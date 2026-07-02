Baltimore's Family-Friendly Suburb Offers Relaxing Parks, Historic Roots, And Casual Restaurants
If you're thinking of a trip to Maryland, Baltimore will likely be near the top of the must-visit list. However, because the greater Baltimore metro area is so large, there's much more to experience than you might expect. In fact, some of its suburbs are quite pleasant and worth adding to your itinerary, even if it's just for a day. One such place is Perry Hall, located northeast of central Baltimore, butting up against the Big Gunpowder Falls River.
Technically, Perry Hall is unincorporated territory, so it's still part of Baltimore. However, because it's far from the city center, it represents a quieter side of the metro area while still offering great amenities. Here, you can enjoy relaxing parks, dine at numerous delicious restaurants, and get a taste of the region's history. The best place to experience that history is at Perry Hall Mansion, originally built in 1773, which traces its roots to the suburb's founding. However, at the time of this writing, the mansion is closed and seeking a buyer to renovate it so it can reopen to the public. Still, you can visit the grounds and appreciate its historical significance from afar.
Overall, whether you're looking for ways to extend your Maryland vacation, have visited Baltimore before and want something new, or just like experiencing quintessential Northeast suburb vibes for a while, here's everything you should know about Perry Hall.
Having fun in Perry Hall, Maryland
For the most part, the best way to have fun in Perry Hall is to explore one of the area's parks. There are two that immediately come to mind, thanks to their unique offerings and activities. First, there's Angel Park, which was founded by Kelli and Andy Szczybor after they lost their child, Ryan. Their idea was to create a playful space for all children, particularly those with special needs. But it's not just the park's founding that makes it notable; it's also the fact that kids helped design it. The park is full of colorful, interactive elements and is accessible to all.
If you want a blend of wilderness and modern park amenities, you'll need to visit Honeygo Run Regional Park. Spanning over 200 acres, this park has a little bit of everything. For the athletically inclined, there are sports courts, including indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, as well as a multi-use recreation center. If you love to explore, you can wander through the wooded sections of the park on the various walking paths and nature trails. Similarly, Cowenton Ridge Park has nature trails to scratch your adventure itch. Or, if you're really looking for a wild experience, you can hop over the river and check out Gunpowder Falls State Park. However, you may want to think twice before dipping into any water there, as the park is home to plenty of snakes.
Planning your trip to Perry Hall, Maryland
As a suburb of Baltimore, Perry Hall is just 30 minutes north of the Baltimore/Washington International Airport, depending on traffic. However, since you'll be passing through the city on your way to Perry Lane, you may want to check out a few of the secret spots in Baltimore that most tourists miss. It's also worth mentioning that there are no real hotels in Perry Hall, but there is a cluster of chain hotels surrounding the I-95, which is close enough. Or, you can take advantage of a few vacation rentals within the suburb.
As we mentioned, the dining scene here is surprisingly robust, with plenty of options to suit everyone's taste preferences. On the northern edge, next to the river, is Gunpowder Lodge, a local tavern serving beers and standard American fare. Similarly, if you want a bar and grill experience complete with a seasonal menu and live music, try Lib's Grill. For those who love indulging in seafood, Conrad's Seafood Restaurant (formerly Conrad's Crabs) offers fish, steamed crabs, boils (aka pots), and much more. Finally, try Double T Diner for a retro diner experience where you can enjoy a hearty breakfast meal any time of day.
Once you're done exploring Perry Hall, be sure to check out other nearby Baltimore suburbs, such as the charming Chesapeake Bay community with quaint local eats and outdoor fun known as Edgewood, which is only 20 minutes east.