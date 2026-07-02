Baltimore's Family-Friendly Suburb Offers Relaxing Parks, Historic Roots, And Casual Restaurants

If you're thinking of a trip to Maryland, Baltimore will likely be near the top of the must-visit list. However, because the greater Baltimore metro area is so large, there's much more to experience than you might expect. In fact, some of its suburbs are quite pleasant and worth adding to your itinerary, even if it's just for a day. One such place is Perry Hall, located northeast of central Baltimore, butting up against the Big Gunpowder Falls River.

Technically, Perry Hall is unincorporated territory, so it's still part of Baltimore. However, because it's far from the city center, it represents a quieter side of the metro area while still offering great amenities. Here, you can enjoy relaxing parks, dine at numerous delicious restaurants, and get a taste of the region's history. The best place to experience that history is at Perry Hall Mansion, originally built in 1773, which traces its roots to the suburb's founding. However, at the time of this writing, the mansion is closed and seeking a buyer to renovate it so it can reopen to the public. Still, you can visit the grounds and appreciate its historical significance from afar.

Overall, whether you're looking for ways to extend your Maryland vacation, have visited Baltimore before and want something new, or just like experiencing quintessential Northeast suburb vibes for a while, here's everything you should know about Perry Hall.