe, kayak, and paddleboard rentals in warmer weather. And in winter, the area turns into a winter camping getaway with cross-country skiing and hiking trails, and is also a popular spot for snowshoeing.